June 23, 2018

Regina Lynn Jordan

Regina Lynn Ray Jordan, 69, of Patterson, passed away Wednesday evening (June 20, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Born in Mineola, Texas, Dec. 15, 1948, she lived in Pierce and Ware counties since the early 1970s. She was a graduate of Waycross College with a degree in nursing. She worked for the “old” Memorial Hospital and Satilla Regional Hospital in Waycross, and she helped open Convenient Care located in Waycross.

She worked and volunteered for Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross. She attended Laura Chapel Baptist Church.

She was a compassionate and caring woman who never met a stranger. One of her favorite hobbies was traveling.

She was the daughter of the late Raymond Ray Sr. and Oma Dimple Stewart Walker. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Danny Teetsel, and her step-father, John W. Walker.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa (Floyd) Teetsel, of Patterson; a son and daughter-in-law, David (Donna) Jordan, of Patterson; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond (Debbie) Ray Jr. and Whalen (Jackie) Ray, all of Mineola, Texas; eight grandchildren, Alex Jordan, Daniel Jordan, Emily Harris, Chris Teetsel, Adrian Proctor, Ian Proctor, Caley Proctor and Tori Proctor; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Monday morning at 11 o’clock at Laura Chapel Baptist Church.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ottis C. Boatwright

HORTENSE — Ottis C. Boatwright, 82, of Hortense, passed away Thursday evening (June 21, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

Born in Pierce County, he was the son of Thomas Moses Boatwright and Evener M. Adams Boatwright. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Richard Boatwright, Larry Boatwright and Burrell Boatwright, and three sisters, Bernice Boatwright, Muriel Boatwright and Essie Rodrigues.

He was a welder for B&W and a member of Hortense Church of God of Prophecy. He was a minister for the Church of God of Prophecy and loved fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Emma Jean Boatwright, of Hortense; four sons and daughters-in-law, Dean and Jerri Ann Boatwright, of Hortense, Dale and Lynn Boatwright, of Hortense, Timmy and Lisa Boatwright, of Brunswick, and Tony Boatwright, of Hortense; six grandchildren, Jason Boatwright, Ethan Boatwright, Austin Boatwright, Cole Boatwright, Tyler Boatwright and Courtney Sarver; four great-grandchildren, Nolan Boatwright, Logan Boatwright, Chloe Boatwright and Bryson Sarver; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Harry Boatwright, of Hortense, and Thomas and Rose Boatwright, of Cox; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Bessie and Butch Anderson, of Kansas, and Alice Lane, of Greenville, S.C.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Hortense Church of God of Prophecy with Bishop Rob Hutto, the Rev. Ricky Knox and the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating.

Burial will follow in Satilla Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ethan Boatwright, Austin Boatwright, Tyler Boatwright, Cole Boatwright, Jason Boatwright and Terry Boatwright.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Clara Cason O’Steen

BLACKSHEAR — Clara Virginia Cason O’Steen, 83, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday evening (June 21, 2018) at her residence.

Born in Blackshear Feb. 5, 1935, she lived in Pierce County all her life. She was an active member of Rehobeth Baptist Church where she was involved in the music ministry until her health prevented it. She played the piano for many years and sang alto in the church choir.

She was a homemaker who loved to cook and visit her family and friends. She loved shopping for her granddaughters when they were little.

The family would like to thank her caretaker, Dorothy Brown, and the staff and nurses of Satilla Hospice.

She was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Isabelle Waters Cason. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Colleen Cochran, and a brother, Malcom “Mack” Cason.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Kenneth O’Steen, of Blackshear; a daughter and son-in-law, Kena (Steve) Butler, of Cartersville; a brother, Dorsey J. “Sam” Cason, of Blackshear; two grandchildren, Kady King and Kenly King; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Waters Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Carol Joan Spikes

A funeral for Carol Joan Spikes was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev Sam Stack officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Alan Caldwell, Donald Moore, Bryan Spikes, Jacob Spikes, Daniel Whipple and Jon Whipple.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Class of Love Sunday School Class.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.