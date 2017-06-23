June 23, 2017

William A. Kearson

William Andrew “Andy” Kearson, of Lawrenceville, formerly of Waycross, died Monday (June 19, 2017) at his residence.

He was born in the old Ware County Hospital just three days after Christmas to the late Fred Thomas Kearson and Louise Thigpen Kearson, of Telmore. He was a proud graduate of the 1962 class of Ware County High School.

He served four years in the United States Air Force radar division during the Vietnam War. After being discharged, he returned to Waycross where he started a long telephone career with Southern Bell, AT&T, Lucent Technologies and Avaya.

He graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

During his years, he received many promotions before retiring in 2001. He worked many years in Fort Valley, Valdosta and the Waycross office before heading to the Macon office, along with transferring to Atlanta, Panama City, Tampa and back to metro Atlanta where he lived for the past 25 years.

He was married to Diane McInnis Kearson for 49½ years. This November would have been their 50th anniversary. They were married at Trinity United Methodist Church in a candlelight ceremony with 250 burning tapers. He was the love of her life.

He loved to fish, travel, watch TV, play Suduko and spend time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed singing with his brothers when they had family gatherings. In addition, he loved Mexican food and eating breakfast every Sunday afternoon for supper.

He had many talents that included cooking, hanging up wallpaper and fixing anything that was broken. He was once called out to fix the phones that were not working at a busy hotel in Panama City, Fla. because the other men couldn’t get it working.

Diane said he was the smartest man she ever met, and he also loved taking his wife to Belk and the Mall of Georgia.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lawrenceville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Thomas Kearson and Louise Thigpen Kearson, of Waycross, and a brother, Freddy Lamar Kearson, of Okatie, S.C.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diane McInnis Kearson; a son, William Andrew “Bill” Kearson Jr. (wife, Wanda), of Jacksonville, Fla.; a daughter, Jennifer Diane Kearson, of Lawrenceville; a granddaughter, Ashley Renee Kearson, of Charlotte, N.C.; two grandsons, Nicholas Andrew Kearson and William Alexander Kearson, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters, Annette Swain, Valdosta, and Lynda Moore, Macon; three brothers, Larry Kearson, Terry Kearson (wife, Debbie), Morris Kearson (wife, Pearl), of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews.

Flowers are welcome, but memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501; the American Lung Association, 2452 Spring Rd, SE, Smyrna, Ga. 30080 (www.lung.org) or to the American Heart Association, 1101 Northchase Pkwy, Suite 1, Marietta, Ga. 30067 (www.heart.org)

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Gene Morris

Larry Gene Morris, 67, of Hoboken, died Wednesday evening (June 21, 2017) at Harborview Satilla after an extended illness.

He was born in Metter to the late Lannie Morris and Edna Wing Morris. He lived a majority of his life in Clermont, Ga., where he worked for Lockheed Martin as an electrician before his retirement in 2004.

While living in Clermont, he was a member of Word of Faith Church in Dahlonega. He and his wife moved to Hoboken in 2001.

He was an accomplished gardener who had a talented green thumb and loved more than anything working in his garden. He also enjoyed fishing and listening to gospel music.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Winston Moore, L.C. Moore, the Rev. Durwood Moore, Walter Moore, David Moore, Valborne Moore and Vernon Morris.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Connie Morris, of Hoboken; four children, Michelle Crews (Joey), of Hoboken, Brian Morris, of Hoboken, Jennifer Ferrell (Greg), of Florida, Larry Gene Morris II (Shevvon), of Daytona Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren, Katrina Norton, Mallory Norton, Deanna Norton, Patience Morris, Larry Gene Morris III and Rylee Ann Morris; his sister, Lannette Morris Picard, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his brother, Howard Morris, of Mt. Airy, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Allen B. Mitchell

Allen Burnett Mitchell, 92, of St. Simons Island, passed away Saturday (June 17, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Waycross, he was the son of Victor Mitchell and Lottie Jones Mitchell. He served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation machinists mate second class (USN). He retired with the Atlanta Constitution in 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Jane C. Mitchell; sons, Michael Mitchell (Paula), of Key Largo, Fla., Guy Mitchell (Diane), of Decatur, Mitch Mitchell (Brandi), of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughters, Penny Lee (Jerald), of Blackshear, and Sebrina Horton, of St. Simons Island; grandchildren, David Mitchell, of Raleigh, N.C., Jennifer Barker (Andrew), of Australia, Jessie Lee, of Blackshear, Olivia Mitchell, of Decatur, Andy Mitchell, of Jacksonville, Fla., Holly May (Chip), of St. Simons Island, Justin Henshaw (Brie), of St. Simons Island; and great-grandchildren, Madison Henshaw, of St. Simons Island, and Alice and Maggie Barker, of Australia

A private service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Hospice of Golden Isles.

Randy C. O’Berry

Randy C. O’Berry, 58, died Wednesday evening (June 21, 2017) at his residence in Hilliard, Fla., after an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Franklin O’Berry and Carrie Frances Davis O’Berry.

He was formerly employed as a truck driver and was a member of River Road Baptist Church in Hilliard, Fla.

Survivors include his wife, Lola Stanton O’Berry, of Hilliard, Fla.; five children, Kayla Lane (Chet), George Register (Bree), Cole O’Berry (Brandi), Emma Vendamere and Kaylin Ratliff (Dalton); five grandchildren, Kameron Lane, Layla Lane, Allie Register, Cameron Ratliff and Gannon Ratliff; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at River Road Baptist Church in Hilliard, Fla. Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Joshua Steven Howell

Joshua Steven Howell, 30, of Blackshear, died Wednesday (June 21, 2017) in Pierce County following a short illness.

Born April 25, 1987 in Waycross, he lived most of his life in Pierce County. He enjoyed doing a lot of odd-and-end jobs through the years.

Preceding him in death was his paternal grandfather, Toomer Howell, and an aunt, Sue Howell Hendrix.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Lisa and Ralph Hilliard, of Hilliard, Fla.; father, Steven Howell, of Blackshear; brother, Brandon Smith, of Hilliard, Fla.; sister, Amanda Lynn Thornton (husband, Joseph), of Reidsville; his paternal grandmother, Elwanda Howell, of Blackshear; his maternal grandmother, Linda Thornton, of Patterson; his maternal grandfather, David Earl Chancey, of Spring Hill, Fla.; an aunt, Shirley Phillips, of Blackshear; and several other relatives.

A memorial service will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Sarita Dixon

A memorial service for Sarita Dixon was held Thursday morning at Emerson Park Baptist Church with Stanley Bowman officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.