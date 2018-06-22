June 22, 2018

Pamela S. Turner

A funeral for Pamela Shetters Turner was held Thursday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Summerall officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Shetters, Adam Parnell Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Sammy Joe Thomas, John Matthew Thomas and Michael Thomas.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary C. Morgan

A funeral for Mary C. Morgan, 72, was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Douglas officiating.

Pallbearers were Robert Benchoff, Zachary Douglas, Barry Edmundson, Bobby Kirby, Buddy McQuaig and Stephen McQuaig.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.