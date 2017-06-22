June 22, 2017

Carolyn D. DuBose

Carolyn Elizabeth Duncan DuBose, 82, died Tuesday (June 20, 2017) at her residence in Memphis, Tenn.

She was born in Waycross and lived most of her life here before moving to Roswell in 1981 and later moving to Memphis, Tenn. in 1988. She was a graduate of Waycross High School and former member of Central Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late H.C. Duncan and Rubye Poplin Duncan. She was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Duncan Boggus, and a brother, Raye Duncan.

She is survived by her husband, Elton DuBose, of Memphis, Tenn.; three daughters, Bonnie DuBose Krajewski (Jay), of Johns Creek, Robyn DuBose Thomas (Brian), of Waycross, and Lori DuBose Griffis (Kelly), of Waycross; a son, Chuck DuBose (Kathy), of Jefferson; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Thomas (Sarah Carter), of Buford, Jason Thomas (Lindsey), of Blackshear, Hunter Griffis (fiancée, Rebekah), of Waycross, Haley Krajewski, of Athens, Adam Krajewski, of Johns Creek, Frank DuBose, of Jefferson, and Molly DuBose, of Jefferson; her dog, Willie Nelson; and a sister, Evelyn “Skeet” Duncan, of Cordele.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or visit online at www.stjude.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Ernestine Tiller Butts

A celebration of life service for Ernestine Tiller Butts, 91, will be held Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1700 Martin Luther King Drive, at 11 a.m. with the church pastor, the Rev. Alfred Stevens, offering words of comfort.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville.

She was born April 3, 1926 to the Rev. Dan Tiller and Sister Lula Brown Tiller in Homerville. She received her formal education from the Homerville Public School System.

She lived in Homerville for many years before moving to Waycross in 1967. After relocating to Waycross, she attended Okefenokee Technical School where she graduated from the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at a young age and was a longtime and faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She served as president of the home mission for many years. She was active in the community where she was a member of Northside Community Club, the Helping Hands Community Club and Lady Mary No. 18 Order of the Eastern Star.

On Thursday morning (June 15, 2017) God called her to her heavenly home to rest from her labor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Butts Sr., a son, Roger Butts Jr., two daughters, Coretha Henderson and Annie Ruth Waters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Ernestine Laverne Butts (aka Tina Butts Barr), Lelia Mae Bain (John), Jacqueline Butts, Barbara Butts Washington, Edith Butts Perkins, Terry Mack Butts, Larry Butts (Regina) and Karl Allen Butts; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at 1120 Martin Luther King Drive.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Henry M. Mobley

A memorial service for Henry McKennon Mobley will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church, 1085 State St.

Larry Gene Morris

Larry Gene Morris, 67, of Brantley County, died Wednesday afternoon (June 21, 2017) at Harborview Satilla after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Randy C. O’Berry

Randy C. O’Berry, 58, died Wednesday evening (June 21, 2017) at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Caro C. Hartley

Caro Chambless Hartley, 87, of Marietta, passed away Sunday (June 18, 2017).

She attended Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta. She was a graduate of Georgia Teachers College and was a retired school teacher in the Ware County School District.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert H. Hartley Sr.

She will be deeply missed by friends and her family — her two sons, Robert H. Hartley Jr. (and wife, Iris), and William T. Hartley, one daughter, Laura Dunn (and husband, Joe), one sister, Dainee Gibson, and four grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son, 1157 Old Canton Road, Marietta, with the Rev. Art Wilder, officiating.

The family will receive friends two hours prior at the Funeral Home. Private committal services will be held Saturday in Waycross.

In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Directors, 1157 Old Canton Road, Marietta, Ga. 30068 (770 977-9485)

Neal Marshall Gillis II

A graveside service for Neal Marshall Gillis II was held Wednesday morning at Oakland Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John W. M. Dukes

A funeral for John W. M. Dukes was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ralph Lairsey and the Rev. Eric Dixon officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ken Bennett, Gerald Dukes, Glenn Dukes, John Dukes, Roger Dukes and Tyler Dukes.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Walter ‘Ken’ Sylvester

A memorial service for Walter Kenneth “Ken” Sylvester was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Bill Mullis officiating.

Burial followed in Bennett Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.