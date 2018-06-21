June 21, 2018

Christine Bacon

Christine Bacon, 75, passed away on Wednesday (June 13, 2018) in Jacksonville North Carolina at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Born March 5, 1943 in Ocilla, she enjoyed her childhood in Waycross with her siblings. She was the daughter of the late James O. Dopson and Bessie Haines Dopson. She married George Albert Bacon Sr. and traveled as a military spouse throughout the world before settling in Jacksonville, N.C.

She worked as a teacher throughout the various countries that she traveled. This included her years as a teacher in Sudan.

She became the senior pastor of Endtime Ministries of Jacksonville, N.C., and led the congregation for the last 25 years. She was actively involved in the lives of many of the residents from Light House Village Assisted Living Facility. She remained active with military veteran programs and other ministry-based organizations.

Survivors include her son, George Albert Bacon Jr., of Greenville, N.C., and daughter, Rachel Bacon, of Jacksonville, N.C.

Her siblings include Mary Johnson, of Decatur, Willine Halman, of Fort Washington, Md.; Dr. James Dopson, of Atlanta, Anne Acree, of Covington, Carlton Dopson, of Jonesboro, Carleen Powell, of Moultrie, and Wyetta Dopson of Waycross.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Tyrone Mitchell

It is with great sadness that the family of James Tyrone Mitchell, better known as “Tyrone” or “Big Mitch,” announces his passing on Sunday (June 3, 2018) at the age of 49.

He graduated from Waycross High School, a member of the class of 1986. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served for 11 years, including a tour of Desert Storm, before being honorably discharged. He later moved to Oklahoma and became employed with Tulsa Motorcycle Escort for several years.

He is loved by many near and far and will be truly missed.

He leaves behind his mother, Ella Louise Washington; six children, Tiffany Mitchell-Perkins, of Waycross, Tyrone and Justin Mitchell, of Bayreuth, Germany, Dyonea and Jasmine Mitchell, of Tulsa, Okla., and Neveah Lewis, of Idabel, Okla.; three grandchildren, Cameron Brown and Delanni Perkins, of Waycross, and Latisha Schmidt, of Germany; his loving sisters and brothers, Albert, Dan Jr., Danette, Darell, Tarence, Derrick, Keesha (Maurice, brother-in-law) and Tawanna; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his fathers, the Rev. Dan Washington and James Edward Mitchell (biological).

A service was held Monday at 10 a.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Tulsa, Okla.

Burial took place in Fort Gibson Memorial National Cemetery in Gibson, Okla.

Memorial donations may be made to Butler-Stumpff Funeral Home, 2013 D. 3rd St., Tulsa, Okla. 74104.

Welch& Brinkley Mortuary in Waycross is the local contact.

Jessie L. Strickland Sr.

A celebration of life service for Brother Jessie Lee “Jah Rah” Strickland Sr., 68, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Power House of Faith Church, 1608 Louisiana Ave., with the church pastor, Elder Kenneth Kirksey Sr., offering words of comfort.

He was born April 23, 1950 in Jesup to the late Clarence and Louise Strickland. He grew up in Waycross where he received his formal education from the public school system of Waycross. He later entered the Job Corps, and after attending there for a year, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines where he served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in June 1970.

In 1994, he opened his first business name Exodus Gift Shop and later owned and operated two car washes.

“Brother Jessie” accepted the life giving teachings of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad under the direction of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan in 2004.

Throughout his sojourn in the Nation of Islam, as a member of Waycross Study Group, he was known as a faithful and humble servant dedicated FOI.

On Friday (June 15, 2018), he departed this life at his residence with his loving family at his bedside. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Jessie Strickland Jr. and Brodrick Gaskins, siblings, Herbert Smith, James McKnight, Alfonzo McKnight, Mary Strickland, Dorothy Cobb and Ida Mae Rawl.

Those left to cherish his memory include a loving and devoted wife, Joann G. Strickland; eight children, Myriah S. Jah’ Barri, Rashard A. Jah’ Barri, Levy Jah’ Barri, Wiley Strickland, all of Waycross, Jennifer Strickland, of Valdosta, David James (Veronica), of Daytona Beach, Fla., Yolanda Fountain, of Hope Mills, N.C., and Kendea Strickland Mims, of Midway; mother-in-law, Katherine Adams, of Waycross; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Elouise Strickland, Sarah Weatherspoon, Deloris Gordon, Darrell Strickland Sr., all of Waycross, and Steve McKnight, of Homerville; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Strickland home, 1072 Paschall Road.

Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church from 1 p.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery with military honors.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Regina Ray Jordan

Regina Ray Jordan, 69, of Patterson, passed away Wednesday evening (June 20, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Hospital in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Gloria Jean Mincey

Gloria Jean Mincey, 57, of Argyle, died Wednesday night (June 20, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Carol Joan Spikes

Carol Joan Spikes, 82, died Tuesday (June 19, 2018) in Acworth, following an extended illness.

She was born in Providence, R.I., but lived most of her life in Ware and Brantley counties. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Arthur Whipple and Gladys Wheatly Whipple. She was married to the late Jimmy Lee Spikes Sr. and was also preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Whipple, and daughter-in-law, Lori Spikes.

She is survived by a son, Jimmy L. Spikes Jr., of Waycross; a daughter, Cheryl Ann Caldwell (Alan), of Acworth; two grandsons, Bryan Spikes (Irene), of Tracy, Calif., and Jacob Spikes (Brandee), of Melbourne, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, Kellin Spikes, Nathan Spikes and Levi Spikes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family requests members of the Class of Love Sunday School Class to meet at the funeral home on Friday by 10:40 a.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will be receiving friends Thursday evening at the funeral home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.