June 21, 2017

Neal Marshall Gillis II

Neal Marshall Gillis II, 51, died Sunday evening (June 18, 2017) at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., following a long illness.

He was born in Waycross, and was a lifelong resident of Ware County. He received a masters degree from the University of West Georgia and was the owner and operator of Century Metals Roofing Supply where he loved to spend time working.

He is survived by his wife, Abby Dixon Gillis, of Millwood; two sons, Aaron Michael Gillis, of Waycross, and Neal Marshall Gillis III, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two step-daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Panner, of Nashville, Tenn., and Emily Caroline Panner, of Atlanta; a step-son, John Richard Panner, of Atlanta; his father, Neal Marshall Gillis, of Waycross; his mother, Millicent Deshazo Gillis, of Waycross; a sister, Lisa Gillis Vreeland, of Powder Springs; and several other relatives.

A graveside service was held at 9 o’clock this morning at Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Willie David Hickox

Willie David Hickox, 84, passed away peacefully with his son by his side Monday (June 19, 2017) at Ranger Nursing Home in Texas.

He was born Dec. 25, 1932 to Noah and Amanda Hickox in Mershon. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Living most of his life in Georgia, he worked for GTE Telephone service until retiring. He moved to the Eastland area from Fitzgerald several years ago.

He enjoyed being a shade tree mechanic, fishing and NASCAR racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.

He is survived by one sister, Inez Thrift, of Florida, two sons, Wendell (wife, Sandy) Hickox, of Florida, Bob and (wife, Sheila) Hickox, of Eastland, two grandchildren, Anne Fulton, of Florida, and Rob Hickox, of Maine, and six great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at a later date in Georgia.

Virginia W. Wooten

PATTERSON — The funeral for Virginia Elaine Wasden Wooten, 66, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Rhett Barnard, Noel Harris, Jason Tyre, Jake Echols, Chris Mock and Joey Denison.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John D. Parker Jr.

A funeral for John Dorsey “J.D.” Parker Jr. was held Tuesday morning at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Ed Hurst officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Clyde Chesser, Blake Dowling, Lamar Hickox, Jack Howell, Stanley Sloan, Gene Sowell and Calvin Taylor.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.