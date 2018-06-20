June 20, 2018

Oscar Vernell Carter Sr.

Oscar Vernell Carter Sr., 84, of Waycross, died Thursday (June 7, 2018) at The Lifecare Center in Fitzgerald.

He was born April 7, 1934 in Waycross, a son of the late Lena Ruis Buckins and Wiley “Bud” Carter.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister, and sons, Carl Carter and David Allen Carter.

He is survived by two sons, Junior Carter and John Wesley Carter, one daughter, Betty Carter Fritz, 16 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private family celebration of life will be held June 30.

For more information, call Betty Carter Fritz at (912) 278-4327.

Pamela S. Turner

Pamela Shetters Turner, 60, of Waycross, died Monday evening (June 18, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was born in Sinton, Texas, and lived in Waycross for most of her life. She worked at Lowe’s most recently and attended World Harvest Church of God (Remnant Church).

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family, and also enjoyed fishing and working flowers and in the garden.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Shetters, and one sister, Peggy Sue Shetters Fuentes.

Survivors include her mother and step-father, Sonja Dixon Shetters and Everett Hutch Shetters; five sons, James Shetters (wife, Tiffany) of Yemassee, S.C., Anthony Shane Thomas, of Waycross, Adam Parnell (wife, Desiree), of Waycross, Sammy Joe Thomas, of Waycross, and John Matthew Thomas, of Waycross; 15 grandchildren; two sisters, Alesia Boyett (husband, Glenn), of Waycross, Vivian Dickerson (husband, Chris), of Hoboken; one step-sister, Lisa Barker (husband, John), of Aransas Pass, Texas; one step-brother, James Everett Shetters (wife, Amy), of Sweeny, Texas; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Christine Morgan

Mary Christine Thomas Morgan, 72, died Tuesday morning (June 19, 2018) at Riverbrook Healthcare in Homerville after an extended illness.

She was a native of Bacon County who lived most of her life in Waycross. She retired from Harvey’s Personal Care as a caretaker and cook.

She was a member of Woodard Chapel Southern Congregational Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey English Thomas and Ada Waters Thomas, her husband, Royce Dewitt Morgan, one son, Thomas Gregory “Greg” Morgan, and four siblings, Wanell Ferguson, Nellene McQuaig, J.W. Thomas and Junior Thomas.

Survivors include one daughter, Pam Douglas (the Rev. David), of Boston; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Douglas, Zachary Douglas and Jonathan Douglas (Mary); two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Abigail Douglas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Carol Joan W. Spikes

Carol Joan Whipple Spikes, 82, died Tuesday morning (June 19, 2018) at her residence in Acworth, after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Warren L. Oglesby

A memorial service for Warren L. Oglesby was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home with the Rev. David White and the Rev. Michael Myers officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the John Wesley Sunday School Class and supervisors from CSX Railroad.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.