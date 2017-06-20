June 20, 2017

Sarita Dixon

Sarita Dixon, 48, of Waycross, died Friday (June 16, 2017) at her residence after a sudden illness.

She was born in Waycross and spent most of her life in South Georgia. She was a member of the Ware County High School class of 1987 and a member of Emerson Park Baptist Church.

She had a talent for creating crafts in life even though her main talent was loving all children and friends she came in contact with. She was the type of person that never met a stranger and for that she was loved in return by all those in her life.

She was preceded in death by her half-brother, Jamison Williams.

She is survived by her father, Ron Dixon Sr. (wife, Wanda), of Waycross; her mother, Gwen Donaldson (husband, Calvin), of Waycross; a sister, Stephania Dixon, of Hahira; a brother, Ronnie Dixon, of Waycross; her maternal grandmother, Juanita Raulerson, of Waycross; two step-grandmothers, Mary Ellen Maynard, Bonnie Holton (husband, Leroy), of Swainsboro; a god-son, Zion Walden, of Thomasville; her beloved cat, Belle; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Emerson Park Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

John W.M. Dukes

John W.M. Dukes, 90, died Sunday evening (June 18, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.

He was born in Millwood to John W. Dukes and Rena Arnold Dukes on June 21, 1926. He was a dedicated, lifelong member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Waycross where he served as a clerk and treasurer for 25 years. He was a talented vocalist and was the founder and member of the Harvesters of Waycross and the Sounds of Victory.

He was an electrician for CSX Railroad and retired after 37 years of service. He had a passion for model trains, trucks and automobiles. His collection was displayed throughout his home.

He was also a skilled carpenter and used his considerable talent to improve not only his home but his church as well.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Casey Dukes Morgan, of Elizabeth City, N.C.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Christine Dukes, of Waycross; three sons, Gerald Dukes (wife, Carol), of Demorest, John Dukes, of Waycross, and Roger Dukes (wife, Cheryl), of Elizabeth City, N.C.; three grandchildren, Christi Dukes, of Waycross, Johnny Dukes, of Waycross, and Tyler Dukes (wife, Katie), of Raleigh, N.C.; one great-grandson, Ethan Williamson, of Waycross; he will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 until 10:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

William Andrew ‘Andy’ Kearson

William Andrew “Andy” Kearson, 72, died Monday morning (June 19, 2017) at his residence in Lawrenceville, Ga. following an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Walter ‘Ken’ Sylvester

Walter Kenneth “Ken” Sylvester, 81, went to be with his Lord Sunday night (June 18, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was a native of Manor and longtime resident of Ware County. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he retired from Exxon Mobile as a paper chemical salesman.

He was a member of Waycross Primitive Baptist Church. He was affiliated with Pierce County Historical Society and helped publish the Brantley County Cemetery Book.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Noah Hiram Sylvester and Mabel Aldridge Hinson, and his wife, Patricia Tison Sylvester.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherri Rios, of Waycross, and Pam Sylvester Barbee (Jeff), of Savannah; seven grandchildren, Devon Rios (Lindsey), Sierra Higgs (Jeremiah), Angela Rios, David Barbee (Cheryl), Max Barbee, Alex James Barbee, Ramon Novoa (Carrigan); five great-grandchildren, Ava Barbee, Penelope Barbee, Jacob Chapman, Walter Rios and Gabriel Novoa; two brothers, Donnie H. Sylvester Sr. (Edna), of Kingsland, and Dennis D. Sylvester Sr. (Betty), of N. Augusta, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Millwood.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Sandra Dubose Oxford

A graveside service for Sandra Dubose Oxford was held Monday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Barry Giddens officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.