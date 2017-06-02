June 2, 2017

Bennie James Crews

Bennie James Crews, 76, of Blackshear, died Tuesday morning (May 30, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 19, 1940 in Blackshear, he was a son of the late Ira B. and Nola Dowling Crews.

He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany and was an auto repairman. He returned to Blackshear where he was a contractor and started Crews Construction in 1976. The business continues in operation today through his son, Bryan. He was known as an excellent craftsman, doing many years of work in commercial and residential construction, as well as many remodeling jobs.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a well-known dog handler and trainer, and enjoyed the many times of fellowship with his hunting buddies. He was a longtime member of the Pierce County Hunting Club, the Pierce County Fox Hunters Association and several other hunting clubs in southeast Georgia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elenita Moody, and two brothers, Thomas Crews and Willie Crews.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Virginia McCall Crews, of Blackshear; his son, Bryan Crews (wife, Lynn), of Blackshear; two daughters, Tammy Miller and Cindy Dennison, both of Blackshear; three grandchildren, B.J. Crews, of Blackshear, Chris Crews, of Brunswick, and Megan Dennison, of Blackshear; five great-grandchildren, Blaine and Julian Crews, both of Arkansas, Nate and Trinity Duval, both of Texas, and Braylee Dennison, of Blackshear; one sister, Mary Frances Strickland, of Hortense; one brother, Donahue Crews (wife, Clarice), of Woodbine; his best friends from Blackshear, Theron Strickland, Woodson Dixon, Jimmy Byrd, B.H. Tanner and Roy Gilleon and Billy Cochran (who along with Bennie called themselves “The Three Musketeers”); and many other friends and relatives.

A memorial service will take place today at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Vernon W. Ivey

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Vernon W. Ivey, 72, was held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Brother Ronnie Sharpe and Pastor R.B. Gaskins.

Active pallbearers were Damon Winters, Davey Everett, Travis Atkins, Howard Harris, Rusty Anderson and Troy Walker.

Honorary pallbearers were Reppard Sharpe, Cannon Walker, Dale Hodge, William Hodge, Al Brooker and Brian Walker.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Eunice Carter Manning

A funeral for Eunice Carter Manning was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. T.F. Yawn officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Greg Altman, Ronnie Altman, Jim Bennett, Kelly Dowling, Jerry Wilson and Danny Wingard.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Peggy Sue Fiveash

A funeral for Peggy Sue Meade Fiveash was held Thursday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Morgan officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Danny Hampton, Kaleb Jones, Tommy Cox, Benji Hersey, Christopher Poole and Chief Tony Tanner.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Betty Lavern Howard

A graveside service for Betty Lavern Vaughn Howard was held Thursday afternoon at Kettle Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Mitcham officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn Small Pierce

A memorial service for Carolyn Laverne Small Pierce was held Thursday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Alonzo Scott officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.