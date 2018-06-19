June 19, 2018

Franklin ‘Bo’ Miles Jr.

Franklin “Bo” Miles Jr., 66, died Sunday afternoon (June 17, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

He was born at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Va., and lived most of his life in Waycross. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps (Semper Fi) and was an electrician at CSX for more than 30 years.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and attended Christ’s Church Camden.

He was the son of the late Franklin Miles Sr. and Margie Keen Miles. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer Cain.

Survivors include his mother, Margie Keen Miles, of Waycross; his wife, Sharon Miles, of Waycross; a son, Franklin “Buddy” Miles III (wife, Sabrina), of Kingland; a daughter, Ashley Davis (husband, Casey), of Moniac; a grandson, Franklin “Brody” Miles IV; four sisters, Cecelia Funderburk (husband, Robert), of Blairsville, Margaret Taylor (husband, Charlie), of Brunswick, Debra Hyers (husband, Jerry), of Alma, and Myra Lee (husband, Jeffrey) of Nahunta; a brother, William “Billy” Miles (wife, Eunice), of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Ed Cain, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive family and friends at Music Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Jean Moore

Barbara Jean Murchinson Moore, 60, transitioned Tuesday (June 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1957 to Mary Alice and the late Feddie Murchinson. At an early age, she joined Faith Temple Holiness Church under the leadership of the late Pastor Juanita Monroe. She served until her health failed. She attended Lee Street High School and later she obtained her GED.

She met and married the late LeRoy Moore and to this union three children were born. She worked for Valley foods until she became disabled.

She was preceded in death by her father, Feddie Murchinson, her husband, Leroy Moore, a daughter, Vanessa JoAnn Murchinson, grandmothers, Maebell Johnson and Mary Carter, and a special friend, Ethel Mae Hyler.

She was a loving person who truly loved her family.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories three children, Dentric Moore, Dalphine Moore, Sholanda Moore; and two adopted children, Tim Barnard, and Sindey Hannon, all of Blackshear; grandchildren, Keon Cooper Jr., Kim’breanna Moore, Yontareon Moore, Samarious Joyce, Kam’ron Campbell, Logan Braddy, all of Blackshear, Christopher Moore, Valdosta, Nigeria Moore, Jacksonville, Fla., Dentric Moore, Fitzgerald, La’Terrus Moore, Brunswick; great-grandchildren, Amir Moore and Emory Snipes, both of Blackshear; god-children: Sabias Hadden, Ziyon Drawsand, both of Jacksonville, Fla., Tyra Hightower, Tennessee, Robert King Jr., Nathan Broady, Scott Jernigan, Tivona Myles, Egypt Denton, all of Blackshear; her mother, Mary Alice Murchinson; three brothers, Willie James (Joyce) Murchinson Sr., Freddie Lee Murchinson, Mershon, Michael (Brenda) Murchinson Sr., Bickley; six sisters, Mary Ann (Melvin) Johnson, Louise Murchinson, Janice (Eugene) Harris, Annette Murchinson, Faynette (Charles) Jordan, all of Blackshear, Brenda Murchinson, Jacksonville, Fla.; one adopted sister, Emma Reid, Blackshear; a devoted niece, Kelly McGauley; a special nephew, Trinity Harris Sr.; as a daughter, Michelle Brown, Blackshear; eight very special friends, Pastor Gail Flintroyal, Pastor Joyce Christopher, the Rev. Chris Carter, Anna Morgan, Charles Fredrick, Richard Davis, Nana, Presco New, plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

A celebration of life was held Monday at 2 p.m. at Faith Temple Holiness Church, Blackshear.

Pastor Cynthia Welch, presided, and Pastor Joyce Christopher of Solid Foundation Church of God, Waycross, delivered words of comfort from “John 14.”

Pallbearers were Eugene Harris Jr., Marquise Harris, Trinity Harris Jr., Will James Murchinson Jr., Chuck McGauley, Demarcreus Murchinson and Michael Murchinson Jr.

Interment followed in Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Rosa Lee L. Herrin

NAHUNTA — Rosa Lee Lastinger Herrin, 77, of Nahunta, passed away Friday night (June 15, 2018) at Bayview Nursing Home & Rehab following an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Louise McCullar Lastinger. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Robert “Foots” Herrin, and a son, Scott Herrin.

She was a homemaker and a member of Nahunta Church of God. She enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons and their spouses, Bert Herrin (Pam), of Waynesville, and Chris Herrin (Beverly), of Hortense; a daughter and her husband, Lynn Johnson (Robin), of Hoboken; four grandchildren, Jessica and Brooke Herrin, and Ashley and Garrett Johnson; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Leverne Hanna, of Atlanta, and Patricia Hill (Houston), of Sneads, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.

Visitation was held Monday evening at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held this morning at 10 o’clock in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Florey officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Keith Herrin, Redge Hanna, Darren Hill, Eric Hill, Greg Lastinger and Jack Blount.

The family will also be receiving friends at the home of Rosa Lee Herrin, 733 Dykes Road, Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Mark Albert Ordway

Mark Albert Ordway, 70, died Sunday morning (June 17, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

A native of Vancouver, Wash., he retired from the United States Navy after 22 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and then enlisted with the U.S. Navy. He was a member of VFW George Wayland Hyers Post No. 4382.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kelsey David Ordway Sr. and June E. Mills Ordway, and one daughter, Lori Ordway.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Lois McConnell Ordway, seven children, William R. McNeish Jr., Dawn Chacon, Ginny Evans, Mary Cope, Mischelle Young, Lisa Parsons and Shawna Kelley, 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, four brothers, K. David Ordway Jr., Timothy Ordway, Daniel Ordway and Eric Ordway, and several nieces and nephews.

He will be laid to rest at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Jacksonville National Cemetery with military rites provided by the United States Navy.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Pamela Shetters Turner

Pamela Shetters Turner, 60, of Waycross, died Monday evening (June 18, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Robert Lee Harris

Robert Lee Harris, 65, of Alma, passed away Monday (June 11, 2018) at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah.

He was born Jan. 20, 1953 in Jasper, Fla., to the late Jerry Lee Harris Sr. and the late Ona Lee Rivers Wright.

He was educated in the school system of Bacon County. He was employed with the Rowland Land Clearance as a heavy equipment operator.

His companion for many years was Bonnie O’Neal. His children were Stacy Batton, Susan O’Neal, Marcus O’Neal and Tyrone Myles. He’s survived among other relatives by a sister, Minister Helen Faulk.

A memorial service was held Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home, with his sister, Minister Helen Faulk, delivering words of comfort to the family.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne Moore

A celebration of life in memory of Wayne Moore was held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Faithworks Church of God in Christ.

Pastor Kathy Pierce delivered the Eulogistic Word “Time Is Winding Up” from I Thessalonians 4:13-15.

Active pallbearers were Tony McKelvin Jr., Ameer Moore Sr., Dustin Pinkins, Corey McKelvin, Jaylen Carter and Howard Barkley

Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery, Waycross.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.