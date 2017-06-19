June 19, 2017

J.D. Parker Jr.

John Dorsey “J.D.” Parker Jr., 74, died Saturday night (June 17, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

He was a native of Whitakers, N.C., and he had made his home in Brantley County since 1977. He was the son of the late John Dorsey Parker Sr. and Gladys Bullock Parker. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Amy Kristen Parker and Kimberly Dawn Parker, a son, Jon Cameron Parker Sr., and a sister, Faye Mills.

He served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War, being stationed in Korea.

He retired in 2003 as a boilermaker with CSX Railroad after 33 years of service and had trained numerous apprentices during his career. He was a former member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers.

He loved fishing and woodworking and made numerous pieces of furniture. He loved spending time with his grandson. He also had the talent of being able to make repairs to just about anything.

He was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class.

He and his wife, Hope Smith Parker, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last month.

Additional survivors include grandchildren, Jon “Cameron” Parker Jr., Trenton Thrift and Mallory Thrift, all of Waycross; daughter-in-law, Sherri Collins Parker, of Waycross; a sister, Mary Alice Farmer, of Rocky Mount, N.C.; three brothers, Bruce Parker (wife, Sandra), of Rocky Mount, N.C., Ferdie Parker and David Parker, both of Tarboro, N.C.; a special sister-in-law, Barbara Mayo, of Enfield, N.C.; nieces and nephews; and his faithful pet, Shadow.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla Hospice House, c/o Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

Members of the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class are asked to gather at the church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Walter ‘Ken’ Sylvester

Walter Kenneth “Ken” Sylvester, 81, died Sunday evening (June 18, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Sarita Dixon

Sarita Dixon, 48, of Waycross, died Friday (June 16, 2017) at her residence after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Virginia W. Wooten

PATTERSON — Virginia Elaine Wasden Wooten, 66, of Patterson, passed away early Saturday morning (June 17, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Born in Patterson Oct. 18, 1950, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a 1968 graduate of Brantley County High School and worked as a switchboard operator for a while after graduation.

A housewife, she also worked at the Patterson Baptist Church for many years as the church secretary and ran the Patterson Café for a number of years. She loved to cook, watch cooking shows and be around people.

She was known as “Nana” by her precious grandchildren, not to mention countless others, and was a member of Patterson Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Hilda Mae Thornton Moody. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Wooten.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Wooten Stanfield (Kevin Deal), of Patterson; two sons and a daughter-in-law, John and Dallas Wooten and Kelly Wooten, all of Patterson; her father and step-mother, Carroll and Darlene Moody, of Hortense; a brother, Mike Wasdin, of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Jimmy (Diane) Wooten, of Nicholls; three grandchildren, Bryce Jarrard, Dakota McCook and Will Wooten; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Camilla Jean Perritt

A graveside service for Camilla Jean Perritt took place Saturday morning at Oakland Cemetery with Dr. Freddie Smith officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.