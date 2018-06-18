June 18, 2018

Solomon Troutman Jr.

A celebration of life service for Solomon Troutman Jr., 92, will be held Monday at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 1025 Ossie Davis Parkway, at 11 a.m., with the church pastor, the Rev. Rochelle McCrae, offering words of comfort.

He was born Feb. 2, 2926 in Waycross, the only child of the late Solomon Troutman Sr. and Fannie Lee Johnson Troutman. He received his formal education from the Waycross public school system and graduated from Center High School in 1943.

He was converted at an early age and was a member of Greater Mount Zion A.M.E. Church.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy.

On Wednesday (June 12, 2018), he exited off the stage of life at Baptist Village Care Center in Waycross after an illness. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Daryl Louis Troutman and Solomon Fulton Troutman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 75 years, Bessie Lee Butler Troutman; two sons, Gregory Linton Troutman and Larry Vincent Troutman; a daughter, Carol Troutman Mallory, all of Waycross; a granddaughter he raised, Lynette Johnson (John); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Troutman residence, 1244 Pittman St. Public visitation will be held Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Monday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in The Masonic Cemetery in Waynesville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker funeral Home.

Philip Charles Harrison

BLACKSHEAR — Philip Charles Harrison, 67, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday evening (June 14, 2018) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., Nov. 20, 1950, he lived in Pierce County since the mid 2000s. He was a supervisor for TTX – Acorn Division, was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam conflict and enjoyed fishing.

He was a son of the late Lillian Tippins Harrison. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vonda Jo King Harrison, a granddaughter, Jazmine Shelton, a sister, Mary Phillips, and a brother, Mack Harrison Jr.

Survivors include his daughter, Pancy Shelton, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his son, Philip John “P.J.” Harrison, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his father, Malcolm “Mack” Harrison Jr., of Blackshear; his sister, Martha Gail Kerr and Pierre Lanier, of Blackshear; his brother, Richard Lee Harrison, of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Orion Strickland, Aaron Johns and Maranda Harrison; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald B. Clements

Ronald Bartlett Clements, 71, of Brunswick, died Tuesday (June 5, 2018)at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick after a brief illness.

He was born Oct. 23, 1946 in Spartanburg, S.C., to David and Margaret Jo Ussery Clements.

He was a 1964 graduate of Waycross High School and attended the Waycross Off-Campus Center and Valdosta State College.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1967. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and Fort Bragg, N.C. He was assigned to the 714th and the 172nd Preventive Medical Units at Fort Bragg. He was deployed to Vietnam with the 172nd Preventive Medicine Field Service Unit and stationed at An Khe and Qui Nhon.

After retirement from retail sales, he was active in the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. He served as Lt. Commander of the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp 485 of Brunswick.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son, Ronald Bartlett Clements Jr., of Waycross; his daughter, Lee Elizabeth Clements Lewis (Russell R.), of Cadiz, Ky.; sisters, Jo Clements Saye (Jake L. Jr.), of Charlotte, N.C., and Olivia Clements Brasington (James E.), of Waycross; grandchildren, Andrew Simon Barham, Collene May Lewis and Olivia Rae Lewis; nieces, Shannon Lee Saye, Buff Brasington Visicaro and Anna Olivia Brasington; nephew, David Benjamin Herren Saye (Robyn M.)

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Miles-Odum Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry Calvin Moody

A funeral for Larry Calvin Moody was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Porky Haynes and the Rev. Lamar Christie officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dale Carter, Tony Carter, Jason O’Steen, Frank Sweet, Mike Sumner and John Thomas.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Big Brother Sunday School Class.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Geraldine Weathersbee

A funeral for Geraldine Weathersbee took place Friday morning at Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Ashley Corbett and the Rev. Lamar Christie officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Rob Goble, Scott McClure, Allen McClure, Paul Weathersbee III, Wayne Rouse and Marc Mercer.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Myrtle L. Thrift Sweat

A funeral service for Myrtle Lee Thrift Sweat took place Friday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Perry Lovin officiating.

Burial was in Waters Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Kristopher Hancock, Brian Hancock, Danny Mock, Rocky Barnard, Buddy Buckley and Bill Smith.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.