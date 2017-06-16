June 17, 2017

Cpl. Leslie R. Sutton

The funeral for Cpl. Leslie Royal “Leroy” Sutton will be held Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Rochelle.

He was born in Rochelle on June 19, 1926, the son of the late Baxter Sutton and Gertrude Harris Sutton. He was a graduate of Rochelle High School.

Cpl. Sutton was a member of Battery C. 99th Field Artillery Battalion, and 1st Cavalry Division. He was listed as “Missing in Action” while fighting the enemy in North Korea near the Pusan Perimeter on Nov. 2, 1950.

Cpl. Sutton was identified April 13, 2017 using DNA samples collected from surviving family members.

“Our Hero” will arrive on flight from Hawaii on Thursday (June 22) at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, at 4:08 p.m. The Patriot Guard Riders will escort this hero and his family along with law enforcement officer units from Wilcox County and Georgia State Patrol units to the funeral home in Rochelle.

After being away from home for 67 years, he will be laid to rest in his hometown, alongside his family, in Morningside Cemetery.

Frazier & Son Funeral Home in Rochelle has charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online registry, visit the website at fraziersonfuneralhome.com

Margaret Ann Howell

A graveside service for Margaret Ann Tilghman Howell was held Friday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. David White officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jimmie Faye Tyson

A funeral for Jimmie Faye Tyson was held Friday morning at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Smith officiating.

Robert Brannon sang “Beulah Land” and Kay Thigpen sang “I’ll Meet You in the Rapture.”

Burial follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ronnie Davis, Kenny Lairsey, Ralph Mercer, Gene Roberson, John Snyder and Ryan Tyson.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Faithful Servants Sunday School Class at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie Sue M. Lee

A funeral for Bonnie Sue McCarthy Lee was held Friday afternoon at Waresboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Altman officiating.

Burial followed in Hephzibah Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Amy Beverly, Savannah Bonnie Beverly, Bubba Alverson, Riley Alverson, Lewis Alverson and Trenton Avery Lee.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.