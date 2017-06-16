June 16, 2017

Camilla ‘Millie’ Perritt

Camilla “Millie” Perritt, 86, of Pierce County, died Thursday (June 15, 2017) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation following a short term illness.

She was born in Waycross to William Register and Allie Lee Womble Register. She graduated from the Waycross City School System and received her registered nursing degree from St. Joseph Hospital Nursing School in Savannah in 1952.

She began her career in nursing at the Atlantic Coastline Hospital in Waycross and finished her 51 years of nursing as director of nursing education at Pierce County Nursing Home. She retired at age 72.

She was a member of the Georgia Association of Nurses Long Term Care (GANLTC) and Georgia Nurses Association (GSN) and was a long time volunteer with the Southeast Cancer Unit.

She worked alongside her husband, Richard “Jack” Perritt, at the Waycross News Stand for 20 years and was well known for her delicious chicken salad sandwiches.

She was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church and was active in R.T. Lee’s Sunday School Class until her health no longer allowed her to attend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, of 50 years, Richard H. “Jack” Perritt, an infant daughter and all three of her siblings, Roger Register, Buck Register and Catherine Hannan.

She is survived by her children, Richard Perritt (Pam), Camilla Denton and Daryl Perritt (Stacey), nine grandchildren, Richie Perritt, Darlene Perritt, Paige Young (Ryan), Lee Denton, Calida Osti, Maggie Manders, Alex Denton, Steven Perritt and Jessica Perritt, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to the family listed, she leaves behind to cherish her friendship and love, her dear sister-in-law, Bettie Jo Palmer Sweat, of Oveido, Fla., a brother-in-law, Robert Hannan, of Ft. Myers, Fla., and her longtime neighbors on the river, Debbie McQuaig and Kathy McQuaig.

A private graveside service will be held in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church from 2 until 4 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to the Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or the Sweat Memorial Building Fund, 510 W. Blackshear Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Rev. W.D. Corbitt

A funeral for the Rev. Wilson David “W.D.” Corbitt was held Thursday morning at Victory Methodist Church with the Rev. T.F. Yawn, the Rev. Dwayne Tanner and the Rev. Jim Dirst officiating.

Burial followed in Victory Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Andy Corbitt, David Corbitt, Donald Corbitt, John Corbitt, Mike Corbitt and Steve Corbitt.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Colin Lee Williamson

A funeral for Colin Lee Williamson, 64, of Blackshear, took place Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Blackshear Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Hampton Williams officiating.

His brother, Randy Williamson, and lifelong friend, Tony Batten, also spoke in tribute to Colin.

Serving as pallbearers were Doug Williamson, Casey Williamson, Keith Ambrose, Michael Revis, Tab Taylor and Mark Bowen.

Burial followed in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.