June 15, 2018

James Tyrone Mitchell

It is with great sadness that the family of James Tyrone Mitchell, better known as “Tyrone” or “Big Mouth,” announces his passing on Sunday (June 3, 2018) at the age of 49.

He graduated from Waycross High School, a member of the class of 1986. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served for 11 years, including a tour of Desert Storm, before being honorably discharged. He later moved to Oklahoma and became employed with Tulsa Motorcycle Escort for several years.

He is loved by many near and far and will be truly missed.

He leaves behind his mother, Ella Louise Washington; six children, Tiffany Mitchell-Perkins, of Waycross, Tyrone and Justin Mitchell, of Bayreuth, Germany, Dyonea and Jasmine Mitchell, of Tulsa, Okla., and Neveah Lewis, of Idabel, Okla.; three grandchildren, Cameron Brown and Delanni Perkins, of Waycross, and Latisha Schmidt, of Germany; his loving sisters and brothers, Albert, Dan Jr., Danette, Darell, Tarence, Derrick, Keesha (Maurice, brother-in-law) and Tawanna; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his fathers, the Rev. Dan Washington and James Edward Mitchell (biological).

A service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Tulsa, Okla.

Burial will take place in Fort Gibson Memorial National Cemetery in Gibson, Okla.

Memorial donations may be made to Butler-Stumpff Funeral Home, 2013 D. 3rd St., Tulsa, Okla. 74104.

Welch & Brinkley Mortuary in Waycross is the local contact.

Marvin DuBose

Marvin DuBose, 79, of Hilliard, Fla., passed away at his residence Tuesday (June 12, 2018).

He was born June 30, 1938 in Nahunta, to the late Albert DuBose and Thelma King DuBose. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Michael A. DuBose and David E. Aurand.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anna L. DuBose, four sons, James M. DuBose, Lester E. Aurand, Danny L. DuBose and Anthony W. DuBose, two daughters, Dianne L. Matuck and Selina M. Barnes, 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hilliard, Fla. with Elder Wayne Howard officiating.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross at 3 p.m. Monday.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Wayne Moore

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain. …” Revelation 21:4

Wayne Moore was born May 28, 1956 to the late A.L. Moore and the late Dorothy Purnell Moore in Homerville.

He accepted the Lord and knew God at a young age, he would praise Him always with his hands lifted. He was very friendly, lovable and waved at everyone he would see, and he was loved by everyone.

He transitioned from this Earthly home to his Heavenly home on Thursday (June 7, 2018) with his family at his bedside.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Moore (November 2014), his grandmother, Irene Mayfield, brother, Jimmy Moore Sr. (March 2017), aunts, Geraldine Fletcher, Mildred Hamilton and Ether Bell, uncles, Lindsey Mack and Bobby Clark, nephews and niece, Jamel Moore (February 1980), Ramondrell Mills (October 2002), Roshad Moore (September 2007), Shirleen Rawls Moore (December 2012) and Jimmy L. Moore (June 2013).

He leaves to cherish his love and memories four sisters, Debbie Buckhalter, of Waycross, Pastor Kathy Pierce (the late John Pierce), of Brunswick, Sandra McKelvin (Tony), of Blackshear, Priscilla McDaniel (Jimmy Daniels), of Waycross; one brother, Ross Pritchett (Tracy), of Waycross; three uncles, David Clark (Gloria), Wibert Clark (Ocie) and Charlie Norton (Bessie); two aunts, Martha Hawkins and Shirley Clark; nephews and nieces, Ameer Moore, Ayana Neloms, Asinia Jones, Corey McKelvin, Jalidra McKelvin, Anneka Ewing, Tunisia Hopkins, Julonda Slay, Kutrena Carter, Ashanti Gibson, Tony McKelvin Jr., Kee Kee Pinkins, Chrissy McDaniel, Darian McDaniel, Shanica Prichett, Ross Pritchett Jr., Cassandra Prichett, Quandra Prichett and Courtney Yawn; a host of great and great-great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Howard Barkley, Tommy and Crystal Wilkersons, Linda Gale Walker, Nancy Gaddis, Gloria Mills, Betty Mills, Dustin Pinkins, Amissa Boggs and Timothy Wallace.

The family is receiving visits at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Sandra (Tony) McKelvin Sr., of 3901 Golfview Drive, Blackshear.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Faithworks Church of God In Christ, 1118 Effie St., Waycross, with Pastor Kathy Pierce, offering words of comfort.

The cortege will assemble at 110 Thomas St., Waycross, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Jean Moore

Barbara Jean Murchinson Moore, 60, transitioned Tuesday (June 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

She was born Aug. 26, 1957 to Alice Bivens Murchinson and the late Freddie Murchinson Sr. of Blackshear.

The family is receiving friends at her residence, 706 Ware St., Blackshear.

A homegoing service is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.