June 15, 2017

Margaret Ann Howard

Margaret Ann Tilghman Howard, 71, of Waycross, died early Wednesday morning (June 14, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born in Spring Lake, N.C., to the late Archie Lee and Margaret Geneva Garner Tilghman, but made Waycross her home for most of her life.

She enjoyed crafts and spending time with family and friends when she could. She was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Howard Sr.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Thomas R. “Bob” Traylor, of Waycross; three children, Timothy Carl Halpin (wife, Susie), of Waycross, Kimberly Howard Crawford (husband, Michael), of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Billy Gene Howard Jr.; a granddaughter, April Hall (husband, Brandon), of Waycross; two great-grandchildren, Karissa and Karleigh Hall, of Waycross; a sister, Faye Vandergrift (husband, Richard) of St. Simons Island; a brother, Luther Tilghman (wife, Kay), of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jimmie Faye Tyson

Jimmie Faye Tyson, 75, died Tuesday morning (June 13, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

She was born in Lyons, but lived most of her life in Ware County. She was the former owner of Faith Apartments and a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Jim Paul Gordy and Margaret Evelyn Daniel. She was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Gene Gordy; and a brother-in-law, Gwindell Hugh Tyson.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Tyson, of Waycross; two sons, Rann Tyson (wife, Connie), of Blackshear, and Ron Tyson (wife, Tracey), of Fredericksburg, Texas; five grandchildren, Amy McLain, Ryan Tyson, Holly Morgan, Ross Tyson and Riley Tyson; three great-grandchildren, Reagan McLain, Ryan Hardy Tyson and Maybre Morgan; eight siblings, Martha Nell Powell (husband, Shorty), of Lyons, Helen Kirkland (husband, Tommy), of Savannah, Jim Paul Gordy Jr., of Alma, Dock Ronald Gordy (wife, Betty), of Savannah, Elissa Ann Alchian (husband, Allen), of Monument Springs, Colo., Robert Charles Gordy (wife, Sue), of Nicks, Mo., Michael Allen Gordy (wife, Jennie), of Big Bend, Kan., and John Wallace Gordy (wife, Leann), of Lyons; a brother-in-law, William C. Tyson, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Mae Jo Jeffers, of Savannah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday morning at the church from 9:30 until 10:30.

The Faithful Servants Sunday School class members are requested to meet at the church Friday at 10:40 a.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice House, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Major William David Gatling Sr.

Among many that previously departed, the world lost another WWII hero on Saturday evening (June 10, 2017) when Major William David Gatling Sr., 95, of Vero Beach, Fla., passed away at Hospice House Satilla in Waycross.

Born in 1922 in Murfreesboro, N.C., Maj. Gatling was a clever man of great love and humility. He was the oldest son of the late Julian Irving and Rosa Virginia Byrd-Gatling. He was sibling of Julian Gatling and Wendell Gatling (both deceased), Janice Lawrey, James Earl Gatling and Mary Virginia Borchers.

He was the father of Lorayne Strickland (Tom) and William David Gatling Jr. (Beverly), grandfather to Maurice Strickland, Tom Strickland IV, Bill R. Gatling, and great-grandfather to Josh, Trenton, Sydney Strickland and Savannah, Shelby Gatling. Other survivors are several nieces and nephews.

He is survived as well by his first wife, Katherine Burns, and his current wife, Betty Knight-Gatling, her son, Reid Knight Jr. (Jan), and their children Jake, Will and Sarah.

Major Gatling flew 200 combat missions in P40 and P47 fighter-bombers over northern Africa and Europe for the U.S. Army Air Corps, 315th Squadron of the 324th Fighter Group. His war experiences are chronicled in his memoirs, “Critical Points,” and in the 2015 documentary produced by the Institute of Military Technology in Titusville, Fla.

In 2016 he attended an honoring of the 234th Fighter Group in Dayton, Ohio.

On Mother’s Day weekend 2017 God granted the loving reunion in Atlanta of Maj. Gatling and his sisters, Janice and Mary Virginia.

He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, his life-long wish.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Satilla Hospice House, c/o Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to one’s favorite charity.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra DuBose Oxford

Sandra DuBose Oxford passed on to the Lord peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday (June 7, 2017) at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., after a long courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Thomasville June 3, 1939 to the late Sam and Ethel Ingram DuBose.

She graduated from Waycross High School and the University of Georgia where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She received her bachelor and masters degree in special education from the University of Georgia. She was a member of the Association for Education of Children Under Six.

She was a special education teacher and taught in the public school systems in Glennville, Americus, and in New Jersey and Texas.

She was a former member and Sunday School superintendent of Grapevine First Presbyterian Church in Grapevine, Texas. At her death, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Silva, N.C. She was a Sunday School teacher for K-2 for 30 years.

She was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing herbs. She was a member and past president of the Greater Fort Worth Herb Society Garden Club. Her family was the center of her life.

Survivors include her husband, Tillman Douglas Oxford Jr., her son, Tillman Douglas “Trey” Oxford III, of Jacksonville, Fla., her sister, Dale DuBose James (husband, Don), of Blackshear, her nieces, Harriet James Melvin (husband, Brett), of Alexandria, Va., and Anne James Hardell (husband, Robert), of Watkinsville, two great-nieces and three great-nephews.

A graveside celebration of her life will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Research, 60 East 56th St., 8th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10022 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Ernestine T. Butts

Ernestine Tiller Butts, 91, died this morning (Thursday, June 15, 2017) in Harborview Satilla (formerly Satilla Care Center) after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Camilla R. Perritt

Camilla R. Perritt, 86, died Thursday morning (June 15, 2017) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation after a short illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Lula P. West

Lula P. West, 83, of 609 Perham St., Waycross, passed away Monday (June 12, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was born Aug. 22, 1933 in Coffee County, the daughter of Elma Perkins.

She received her basic education from Coffee County School System. She was a member of Church of Christ Written in Heaven on Blackwell Street, under the leadership of Bishop John Moss.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elma Perkins, a daughter, Margaret West, two sons, Arthur Austile Sr. and Ricky Ham.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Eleanor Connie Rawls (Bernard), of Waycross, a god-daughter, Sherry Butler, grandchildren, Arthur Austile Jr., Shawn Sanders (Oneida), Kawanda West (Shon) and Christy Roberts (Shawn), several great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends at 405 Community Drive, Waycross.

A visitation will be held Friday at Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home from 6 until 7 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, with Bishop John Moss offering words of comfort.

The family is asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Interment will follow in the Hoboken City Cemetery, Hoboken.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

William E. O’Berry

A funeral for William Edwin O’Berry was held Wednesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. William Musgrove officiating.

Burial followed in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brantley Thornton, Cody McMillan, Jim Anderson, Blaine Cox, Curtis Carver and Victor Henderson.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Richard Vaughan

A funeral for Richard Hayden Vaughan was held Wednesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Matthew McEachern officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steven Wright, Gerald Hosack, Len Walker Sr., Josh Walker, Len Walker Jr. and Charles Vaughan.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.