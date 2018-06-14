June 14, 2018

James ‘J.E.’ Carter

James Elvin “J.E.” Carter, 76, of the Racepond community of Charlton County, passed away Monday (June 11, 2018) in Racepond.

He was born Jan. 1, 1942 in Racepond to the late John Elvin Carter and Margaret Crews Carter. He was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church and the Southeast Wood Producers Association. He loved telling stories, farming, camping, his many friends and animals. During his racing days, he was known as “Cooter Carter”.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, James Michael Carter and Gregory Frank Carter, a grandson: Aleck-Zander Reign Carter, a brother, Joe Carter, and a beloved pet, Charlie Carter.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Ann Carter; three daughter, Patricia Gail Thompson (husband, Terry), Wendy Lee Hietala (husband, Bob) and Linda Darlene Aspinwall; grandchildren, Greg Carter, Bubba Carter, Morgan Carter, Amber Morgan, Ray Morgan, Dane’ Hietala, Derrick Hietala, Zach Hietala, Ty Thompson, Sarah Thompson; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Carter Booth; his pets, Missy Matilda Carter and five ducks; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends today at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston beginning at 6 p.m.

The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Sand Hill Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Racepond Cemetery at Sand Hill Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Norma Gillis Wheeler

Norma Gillis Wheeler, 87, died Tuesday morning (June 12, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a member of Winona Park United Methodist Church. She attended South Georgia College and was a partner along with her husband at Best Rexall Drug Store and Riverside Pharmacy.

She was also partners with her brothers in Dounoco Land Company and was a former member of Lyman Hall DAR, Cherokee Garden Club, Pink Lady Auxiliary of Satilla Regional Medical Center and the Waycross Exchange Club.

She was a daughter of the late Tot Gillis and Rose Mae Courson Gillis. She was married to the late Aubrey Wheeler.

She is survived by her three children, Wanda Morton (Tandy), of Waycross, Nancy Slaughter (Tate), of Savannah, and Dr. George A. Wheeler (Trina), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Nena Morton Spearman (Edward), of Atlanta, Joe Morton, of Austin, Texas, Annie Slaughter, of Savannah, Aubrey Wheeler, of Waycross, Jay Slaughter, of Savannah, and Hannah Wheeler, of Waycross; three great-grandchildren, Addie Tomlinson, Edward Spearman and Ben Spearman, all of Atlanta; two brothers, Dougal Gillis (Olivia), of Waycross, and Conway Gillis (Ann), of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Connie Wheeler, of Alma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Winona Park United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon at the church starting at 1:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her memory to Winona Park United Methodist Church, 900 N. Augusta Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry Calvin Moody

Larry Calvin Moody, 70, passed away suddenly Tuesday night (June 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was born April 26, 1948 in Ware County to the late Calvin Christopher Moody and Dorothy Lorena Martin Moody McGowan.

A native and lifelong resident of Ware County, he was a third generation, self-employed dairy farmer who owned and operated Moody Dairy Farms and Moody-Rice Cattle Company.

He was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church and the Big Brother Sunday School Class. He served on the Southeast Milk Inc. (SMI) Board of Directors.

He was well-known for being a horse enthusiast and cowboy at heart. An avid team roper, he supplied bulls for many Professional Bull Riding (PBR) events.

He will always be remembered affectionately by his family and friends as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Joyce Strickland Moody, of Waycross; two children, Candice Moody Rice, of Waycross, and Calvin Christopher Moody (wife, Heidi), of Valdosta; three grandchildren, Cash Loyal Rice, Rebecca Leigh Moody and Catherine Carol Moody; one brother, Lannis Moody (wife, Angie), of Waycross; one sister, Jayne Moody Murray (Matt Redding), of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The Big Brother Sunday School Class is asked to meet 9:40 a.m. Friday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Connie Ann Parker

A funeral for Connie Ann Parker was held Wednesday morning at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David White officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Josh Owen, Brett Boyd, Zach Owen, Tyson Bishop, D.J. Rodi and Cody Leppo. Honorary pallbearers were the John Wesley Sunday School class members.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Norman Allen Smith

BLACKSHEAR — A graveside service for Norman Allen Smith, 72, was held Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Officiating was the Rev. Randy Wainright.

Interment was in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.