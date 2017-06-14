June 14, 2017

Ann Hopkins Gowen

FOLKSTON — Ann Hopkins Gowen, 91, of Folkston, passed away Sunday (June 11, 2016) in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born Feb. 28, 1926 in Wayne County to the late Alva Joseph Hopkins Sr. and Ethel Shepard Hopkins. After the passing of her mother, she moved to Charlton County and was raised by Walter and Lula Hopkins.

She attended Wesleyan College before returning to Folkston. She was an accomplished golfer winning several ladies tournaments and had three “holes in one.” She loved gardening, spending countless hours on growing roses.

She was a member of the Folkston United Methodist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Alva J. Hopkins Jr., Colquitt Dyal Hopkins and Alexander “Alec” Hopkins, and two nephews, Gregory Gowen and Kenny Gowen.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harold Gowen, local nieces and nephews, Deborah Hopkins Carter (Chuck), Joe Hopkins (Julie), Jimmy Dean Gowen (Ann), Sidney Gowen (Gloria), Mary Eve Blair (Leslie), Frances McDaniel (David), Rose Mary Kriner (Ken), Johnny Gowen (Debbie), Guy Gowen, Kay Rhoden (Timer) and Connie Spivey, and a host of other nieces and nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service was scheduled to be held this morning at 11 o’clock in Pineview Cemetery with the Rev. Benji Varnell and the Rev. Jack Varnell officiating.

Memorials may be made in Mrs. Gowen’s memory to Folkston United Methodist Church, 1463 Third St., Folkston, Ga. 31537.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Bonnie Sue Lee

Bonnie Sue McCarthy Lee, 73, of Waycross, died Tuesday (June 13, 2017) at Harborview Satilla after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late William Allen and Virue Fales MCarthy and lived most of her life in Waycross. She graduated from Ware County High School in 1961 and worked with Winship Transportation as a bookkeeper for eight years. She was a homemaker most of her life.

She was a member of Waresboro United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed fishing with her husband, and her children and grandchildren were her life. She was a great cook and could repair anything before Google.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.B. “Bernard” Lee, one son, Michael Lee, two sisters, Faye McCarthy Simmons and Gail McCarthy Aberson, and one brother, Dr. W.D. “Billy” McCarthy.

Survivors include two daughters, Nina Alverson (Bubba), of Waycross, Heather Lee Rothfeldt, of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Deanne Lee Woods (Dustin), of Hoboken, Cheyenne Lee, Josie Lee, Lewis Alverson, Riley Alverson, Trenton Avery Lee (fiancée, Jennifer), Shelby Meagan Lillian Lee, Kayden Benjamin Rothfeldt, all of Waycross; two great-grandchildren, Palmer and Presley Woods; one sister, Dianne McCarthy Hayman, of Waycross; one brother, Norman Allen McCarthy Sr. (Carroll), of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Dr. Patricia McQuaig McCarthy, of Telmore; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Waresboro United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Hepzibah Cemetery in Telmore.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home, 130 Screven Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jimmie Faye Tyson

Jimmie Faye Tyson, 75, died Tuesday morning (June 13, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

She was born in Lyons and she lived most of her life in Ware County. She was the former owner of Faith Apartments and was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Jim Paul Gordy and Margaret Evelyn Daniel. She was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Gene Gordy, and a brother-in-law, Gwindell Hugh Tyson.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Tyson, of Waycross; two sons, Rann Tyson (wife, Connie), of Blackshear, and Ron Tyson (wife, Tracey), of Fredericksburg, Texas; five grandchildren, Amy McLain, Ryan Tyson, Holly Morgan, Ross Tyson and Riley Tyson; three great-grandchildren, Reagan McLain, Ryan Hardy Tyson and Maybre Morgan; eight siblings, Martha Nell Powell (husband, Shorty), of Lyons, Helen Kirkland (husband, Tommy), of Savannah, Jim Paul Gordy Jr., of Alma, Dock Ronald Gordy (wife, Betty), of Savannah, Elissa Ann Alchian (husband, Allen), of Monument Springs, Colo., Robert Charles Gordy (wife, Sue), of Nicks, Mo., Michael Allen Gordy (wife, Jennie), of Big Bend, Kan., and John Wallace Gordy (wife, Leann), of Lyons; a brother-in-law, William C. Tyson, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Mae Jo Jeffers, of Savannah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday morning at the church from 9:30 until 10:30.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice House.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Hayden Foy Lee

TRUDIE — Hayden Foy Lee, 76, of Trudie, passed away early Saturday morning (June 10, 2017) at Altamaha Healthcare in Jesup after an extended illness.

Born in Blackshear, he was the son of Noah and Inez Dowling Lee. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Rowell Lee, and several brothers and sisters.

He retired from the United States Air Force and loved to be outdoors, fishing hunting and gardening.

Survivors include his four children and their spouses, Hayden F. Lee Jr., of Blackshear, Daniel and Kimberly Lee, of Atkinson, Cindy and Eddie Taylor, of Offerman, and Melissa Davis, of Blackshear; an honorary son, Edward Davis, of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Raynell and Burnice Lee, of Waycross; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and James Burney, of Blackshear, Patricia Lee, of Blackshear, and Glenda Jean and Dee Inman, of Manor; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Twin Rivers Church Cemetery with the Rev. Carlton Rowell officiating.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Margaret Ann Howard

Margaret Ann Howard, 71, of Waycross died early Wednesday morning (June 14, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Lula P. West

Lula P. West, 84, of 609 Perham St., Waycross, passed away Monday (June 12, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Funeral arrangement and a list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be offered at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Jimmie Carl Sears

A funeral for Jimmie Carl Sears was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Tuten and the Rev. Carly Hickox officiating.

Burial followed in Hephzibah Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kevin Chaney, Bryan Crawford, Ira Luke Fales, Tommie Jones, Donald Sears and Everett Sears.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Emma Ella Mae Pope

A funeral for Emma Ella Mae Douglas Pope was held Tuesday afternoon at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Howard and Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Isaac Aguirre, Brent Albright, Bryse Albright, Zane Cowman, Carter Pope and Reid Pope.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Willodene Bagley

A funeral for Willodene Fullwood Bagley was held Tuesday afternoon at Newbern Baptist Church with the Rev. Malcolm Mathison, the Rev. Lamar Music and the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial followed in Telmore Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jason Cornelius, Joey Cornelius, Ryan Dyal, Andy Johns, Ely Morrison and Lewey Morrision.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.