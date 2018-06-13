June 13, 2018

Norma Gillis Wheeler

Norma Gillis Wheeler, 87, died Tuesday morning (June 12, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a member of Winona Park United Methodist Church. She attended South Georgia College and was a partner along with her husband at Best Rexall Drug Store and Riverside Pharmacy.

She was also partners with her brothers in Dounoco Land Company and was a former member of Lyman Hall DAR, Cherokee Garden Club, Pink Lady Auxiliary of Satilla Regional Medical Center and the Waycross Exchange Club.

She was a daughter of the late Tot Gillis and Rose Mae Courson Gillis. She was married to the late Aubrey Wheeler.

She is survived by her three children, Wanda Morton (Tandy), of Waycross, Nancy Slaughter (Tate), of Savannah, and Dr. George A. Wheeler (Trina), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Nena Morton Spearman (Edward), of Atlanta, Joe Morton, of Austin, Texas, Annie Slaughter, of Savannah, Aubrey Wheeler, of Waycross, Jay Slaughter, of Savannah, and Hannah Wheeler, of Waycross; three great-grandchildren, Addie Tomlinson, Edward Spearman and Ben Spearman, all of Atlanta; two brothers, Dougal Gillis (Olivia), of Waycross, and Conway Gillis (Ann), of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Connie Wheeler, of Alma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Winona Park United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon at the church starting at 1:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her memory to Winona Park United Methodist Church, 900 N. Augusta Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Myrtle Lee Thrift Sweat

Myrtle Lee Thrift Sweat, 92, died Tuesday morning (June 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a brief illness.

She was a native of Brantley County but had lived most of her life in Ware County. She was the wife of the late Charlie Leroy Sweat and daughter of the late Willie Oscar Thrift and Nicey Dowling Thrift. She was also preceded in death by her seven siblings.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors include three daughters, Nancy Sweat Mock (husband, Danny), Shirley Sweat Taylor (husband, the late Byron) both of Waycross, and Debbie Sweat Smith (husband, William) of Orange Park, Fla.; three grandchildren, Sirena Howell Cady (husband, Trent), of Waycross, Alexis Taylor, of Blackshear, and Kristopher “K.C.” Hancock, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; a great-granddaughter, Tabitha Cady Barnard (husband, Rocky), of Waycross, a great-great-granddaughter, Peytan Barnard, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to the Okefenokee Lions Club, P.O. Box 673 Waycross, Ga. 31502-0673 or to Mattie’s Mission, P.O. Box 2211, Waycross, Ga. 31502-2211.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Waters Cemetery in Pierce County.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the funeral time.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Geraldine Weathersbee

Geraldine Weathersbee, 90, died Tuesday morning (June 12, 2018) at her residence in Jamestown after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She retired from St. Regis Paper Company as a secretary and she was a longtime member of Jamestown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Alexander Buchanan and Willie Cornelius Anderson Buchanan, her husband, Paul Edsel Weathersbee Sr., her son, Paul Edsel Weathersbee Jr., one great-granddaughter, Mattie Elizabeth Goble, one great-grandson, Tyler McClure, two sisters, Margie Rouse and Maudina Mason, and one brother, James “Bill” Buchanan.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Goble (Bobby), of Waycross, and Judy Parsons (Joe), of Cleveland, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Desiree McClure (Allen), GiGi Goble, Rob Goble (Tina), Katlyn Weathersbee, Paul Weathersbee III (Marilyn), Katryna Chapman and Alison Stump; 9 great-grandchildren, Scott McClure (Danielle), Blake McClure (Celina), Noah McClure, Hayli Sellers (Tyler), Millie Goble, Tate Goble, Bryan Chapman, David Chapman and Victoria Stump; three great-great-grandchildren, Abigail McClure, Brianna McClure and Josie Sellers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Jamestown Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Lee Harris

Robert Lee Harris, 65, of Alma, passed away Monday (June 11, 2018) at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah.

He was born Jan. 20, 1953 to Ona Lee Rivers and Jerry Harris Sr.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of his daughter, Stacey Batton, 218 Foxhill Road, Douglas.

A complete list of survivors will be announced at a later time.

The memorial service is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Rainge.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Calvin Moody

Larry Calvin Moody, 70, died suddenly Tuesday (June 12, 2018) at his residence in Waycross.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Solomon Troutman Sr.

Solomon Troutman Sr., 92, died Tuesday morning (June 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after an illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Henry Grady Herndon

A graveside service for Henry Grady Herndon was held Tuesday morning at Oakland Cemetery with Brother Jarrod Everson officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.