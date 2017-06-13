June 13, 2017

Rev. W.D. Corbitt

The Rev. W.D. Corbitt, 90, died Sunday (June 11, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Healthcare Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

He was a native of Manor and lived most of his life in Ware County. He served in the United States Army during World War II and was ordained as a licensed minster in 1953. He was also a cabinet builder and licensed barber.

During his time in the ministry, he served as pastor for Booth Methodist Church for 25 years and also served other churches including, Woodard Chapel Southern Congregational Methodist Church, Pine Valley Southern Congregational Methodist Church and New Pine Grove Southern Congregational Methodist Church where he held his membership to this day. He attended Victory Methodist Church the past several years.

The Rev. Corbitt was the oldest of eight children born to the late Harvey Wilson Corbitt and Maggie Minchew Corbitt. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lanell Ellen Winn Corbitt, and second wife, Emma Jewell James Smith Corbitt, and six siblings, Margie Word, Troy Corbitt, H.W.Corbitt, Herman Corbitt, Minnie V. Corbitt and Milton Corbitt.

He is survived by three sons, David Corbitt (Sharon), of Waco, Texas, Steve Corbitt, of Manor, and Donald Corbitt (Barbara), of Hahira; five grandchildren, Molly C. Armstong (Jeff), Melinda C. Stalberger (Matt), Andy Corbitt (Abby), John Corbitt and Heather Corbitt; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Young, of Manor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Victory Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Victory Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday night at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Colin Lee Williamson

Colin Lee Williamson, 64, of Blackshear, died early Monday morning (June 12, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born Aug. 17, 1952, he was the youngest son of Alvin and Hilda Bowen Williamson, who were his caregivers until they were called “Home.”

He came into this world with a handicap that he carried his entire life, but never was a burden to anyone. Early in his childhood, there were recommendations that he be placed in a home for mentally handicapped individuals, but his mom and dad would never consider such a thought. They were proud of their sons, and Colin was the one that was very special.

His mama always called him her “Special Angel.” They took him everywhere they went, football games, basketball games, church or anywhere they would take their other sons. He was never left out and they were never ashamed of his inability to be like the other children.

Most of the students who attended Blackshear High School during the 1960s knew Colin as the brother of Victor, Mike and Randy, and he was loved and protected by them as he was their friend also.

He was a member of the Blackshear Presbyterian Church, where he loved to hear and sing along to the music. He could memorize the words to the songs that most would have problems even reading out of a hymnal. Music was very important to him as it gave him a method of communication with others. He had a record and tape collection that filled his entire bedroom.

He was also blessed with a memory that no one could match. If he ever met someone and they told him who they were, he would always remember them.

He was a resident of the Pierce County Nursing Home for the past several years and loved all his friends and caregivers there. He knew that he was loved in return. He was the unofficial elevator monitor and greeter at the elevator door. All who passed were greeted by him with a smile and “Do You Love Me?” His handicap did not hinder him from loving everyone that he came into contact with.

He never met a stranger, never used profanity, never said anything bad about anyone and never broke any of the Ten Commandments. “Can you say that about yourself?”

For the past several weeks, he struggled due to an unfortunate fall. During this period of time, he’s had a community praying for him. They’ve prayed for God’s will to be done. God’s will was done and his struggle is now over. His mama’s “Special Angel” is there with her now, and a happy reunion took place as he entered the gates of Heaven. He is listening to music, singing, worshipping our Savior, and most likely asking, “Do You Love Me?” Of course, all those left here on earth and those in Heaven love him, now and forever. But, thankfully, he’s healed, and whole!

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert L. and Ida Bowen, his paternal grandparents, Colin and Minnie Williamson, and all of his aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his three brothers, Victor Williamson, of Greenville, S.C., Mike Williamson (wife, Ina), of Fleming Island, Fla., and Randy Williamson (wife, Brenda), of Blackshear, an aunt, Rena Bowen, of Blackshear, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Blackshear Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blackshear Presbyterian Church, in memory of Colin Williamson, 432 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Richard H. Vaughan

Richard Hayden Vaughan, 62, of Bethlehem, Ga., died Sunday (June 11, 2017) at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow after a sudden illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Charles Norman Vaughan and Kathleen Howell Vaughan and lived in the Atlanta area since 2000. He was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and a computer programmer, but he was passionate about spending time with his family.

He enjoyed playing pool and was a member of the NRA. He was also of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Elizabeth Thornton.

He is survived by two sisters, Mittie Vaughan, of Blackshear, Marianne Wright, of Blackshear; a brother, Charles Vaughan Jr. (wife, Marilyn), of Dublin; a step-sister, Patricia Cox; two nieces, Melissa Hosack (husband, Gerald), of Douglas, Hannah Durrance, of San Marcos, Texas; two nephews, Steven Wright (wife, Jennifer), of Washington, D.C., Brian Coggin, of Blackshear; numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Richard Keith Cason

Richard Keith Cason, 93, died Sunday (June 4, 2017) in Tampa, Fla.

He will always be remembered for his kindness, intelligence and love for his family.

He was born March 25, 1924 in Waycross to his late parents, Joseph Benjamin Sr. and Fredda Harbin Cason.

He grew up in Waycross, graduating from Waycross High School. He graduated from Georgia Tech in industrial management in 1948.

He met the love of his life, Irene Rebernick, at the University of Wisconsin, when he was stationed in Madison in the U.S. Army. As WWII began, he was recruited by General Donavan into the O.S.S. (Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the CIA) in which he served in Europe until the end of the war. When he came home in 1945, he married Irene and they moved to Milwaukee, where “Dick” worked as an industrial manager for The Heil Company, and, where two of their daughters were born.

His father offered him the opportunity to run an automobile dealership in Waycross, and the family moved back to his hometown. Their third daughter was born there. He progressed to having many dealerships in Georgia and Florida. The family settled in Florida in 1971 and Tampa became their final home.

He was a member of various clubs and organizations, including Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) and The Free Masons.

He is survived by his wife, Irene; three daughters, Debra Cason Hennings (Jack), of California, Vicki Cason Bollinger, of Tampa, and Gail E. Cason, of Miami, Fla.; grandchildren, J. Keith Hennings and Russell E. Hennings (Christina), of California; and great-grandchild, Acacia C. Hennings, of California.

His surviving sibling is Carol Jean Farr (George), of Waycross.

Preceding him in death were his siblings, Keren Cason, Doris Cason Williams (Ed), Nelda Cason Drinkwater (Chuck), Joseph B. Cason Jr. (Hazel), Frances Cason Butler (Leonard) and Montine Cason Drupiewski (Kenn).

He will be interred at Bushnell National Cemetery in Florida in a private ceremony, honoring his military service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Lymphoma and Leukemia Society (donate.lls.org/).

Bradley Renard Reid

Bradley Renard Reid was born Jan. 6, 1990 in Waycross to William Fullwood Jr. and Kendra Reid Black.

He attended Ware, Lanier and the Lowndes County School System leaving a trail of happiness. Every teacher that encountered him came into the knowledge of the miracle working God.

God, the Father, used his condition as a tool to show others that He is real and a supernatural, powerful, miracle working God. Doctors were confounded on how to treat Bradley for so many of the severe diagnoses, giving him several death sentences. Each time, God, the Father, through Jesus’ wonder working Blood, raised him up totally healed, leaving doctors more confused than prior to his diagnosis.

These incidents caused doctors and nurses (through their testimony) to come into the knowledge that God is real and He still heals. Bradley was always happy even through painful hard days all the way until his final day.

His life is the perfect example of “I Won’t Complain.” His ministry was to bring joy.

He was bed baptized in 2004, but he was totally immersed on Aug. 27, 2016. He was filled with the Holy Ghost and did speak in other tongues as the Spirit gave utterance.

On Wednesday (June 7, 2017), God said, “Well done, thy good and faithful servant. Thou hast been faithful over a few things. Enter thou into the joy of the Lord. (Matthew 25:21)”

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Diane Williams, great-grandmother, Susie Hodge.

He leaves to cherish his memories and love to his parents, Kendra Black (Travis), of Valdosta; his dad, William Fullwood Jr., of Waycross; five siblings, Nakia Battle and Cameron Fullwood, both of Cocoa, Fla., Akeya Fullwood and Mylan Fullwood, both of Waycross, Lance Corporal Travis Black Jr., of Valdosta; grandparents, Emma Reid, of Blackshear, Clarence Williams, William Sr. and Rosemary Fullwood, all of Waycross; aunts, Stephanie Graham (Alvin), of Hiram, Jessica Simmons, of Jacksonville, Fla., Stephanie Fullwood, of Waycross, and Lajuana Howard (Paul), of Jacksonville, Fla.; uncle, Charles Fullwood (Stacy), of Atlanta; a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery with Bishop Mark Smith officiating.

Public viewing will be held on today from 3 until 8 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home, 215 E. Martin Luther King Drive, Valdosta.

Emma Dixon Boyett

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Emma Jane Dixon Boyett, 86, was held Monday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Joe Chancey. Her grandson, Jason Dixon, also shared a few words.

Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery.

