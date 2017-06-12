June 12, 2017

Emma Douglas Pope

Emma Ella Mae Douglas Pope, 96, died Saturday afternoon (June 10, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native of Atkinson County but she resided most of her life in Waycross. She was a homemaker and longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. She consecutively taught Sunday school at various places for more than 75 years, and she was very active in Christian missions.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John T. Douglas and Sarah Elizabeth (Douglass) Douglas, her husband, Samuel Higgins Pope, one son, James C. Pope, one granddaughter, Regena Deal Cowman, and six siblings.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Pope Jacobs (Jack), of Waycross, and Malinta Pope Peek (Junior), of Moultrie; one son, Edwin S. Pope, of Alma; one daughter-in-law, Geri Pope, of Ray City; six grandchildren, Marsha Deal Davis, Julie Deal Albright, Jimmy Pope (Allison), Tara Pope Aguirre (John), David Pope (Amy) and Chanda Pope Bourgeois (Robbie); 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

William E. O’Berry

William Edwin O’Berry, 23, of Manor died Saturday evening (June 10, 2017) from injuries sustained in an accident.

He was born in Waycross and lived in Ware County all of his life. He was a graduate of Ware County High School.

He was employed with Gilman Building Products in Blackshear in the maintenance department. He attended New Prospect United Methodist Church in Manor.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers, and especially just riding dirt roads. He loved to be in the woods, coon hunting and hog hunting. Every time you saw him he had a smile on his face.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Lisa and Brian Spikes, of Savannah; his father, Carl Godwin, of Blackshear; his grandparents, Lloyd and Dorothy O’Berry, of Manor; one brother, Thomas O’Berry, of Savannah; two step-brothers, Justin Godwin (Kate), Dusty Godwin (Ansley); one step-sister, Reanna Godwin; one aunt, Missy McMillan (Alan), of Manor; one uncle, Ed O’Berry, of Manor; maternal great-grandmother, Ola Mae Harper, of Waycross; cousins, Elizabeth Allen, Cody McMillan, Austin O’Berry and Callie O’Berry; numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. William Musgrove officiating. Burial will follow in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Roy Lee Carter

HINESVILLE — Roy Lee Carter, 98, passed away Wednesday (June 7, 2017) at 11:59 p.m.

He was born March 27, 1919 to Jessie and Della Whitehead Carter in Wayne County. He lived in Hinesville since 1969 after moving from Waycross. The past three years, he resided in a retirement home in Claxton.

He was a veteran of the United States Army who served during WWII with the 80th Infantry Division, 319 Infantry Regiment, Co. G with George S. Patton’s 3rd Army.

After the war he had several civilian jobs before joining the Georgia Army National Guard full time. He retired as a CW-3 after 33 years of military service.

He was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Braves. As a last request, he asked that as pallbearers he would have two players from each before mentioned teams so that he could be let down one last time.

He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, yard work, watching The Weather Channel, the Price Is Right, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and any sports program.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hinesville since 1969.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise McLeod Carter, sisters and brothers, Myrtice, Ralph, Marie and Jake. He will be greatly missed by many.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Marsha C. and Jimmy Moncrief, of Bellville, daughter, Gina C. Phillips, of Savannah; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry M. and Barbara Carter, of Charleston, S.C.; grandson, J. Michael Moncrief, of Bellville; granddaughter, Anna A. Phillips, of Savannah; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The funeral was held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington with the Rev. Johnathan Brown officiating.

Burial followed in the Hinesville Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Carter, John Carter, Corky Carter, Paul Meeks, Don Ford and Jimmy McLeod.

Jimmie Carl Sears

Jimmie Carl Sears, 80, died Sunday morning (June 11, 2017) at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Fla.

He was a native of Coffee County who lived most of his life in Dixie Union.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, he retired from Scapa Dryers (Voith) as production manager after 40 years of service.

He attended Haywood Baptist Church and was an honorary member of Miller Hunting Club in Camden County and Sears Hunting Club in Dixie Union. He was an avid farmer who enjoyed gardening and tending to his rose bushes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie Otis Sears and Gussie Westberry Sears, one son, Wayne Sears, two grandchildren, Joseph Miller and Brandi Sirmons, and three siblings, Gwendolyn Walker, Donald Sears Sr. and Everett Sears Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Shealy Sears, of Dixie Union; three children, Debbie Miller (Joe), of Camden County, Carl Sears (Donna), of Dixie Union, and Karen Vines (Mack), of Pebble Hill; 11 grandchildren, Angie Miller, Rebecca Chaney, Michael Sears, Christina Moore, Samuel Sears, Amanda Crawford, Lori Taylor, Holly Sivilia, Breanna Vines, Trey Johnson and Matt Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Wanell Fales, of Bickley, and Mary Alice King, of Dixie Union; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Hephzibah Cemetery in Dixie Union.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Rev. W.D. Corbitt

The Rev. W.D. Corbitt, 90, died Sunday morning (June 11, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla. after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Virginia Netherton

Virginia Donaldson Netherton, 84, died Monday evening (June 5, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Blackshear and resided in Ware County most of her life. She was a retired teacher with the Ware County Board of Education.

She was a daughter of the late James Hines Donaldson and Emily Zirkle Donaldson.

She is survived by a son, Lindsay Netherton, of Waycross; and a daughter, Emily Montague, of Euharlee, Ga.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Colin Williamson

Colin Williamson, 64, of Blackshear, died early Monday morning (June 12, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Willodene F. Bagley

Willodene Fullwood Bagley, 79, died Sunday morning (June 11, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

A 1956 Waresboro graduate, she was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She was a homemaker and member of Newbern Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Alva Fullwood and Grace Cribb Fullwood, and seven siblings, Billie Walker, Alvena Walker, Frank Fullwood, Rufus Fullwood, Joan Hargraves, Ruth Simpson and Norma Jean Benchoff.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Jimmy Dave Bagley, of Telmore; three daughters, Sherry Johns (Ronnie), of Telmore, Brenda Cornelius (Joe), of Manor, and Cynthia Dyal (Ivey), of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Marisha Morrison (John), of Telmore, Sarah McKinnon (Jeffrey), of Moray, Andy Johns (Molly), of Telmore, Joe Cornelius III, of Manor, Jason Cornelius (Halie), of Manor, Breana Murray, of Columbus, and Ryan Dyal, of Vallejo, Calif.; 10 great-grandchildren, Lewy and Ely Morrison, Anna Johns, Haley and Ally Hudson, Shelby McKinnon, Jackson and Jasper Cornelius, Carson Carswell and Collen Newsome; one sister, Helen Music, of Waycross; one brother, Cecil Fullwood, of Savannah; one sister-in-law, Susie Bagley, of Odum; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Newbern Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Telmore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Raymond Hansell

A funeral for Raymond “Ray” Hansell Thornton took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ed Hurst officiating.

Burial was in Moore Cemetery with military rites by an honor guard from Fort Stewart.

Serving as active pallbearers were Braxton Haley, Tyler Haley, Casey Thornton, Craig Thornton, Jake Thornton and Justin Thornton.

Honorary pallbearers were Ron Oberman and Max Wolfe and the Patriot Guard Riders.

Euvee E. Lynn

A funeral was held for Euvee E. Lynn, 89, Sunday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Carson officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Michael Ray, Steve Hampton, Bryon Lynn, Mark Bowen, Neal Bowen, Joshua Parker and Chris Strickland.

Honorary pallbearers were the Senior Men’s Sunday School Class.

