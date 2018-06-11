June 11, 2018

Betty Gean Warren

Deaconess Betty Gean Warren passed away Wednesday (June 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, and the gates of heaven swung open and her spirit passed through to be with God.

She was born March 5, 1946 in Tifton. Her parents were Ralph Porter and Rene Mae Bennett-Outler. She moved to Pompano Beach, Fla. at the age of 3, where she received her formal education. She later moved to Miami, Fla., became a member of First Missionary Baptist Church, met and married the love of her life, Otis Warren. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage.

She worked as an environmental specialist at South Miami (Florida) Hospital. After being involved in a bad auto accident, she decided to become an entrepreneur, and along with her husband they founded Warren Fence & Co. of Miami.

They retired after 26 years of operating the company and moved to Waycross in 2009. In Waycross, she and her husband became members of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Walter Scott Jr. where she faithfully served on the deaconess board and in other capacities at the church. She was truly a true woman of God.

Her loving, caring and outgoing personality won a place in the hearts of those privileged to have known her. She was a fun-loving person, full of life and vivacious, a faithful and loyal wife, a strong loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, family member and a true friend. She loved to travel and had a spirit of giving. She would prepare meals for the homeless and also took in family members to take care of them.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Woodberry Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include a wonderful husband, Deacon Otis Warren; her children, Williams Outler Jr., Gregory Outler (Grace), and Rachel Shuler (Thomas Jr.); her mother, Rene Mae Bennett-Outler; grandchildren, William Outler III, Anthony Outler, Rene Outler, Craig Outler, Cora Williams, Bianca Outler, Fred Williams III and Jacoby Outler; great-grandchildren, Victoria Outler, Alex Outler, Elijah Outler, Torrance Outler, Keyshaw Outler and Victor Outler; nieces and nephews, Keith Woodberry (Andrea), Chonda Williams, Tangela Woodberry-Dunnom (Paul) and Tony Woodberry; sisters-in-law, Edie Woodberry and Doris (Lady D) Lee; god-mother, Alberta Anderson; god-brother, Archie Gibson; dear friends, Brenda Anderson and Diane Ingram (Richard); other relatives and friends.

A public visitation will be held Tuesday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Friends are also being received at the Warren residence, 1020 Burgess St.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church, 6931 N.W. 17th Ave., Miami, Fla.

Local arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Handley Davis Funeral Home, 2321 N.W. 62nd St., Miami, Fla., is in charge of the arrangements in Miami, Fla.

Connie Parker

Connie Parker, 80, of Waycross, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday (June 9, 2018).

She was born in Hattiesburg, Miss., to the late Jowel S. Hensarling and Bennie Lee Smith Hensarling. With her father in the United States Army, she lived all over the world growing up. Her family eventually settled in Ozark, Ala., where she graduated from Ozark High School in 1957 and married her husband, Don, on Nov. 3, 1957.

With her husband working for the railroad, they moved to Waycross in 1970. She worked as a dietician for Emerson Park Elementary School, Waresboro Elementary School and Ware County High School. She also sold real estate for Heritage Realty Company for several years after her retirement from the school system.

She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. At Trinity she was a member of the John Wesley Sunday School Class and was a past president of the United Methodist Women. She will forever be remembered as the great cook who prepared Wednesday night meals at the church for many years.

She loved baking and would often bake for people who were celebrating special occasions such as birthdays or weddings. She was also an accomplished seamstress, often sewing for her daughters as they were growing up and the activities they were involved in.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Buttz, Faye Tew, and a brother, Earl Hensarling.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don Parker, of Waycross; three daughters, Cathy Owen (husband, Bruce), of Moultrie, Karen Rodi (husband, Jim), of St. Augustine, Fla., Melissa Leppo (husband, Bill), of Newnan; six grandchildren, Josh Owen (wife, Meagan) of Quitman, Brooke Boyd (husband, Brett),of Hahira, Zach Owen (wife, Amy), of Moultrie, Megan Bishop (husband, Tyson), of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., D.J. Rodi (wife, Alicia), of Key West, Fla., Cody Leppo, of Newnan; five great-grandchildren, Emily Boyd, Caleb Boyd, Anna Owen, Luke Owen, Jace Rodi; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening at Miles-Odum Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m.

Members of the John Wesley Sunday School Class have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, “Organ Fund,” 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Wayne Moore

Wayne Moore was born May 28, 1956 to the late Al Moore and the late Dorothy Purnell Moore in Homerville. He transitioned from this earthly home to his Heavenly home on Thursday (June 7, 2018) with his family at his bedside.

The family is receiving family and friends at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Sandra (Tony) McKelvin Sr., of 3901 Golfview Drive, Blackshear.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements will be announced later.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Evone Dryden Carter

SCHLATTERVILLE — Evone Tishie Dryden Carter, 77, of Schlatterville, passed away Friday morning (June 8, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

Born in Brantley County, she was the daughter of Nathan Dryden and Tishie Melton Dryden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Carter Sr., a daughter, Cathy Gail Todd, two sons, Wendell Todd and Aubrey Carter Jr., three sisters, Aline Todd, Beatrice Lewis and Deloris Waldron, and two brothers, Elvie Dryden and Cecil Dryden.

She was a homemaker who loved cooking, shopping, watching wrestling (WWE) and going to Maryland Fried Chicken.

Survivors include her three sons and a daughter-in-law, Ferrell and Patricia Todd, of Waycross, Eldine Todd, of Brantley County, and Ronnie Todd, of Jacksonville, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a brother, Lonnie Dryden, of Waycross, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation was held Saturday evening at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Corbitt officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ferrell Todd, Eldine Todd, Ronnie Todd, Travis Todd, Dustin Todd and Danny Ennis.

Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Henry G. Herndon

Henry Grady Herndon, 66, died Saturday morning (June 9, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

He was born April 9, 1952 in Waycross to the late John Wesley Herndon and Edna Martha Crosby Herndon. He was formerly employed by the Georgia Department of Education as a computer programmer. He was a member of Deenwood Baptist Church.

Survivors include his sister, Margie Clifton (husband, Harry Sr.), of Waycross, his brother, Jerome Herndon, of Waycross, special caregiver, Diana Douglas, of Blackshear, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Betty Pittman Denton

A funeral for Betty J. Pittman Denton took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Bobby Crowe, Chris Davis, Jason Hayes, Harley Lee, Devan Matranga and Andrew Toohey.

Hazel Wildes Mancil

A funeral for Hazel Wildes Mancil took place Saturday morning at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Bob Richardson and Rev. Randy Carson officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Chris deLagarde, Lance deLagarde, Ethan Mancil, Albert Wildes, Wayne Murphy and Ronald Wildes.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were the Leah-Rachel Sunday School Class.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.