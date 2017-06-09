June 10, 2017

Emma Jane Boyett

BLACKSHEAR — Emma Jane Dixon Boyett, 86 of Blackshear, passed away Friday morning (June 9, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Blackshear on Jan. 15, 1931, she had lived in Pierce County all of her life. She had worked for the Pierce Trading Company for a number of years before going to work for the Pierce County Board of Education as a school bus driver from which she would retire after 28 years.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and word search puzzles. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and school bus children. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and loved her church family very much.

She was a daughter of the late Alvin Asbury and Lizzie Prescott Dixon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Grover Cleveland “G.C.” Boyett, a sister, Virginia Martin, and two brothers, Tracy O. Dixon and Lester “Buck” Dixon.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Morris Taft, of Blackshear; two sisters, Mary Prescott and Gloria (Ray) Roberson, both of Blackshear; a brother, John Dixon, of Savannah; two sisters-in-law, N.E. Sinclair, of Patterson, and Vinell Dixon, of Morgan; two grandchildren, Jessica Dixon (Alton Todd, Jr.), of Waycross, and Jason (Desire’) Dixon, of Bellevue, Neb.; five great-grandchildren, Zach Wilson, Lawton Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Natalie Dixon, Evan Dixon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the chapel one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 823 Gordon St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear, is in charge of the arrangements.

Gail Thrift Todd

A funeral for Gail Thrift Todd was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Carson and Vickie Thomas officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lamar Thrift, David Thrift, Jeff Thrift, Brock Thrift, Shawn Turner and Michael Ray.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Gary Lamar Hersey

A funeral for Gary Lamar Hersey was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Reynolds, the Rev. Steve Pittman, Graham Dukes and Jimmy Brantley officiating.

Burial followed in Waters Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Terry Chancey, Larry Dixon, Graham Dukes, Sam Hendricks, Randy Kee, Joel Mancil and Ricky Moore.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were employees past and present of the Waycross United States Post Office.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.