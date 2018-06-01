June 1, 2018

Vernelle M. Brown

Vernelle V. McGauley Brown, 82, of 117 Bent Court, Blackshear, passed Tuesday (May 29, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was the daughter of the late Effie White McGauley and Fred McGauley.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her sister, Essie Hands, 1238 Folk St., Waycross.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

William R. Smith

MILLEDGEVILLE — William Reginald Smith, 90, known to many friends and family as “Bo” or “Smitty,” passed away at the Georgia War Veterans Home on Wednesday (May 30, 2018) in Milledgeville, following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Hickox, Brantley County, Dec. 4, 1927 to the late Hester Herrin Smith and William Henry Owen Smith. He graduated from Nahunta High School in 1943 at age 15 and, from age 16, worked as a welder building “Liberty Ships” at the J.A. Jones Construction Company shipyard in Brunswick, until the end of the war in 1945.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, proudly serving from 1946 to 1948. During his naval service, he served aboard the destroyer, USS Chevalier, DD-805.

Following his military service, he attended South Georgia College, after which he farmed for several years. For most of his civilian career, he worked at W.E. Johnson Equipment Company in Hialeah, Fla., as company Comptroller for more than 30 years. Returning to Georgia in 1989, he worked at Okefenokee Rural Electric Membership Corporation until his retirement.

“Bo” was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brunswick, where he served as Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his lovely wife of 45 years, Grace Ursaline Stiglets Smith, daughter, Jennifer Leigh Smith, sister, Effie S. Middleton and her husband, Emory, sister, Carolyn S. Lewis and her husband, Norman, and infant sister Paunee Smith.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn S. Fox (husband, Tony), of Forsyth, son, Michael D. Smith, of Concord, N.C., brother, James L. Smith (wife, Molly), of Perry, three grandchildren, Madison Leigh Smith, Lauryn Grace Fox and Korbin Michael Smith, numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a kind-hearted, loving father, Papa and brother who had a great but subtle sense of humor. He was especially proud of his children and particularly adored his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the dedicated caregivers at the Georgia War Veterans Home who cared for and assisted him during his residence there.

Visitation will be held Saturday at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta at from 1 until 2:30 p.m.

A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickox.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations be given in his memory to the church or charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon, and Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Vernon Jackson King

Vernon Jackson King, 76, died Thursday (May 31, 2018) at Kindred Hospital in Green Cove Springs, Fla., after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Marcus C. Wagner

The funeral for Marcus Christopher Wagner, 35, was held Thursday afternoon at 4 o’clock at Deenwood Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Jarrod Everton and George Freeman.

Active pallbearers were Wade Aldridge, Buck Cooper, Chris Sheffield, Phillip Long, Allen Walker, and Brad Cunningham.

Honorary pallbearers were past and present RA’s at Deenwood Baptist.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Jane G. White

A funeral for Mary Jane Gardner White was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. Forrest States officiating.

Burial followed in Waters Cemetery.

A graveside service was conducted by her son, the Rev. David L. White.

Pallbearers were Larry Barber, Dan Bradham, Tye Etheridge, John Hanson, Richard McQuaig and Tim Townsend.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Altman Temple

A funeral for Shirley Jean Altman Temple was held Thursday morning at Swamp Road Baptist Church with Brother Joe Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Stanley Chancey, Timmy Corley, Edward Dixon, Mark Griffin, Richard Henderson and Coley Thrift.

Music Funeral Home was in charge arrangements.