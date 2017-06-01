June 1, 2017

Derwin Eugene Davis

Derwin Eugene Davis, 33, of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Waycross, passed away Thursday (May 25, 2017) from an accident in Palatka, Fla.

He was born Dec. 20, 1983 in Waycross, son of Dorothy Teresa White and Joseph Derwin Davis.

He received his basic education from the Ware County Public School System before moving to Daytona Beach, Fla.

He was employed at the Daytona Beach International Speedway and was affiliated with Morning Star Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Susie Davis, and grandmother, Bettye Jean Davis Philpot.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Latisha Davis, Daytona Beach, Fla.; his step-children, Cedriuna, Camya, Eric, Trayvon, Darrell and Jaden, all of Daytona Beach, Fla.; his mother, Dorothy Teresa White, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; his father, Joseph Derwin (Mary) Davis, of Waycross; his siblings, DeAndre (LaToya) Muchison, of Suffolk, Va., Anthony Harper, Andrew Harper, Felicia White and Quintonio White, all of Daytona Beach, Fla.; grandmothers, Effie Harper, of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Ethel Mayo, of Waycross; a very special cousin/brother, Marquise (Dana) Davis, Los Angeles, Calif., and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, Fla. 32117, (386) 252-7777.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church, 635 Madison Ave., Daytona Beach, Fla. The Rev. Syteria Freeman will offer words of comfort.

Visitation will also be held 6-7 p.m. Sunday at Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

Interment service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the Ridge Cemetery near Patterson.

The family is receiving friends at his parents’ home, 1206 Mary St., Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Pinello Funeral Home of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, of Blackshear, are in charge of arrangements.

Dr. Sivasubramaniam Aumbhagavan

Dr. Sivasubramaniam Aumbhagavan (Dr. Siva), 59, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon (May 27, 2017) in Statesboro.

He was married to Dr. (Mrs.) Gowri Aumbhagavan who passed away in September 2015. He was preceded in death by his father, Sivasubramaniam Ponnampalam.

He was a loving father of two daughters, Ms. Suhaniya Aumbhagavan and Ms. Ayiswariya Aumbhagavan. He is also survived by his mother, Selvarani Sivasubramaniam, of Waycross, and a brother, Gurumahan Sivasubramaniam, of Sydney, Australia.

Dr. Siva was a dedicated internal medicine physician working at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

For floral offerings, the family requests that one contact Peggy Stokes at Ed Sapp Florist at 285-2444, extension 302.

The funeral viewing will be held at 9 a.m. followed by last rites at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Music Funeral Home, 1503 Tebeau St., Waycross.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Rhoda Gilliard Cox

Rhoda Gilliard Cox, 91, of Blackshear, died Tuesday evening (May 30, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was born in Manor to the late Wesley L. and Lilla Youngblood Gilliard and made South Georgia her home for all her life. She retired from the King Edward Cigar Factory after 34 years of service.

She enjoyed going fishing anytime she could and frequently visited the beach.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Cheshire, and second husband, Jim Cox, two sons, Donihue Cheshire and Tommy Cheshire, two sisters, Lena Harrell and Penny Mae, four brothers, Elige Gilliard, Ezra Gilliard, George Gilliard and Lamar Gilliard.

She is survived by a daughter, Debra Morgan (husband, Wesley), of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Tammie Williams (husband, Bob), of Waycross, Wes Morgan (wife, Holly), of Blackshear, and Mollie Lastinger; five great-grandchildren, Trace Williams, Maybre Morgan, Lilly Smith, Laura Lastinger and Ethan Lastinger; numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bennie James Crews

Bennie James Crews, 76, of Blackshear, died Tuesday morning (May 30, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 19, 1940 in Blackshear, he was a son of the late Ira B. and Nola Dowling Crews.

He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was an auto repairman. He returned to Blackshear where he was a contractor and started Crews Construction in 1976. The business continues in operation today through his son, Bryan. He was known as an excellent craftsman, doing many years of work in commercial and residential construction, as well as many remodeling jobs.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a well-known dog handler and trainer, and enjoyed the many times of fellowship with his hunting buddies. He was a longtime member of the Pierce County Hunting Club, the Pierce County Fox Hunters Association and several other hunting clubs in southeast Georgia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elenita Moody, and two brothers, Thomas Crews and Willie Crews.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Virginia McCall Crews, of Blackshear; his son, Bryan Crews (wife, Lynn), of Blackshear; two daughters, Tammy Miller and Cindy Dennison, both of Blackshear; three grandchildren, B.J. Crews, of Blackshear, Chris Crews, of Brunswick, and Megan Dennison, of Blackshear; five great-grandchildren, Blaine and Julian Crews, both of Arkansas, Nate and Trinity Duval, both of Texas, and Braylee Dennison, of Blackshear; one sister, Mary Frances Strickland, of Hortense; one brother, Donahue Crews (wife, Clarice), of Woodbine; his best friends from Blackshear, Theron Strickland, Woodson Dixon, Jimmy Byrd, B.H. Tanner and Roy Gilleon and Billy Cochran (who along with Bennie called themselves “The Three Musketeers”); and many other friends and relatives.

A memorial service will take place on Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Olive Jones Yeomans

Olive Jones Yeomans, 99, of Mershon, passed away late Tuesday night (May 30, 2017) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home where she had been a resident for the past six years.

Born in Cross City, Fla. on Sept. 8, 1917, she lived in Pierce County most of her married life. She was a housewife and was a member of Mershon Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Joseph Francis and Stella Arline Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Russell Alvin Yeomans, her sisters, Sally Turner and Reatha Black, and her brothers, Bill Jones and Raddie Jones.

Surviving are her four children, Ronald Alvin Yeomans (wife, Eleanor), of Mershon, Dolly Yeomans Chesson (husband, Sherwood), of Greensboro, N.C., Lucius Dwight Yeomans (wife, Kay), of Bristol, and Judy Yeomans Smith (husband, Ken), of Hattiesburg, Miss.; 10 grandchildren, Scott (Holly) Yeomans, of Mershon, Laura Chesson (Doug) Haynes, of Rocky Mt., N.C., Thad Russell (Susan) Chesson, of Cornelius, N.C., Sherwood Wentz Chesson Jr., of Charleston, S.C., Dwight Yeomans Jr., of Tampa, Fla., Al (Laura) Yeomans, of Jacksonville, Fla., Stacy (Donna) Yeomans, of Mershon, Russell (Shelly) Yeomans, of Douglas, Ginger (Tim) Odom, of Hattiesburg, Miss., and Neil (Jennifer) Smith, of Jackson, Miss.; 20 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Hazel Jones, of Lecanto, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A service of Christian memorial will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Bristol Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Bristol Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be made to a charity of the givers choosing.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Travis D. Batten

A funeral for Travis D. Batten, 66, of Waycross, took place Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Robbie Yawn officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Michael Murray, Greg Gill, Blake Yawn, Mike Boatright, Ronnie Thornton and Larry Tuten.

Burial followed in the Hephzibah Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.