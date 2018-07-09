July 9, 2018

Deleta Marie Snyder

Deleta Marie Snyder, 83, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Saturday evening (July 7, 2018) at her residence after a brief illness.

She was born in Screven to the late Gordon Hodge and Lesbia Surrency. Raised in Screven, she moved to Waycross as a teenager and graduated from Waycross High School in 1951. She moved to Jacksonville in the late 1970’s and has lived there ever since.

She was an accomplished singer and musician who played the piano and guitar as well. She performed at Carnegie Hall, Broadway and all over the world. She was an avid animal lover and a mother who loved and cared for her family.

While growing up in Waycross, she attended First Presbyterian Church and came back numerous times to perform for the church. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Altonya Snyder.

She is survived by her daughter, Maria Morgan Mercurio (husband, Michael), of Jacksonville, Fla.; two grandchildren, Brandon Morgan (wife, Domonique), and Leilani Sonoda; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Morgan and Devin Perryman; her special friend, Craig Valanta, of Jacksonville, Fla.; three cousins, Bruce Surrency, of Waycross, Tony Surrency (wife, Aurora), of Lumberton, N.J., Ross Surrency (wife, Reschel), of Huntington Beach, Calif.; her dog, Prince Oliver XXIII; and numerous other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Jesup.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Coast No More Homeless Pets, 6817 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, Fl. 32208.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sandra Straley

Sandra Straley, 73, of Waycross, died Saturday (July 7, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

She was born in Alma to the late James Dwight Smart Sr. and Eunice Dixie Sweat Smart. She made her home in Waycross for more than 20 years. She was raised in Alma and was a member of the 1963 graduating class of Bacon County High School.

She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, the Okefenokee Heritage Center, the Bacon County Historical Society and most recently, the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In Ware County, she served on the Zoning and Planning Board, Tax Equalization Board and as an election day volunteer. She was an avid researcher of family history and geneology.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling. One of her most memorable trips recently was to Israel to tour the Holy Land.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Marie Carter.

She is survived by three children, Jeff Carter (wife, Tonia), of Middleburg, Fla., Cleve Carter (wife, Melissa), of Orange Park, Fla., Becky Griffin, of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren, Michael Carter, Jessica Hague (husband, Jason), Michael Steward, Sarah Carter, Hannah Steward, Evan Carter, Zach Carter, Carter Griffin, Claire Griffin; one great-grandchild, Silas Grogan; five brothers and sisters, Joann Wade (husband, Donald), of Alma, Elaine Mann, of Alma, Reba Griffin, of Alma, James Smart (wife, Patsy), of Alma, Kathy Davis, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 6 o’clock this evening at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Pierce County.

Burial will follow after the service in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church today beginning at 5 p.m.

Members of the Bacon County High School class of 1963 and the Senior Adult Sunday School Class have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 5:30 p.m. today.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 2909 Georgia Highway 203, Alma, Ga. 31510.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jimmy Lee Johnson

The celebration of life service for Jimmy Lee Johnson will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross, where Bishop John A. Moss is the pastor.

Words of comfort will be offered by Pastor Reuben Speight, of Greater Destiny International Ministries, of Douglas. Bishop Clarence Adamson Sr. of New White Hall Church of this city will preside. Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. at 315 Glass St., Waycross.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening during visitation from 6 until 7 p.m.

MSGT (retired) Jimmy Lee Johnson Sr., of Fairmont, N.C., was born on April 17, 1934 in Coffee County to the late Isaiah and Lucrettie Johnson. He was educated in the Coffee County Schools and graduated from Carver High in Douglas.

He joined the United States Army after high school and served his country well for many years. He was a parachute jumper, served in Special Forces as a Green Beret and earned the title Master Sergeant with an honorable discharge upon retirement.

He was awarded and decorated with many ribbons, badges and medals throughout his military career — there were many but to list a few — Master Parachute Jumper, Combat Infantry Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of gallantry w/Palms, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Two Overseas Service Ribbons.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fairmont, N.C.. He served as an usher, vice president of the Eureka Bible Class, personnel ministry, Laymen’s Ministry, vice president of the deacon ministry and served on the Trustee Board. He served faithfully until his health began to fail.

He worked for the Robeson County School System after retiring from the Army. He was very active in his community. He was an officer with the NAACP Chapter and a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Jones Johnson, seven brothers, Willie B., William Truitt, Kelly, Walter, Isaiah, Benjamin Chester and Tommy Johnson, sisters, Sarah McRae, Susie Nelson, Ava Dale Watts, Lucille Harrell and Willie Mae Brinkley.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, two daughters, Sharon (Jessie) Williams, Douglas, and Olivia Clark, Alamo; one son, Jimmy Johnson Jr., of Fayetteville, N.C.; 11 grandchildren, Jessica Williams, of Douglas, Jessie Williams Jr., of Valdosta, Shanna (Jerel) Prater, of Jacksonville, Fla., Kirk Johnson, Justin Johnson and Micah Johnson, all of North Carolina, Lora and Nichole Clark, both of Alamo, Jerry (Janice) Clark, of Warner Robins, Michelle (Michael) Rush, of Philadelphia, Pa., Michael (Kinnery) Clark, of Calif.; 11 great-grands and three great-great-grands; two sisters, Pearlie Adams, of Bridgeport, Conn., and Helen Moss, of Waycross; one brother, Norman (Virginia) Johnson, of Newnan; a special nephew, Johnny B. McRae, Avon Park, Fla.; a special niece, Jo Anne (Fred) Ballard, of Sumter, S.C.; one god-daughter, Sadarryle (Kenneth) Rhone, Wake Forest, N.C.; and many loving family members and friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Enoch F. Smith Sr.

Enoch F. Smith Sr., 91, passed away at Hospice at The Golden Isles following a brief period of declining health.

He was the son of Samuel and Mamie Smith of Brantley County. He was preceded in death by his parents, and step-dad, Shelton Smith. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Smith Morgan, his in-laws, Dave and Jessie Highsmith, and four children, Linda Smith Cook, Tina Smith Coyne, Teresa Smith Kelly and Alan Franklin Smith.

Born in Brantley County in 1926, he attended Brantley County schools before entering the construction business and being inducted in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Japan. Upon his honorable discharge, he moved to Marietta then to Gainesville where he co-founded Gainesville Glass Company and S&S Builders with his brother, Raymond. While on active employment, he was a member of the Optimist Club, Elks Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Cattlemen’s Association.

After retirement, he and his wife moved to Brantley County where he founded Smith Land Sales. The Brantley County Board of Education conferred a special veterans’ diploma to him in 2016.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marylyn Highsmith Smith; his brother, Raymond; and five children, Enoch Smith Jr. and Sammy Smith, of Gainesville, Tony Smith, Sherri Smith (husband, Clipper), of Brantley County, and Beckie Smith, of Atlanta; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

At his request, his remains were cremated. A memorial service is planned for a later date at Frye Funeral Home Chapel in Nahunta.

Memorials may be made to Bayview Nursing Patients Activity, 12884 Cleveland St. West, Nahunta, Ga. 31553.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Nita Fay Carver

Nita Fay Bennett Carver, 55, of Waycross died Sunday morning (July 8, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Virginia James Renew

A graveside service for Virginia “Bootsy” James Renew was held Friday morning at Union Hill Congregational Christian Church Cemetery in Axson with Bruce Corbitt officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Helen Marie Vice Cason

A funeral for Helen Marie Vice Cason took place Saturday morning at Rehobeth Baptist Church with the Rev. Phil Jordan officiating.

Burial was in Rehobeth Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Daniel Brady, Cason Carbaugh, Dale Minchew, Chad Bowen, Scott Thigpen and Cleve Henderson.

Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of the church and members of the Esther Sunday School Class.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Nina McLean Orlando

A graveside service for Nina McLean Orlando was held Saturday morning at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Kit Brinson officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Crystal McBride

A memorial service for Crystal LaShae McBride was held Saturday morning at Congregational First Born Church with Deacon Jimmy Moore and Pastor Kathy Pierce officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were Jagvan Jones, Eric Rawls, Joe Kitchen, Jimmy Moore, Derrick Cobb and Lucious Wesley.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.