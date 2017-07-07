July 8, 2017

Nancy Batten Winn

NAHUNTA — Nancy Marie Batten Winn, 75, of White Oak, passed away late Thursday night (July 6, 2017) at the home of her daughter, Betty Jo Lyons, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Hickox, Aug. 21, 1941, she lived in Brantley County most of her life before moving to White Oak in 1992. She was a retired registered nurse having worked at the former Memorial Hospital and later at Satilla Regional Medical Center.

She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church but she also enjoyed attending the Primitive Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing and doing crossword puzzles. She dearly loved spending time with her family and was blessed to have her precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren around her.

She was the daughter of the late James A. and Viola O’Neal Batten. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Robert Winn Sr., a daughter, Kathy Aldridge, and all four of her brothers, L.C. Batten, Foy Batten, Jimmy Batten and Charlie Batten.

Survivors include two daughters, Betty Jo (Tony) Lyons and Karen (Rickey) Jackson, all of Nahunta; a son-in-law, Bobby Aldridge, of Nahunta; a son, Joseph Robert “J.R.” (Dawn) Winn Jr., of Nahunta; 12 grandchildren, Patricia (David) Strickland, James (Jennifer) Lyons, Terrie (James) Redmand, Brandie (Chase) Altman, Stephen Aldridge, Melissa (Terry) Lee, Shawn (Amber) Jackson, Garrick (Kayla) Jackson, Joseph Robert “Joe” Winn III, Julie Winn, Jasper Winn and Kimberly Carter; 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the McClellan Cemetery in the Riverside Community of Brantley County.

Visitation will be held this evening beginning at 6 o’clock at her residence, 1381 John Bailey Mill Road, White Oak.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Warren R. Crews

Warren R. Crews, 75, died Friday afternoon (July 7, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Willie Cecil Courson

A funeral for Willie Cecil Courson was held Thursday morning at Telmore Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Paul Womack officiating.

Burial followed in Telmore Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Stevie Courson, Darren Porter, Dusty Porter, Matthew Porter, Maxwell Porter and Paul Porter.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Gloria Stahl

A funeral for Mary Gloria Warner Stahl was held Friday morning at Winona Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Eddie Morrison and the Rev. Aubrey Abbott officiating.

Burial followed in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Valdosta.

Pallbearers were Billy Bruce, Tom Herring, James Lawson, Jerry Newman, Gregory Rawls and David Williams.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Reecy A. Crawford

A funeral for Reecy Jewel Altman Crawford was held Friday morning at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Teddy Hickox, Donald Altman, David Altman, Kelby Crawford, Jeffery Bunch and Al Currie.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Faithful Sunday School Class.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.