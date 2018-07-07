July 7, 2018

Theron C. Carter Sr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Theron Clarence Carter Sr., 91, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Steve Kegley and Dr. Bill Young.

Interment was in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Patrick Carter, Zachary Carter, Hunter Carter, Jason Carter, William Mounfield and Tony Strickland.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Infant Camden Harris

A graveside service for Infant Camden Lane Harris was held Friday morning at Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ray McMillan officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.