July 7, 2017

J. Raymond Mercer Sr.

Jerrell Raymond Mercer Sr., 75, of Millwood died Wednesday night (July 5, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Isbon and Mamie Kinnon Mercer and lived all of his life in Ware County. He graduated from Manor High School in 1959 and served his country faithfully in the United States Army.

He worked for CSX Railroad for more than 42 years where he was a dispatcher most of his career and retired as a clerk. He was a faithful member of Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church. He took a lot of pride and joy in the church and was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and all-around family man.

He liked trains and being outdoors, especially mowing and planting a garden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Rebecca Ann Mercer.

He is survived by three sons, Rock Mercer (wife, Cindy), of Millwood, Jerrell Mercer (wife, Jeana), of Waycross, and Roger Mercer (wife, Kristen), of Glennville; eight grandchildren, Chesley Larisey (husband, Adam), Bethany Mercer, Kara Mercer, Jonah Mercer, Haley Anna Mercer, Caden Osteen, Ellison Mercer, Bentlee Mercer; two great-grandchildren, Tanner and Lake Larisey; three sisters, Dolorce Brannon (husband, Robert), of Waycross, Juanita Boatright, of Millwood, and Annettle Housley, of Ahoskie, N.C.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be to Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church “Building Fund,” 3064 Zion Hill Road, Millwood, Ga. 31552.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph M. Pridgen

Joseph Michael Pridgen, 25, died suddenly Tuesday morning (July 4, 2017) in Brunswick.

He was born in Valdosta. He had resided in Homerville, Blackshear and Brunswick for several years.

He was a 2010 graduate of Pierce County High School. He also graduated from Tulsa Welding School as a certified welder and was employed with Ammons Custom Awnings in Brunswick and formerly with RPM Solutions.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Vernon E. Pridgen, of Fitzgerald, is Papaw, Lawrence Garrett, of Pennington Gap, Va., and his maternal great-grandparents, Joseph and Leona Carlisle, of Riverview, Ala.

He is survived by his mother, Shannon Garrett, of Wilburton, Okla.; his father, Robert M. Pridgen (Carolyn), of Mocksville, N.C.; two sisters, Tasha Pridgen Carr (Julie), of Buford, and Jordon Meeks (Michael), of Blackshear; three brothers, Zachary Kyler Shaw, of Homerville, Corey Griffin, of Waycross, and Tristian Melton (Cheye), of Fitzgerald; a step-sister, Kylee Elaine Shaw, of Homerville; his best friend and brother, Eustace Griffin, of Mershon; his Nana, Wanda Carman, of Fitzgerald; his Pepaw, Larry Wayne Garrett (Granny Deb), of Pennington Gap, Va.; his Papa, Wayne Camp, of Waycross; his paternal grandmother, Jacqueline Martinez (Zenga), of Ft. Mitchell, Ala.; his great-grandmother, Eva Garrett, of Pennington Gap, Va.; an aunt and uncle, Arthur and Sherry Garrett, of Pennington Gap, Va.; a cousin, Kevin Garrett, of Pennington Gap, Va.; and several aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening at Music Funeral Home from 4 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Willie Cecil Courson

A funeral for Willie Cecil Courson was held Thursday morning at Telmore Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Paul Womack officiating.

Burial followed in Telmore Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Stevie Courson, Darren Porter, Dusty Porter, Matthew Porter, Maxwell Porter and Paul Porter.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jamie Ponder Woodard

A funeral for Jamie Ponder Woodard was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Freddie Smith and Judge Doug Gibson officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Ware Magnet School class of 1997.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Kelly King Popwell

A funeral for Kelly Estelle King Popwell, 50, of Blackshear, took place Thursday morning at First Baptist Church in Blackshear with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Burley Davis, Kagan Davis, Kenneth Allen, Ken Gieger, Michael Wingate, Miles Mosley, Randy Milton and Dave Rowland.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the First Baptist Church Faithful Friends Sunday School Class and her co-workers in the Radiology Department of Memorial Satilla Health.

Burial followed in the Waters Cemetery in Pierce County.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.