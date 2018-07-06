July 6, 2018

Helen Marie Cason

Helen Marie Vice Cason, 96, died Wednesday (July 4, 2018) at Doctors Hospital in Augusta.

She was born in Worth County, residing in Pierce County most of her life. She was a longtime member of Rehobeth Baptist Church and formerly employed at Flanders/Gastins Photo Finishers. She was also a homemaker most of her life.

She was a daughter of the late Robert Vice and Ossie Pearl Jennings Vice. She was married to the late Delmas L. Cason and was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald D. Cason, and three sisters, Gwen Higginbotham, June King and Dot Snipes.

She is survived by a son, Tony Cason (Tonya), of Blackshear, four grandchildren, Valerie Ann Poppell (Jason), of Tifton, Aubrey Cason (Jennifer), of Blackshear, Tim Cason (Lisa), of Charlotte, N.C., and Suzanne Hawes (Aaron), of Charlotte, N.C., numerous great-grandchildren, a brother, Richard King, of Jacksonville, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rehobeth Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning at the church from 10 until 11 o’clock.

The family requests deacons of Rehobeth Baptist Church to meet at the church on Saturday by 10:40 a.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Elbert E. Flowers

Elbert E. Flowers, 76, passed away Wednesday (July 4, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health Systems, Brunswick campus.

A native and lifelong resident of Hortense, he was born Dec. 16, 1941 to the late Ross and Onie Sloan Flowers. He was a logger by trade and owner of his own logging business, Elbert Flowers Timber Company, Inc., for more than 47 years.

He was a founding member of the SWPA and also Hortense Holiness Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid NASCAR fan.

In addition to his parents, his brothers, Ronald Flowers, Harvey Flowers and Lawrence Flowers, sisters, Linda Morgan and Frances Keen, and grandson, Ryan Flowers, all preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lawanda Gillis Flowers, of Hortense; children, Chris Flowers (wife, Amy), of Hortense, Rhonda Thomas (husband, Ricky), of Hortense, Sonya Farrell (husband, Richard), of Waynesville, Benjamin “B.J.” Flowers, of Hortense, and Roger Gillis (wife, Vickie), of Waycross; brothers and sisters, Lloyd Flowers (wife, Sheryn) of Hortense, Lillian Johnson (husband, Ray), of Hortense, Howard Flowers, of Brunswick, Ross Flowers (wife, Janet), of Hortense, Pat Oglesby (husband, Gene), of Hortense, and Wendell Flowers, of Hortense; nine grandchildren, Aaron Thomas (wife, Meghan), Christina Trowell, Jeffrey Farrell (wife, Mallory), Alisha Mullis (husband, Ken), Kelli Evans (husband, Brandon), Sarah Gillis, Jordan Farrell, Aiden Flowers and Celia Flowers; four great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Makinleigh, Mayslee and Remi, and two great-grandchildren on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Visitation will begin at 6 o’clock this evening at The Salt House Worship Center in Hortense.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Salt House Worship Center in Hortense with the Rev. Sammy Spradley and the Rev. Rob Hutto officiating.

Interment will follow in Hortense Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Irvin Hodge, Roger Sloan, Kenneth “K.C.” Claxton Jr., Jason Flowers, Travis Flowers, Stephen Flowers, Rocky Flowers and Matt Flowers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Sammy Dasher, Billy Clark, Buck Cooper, Larry Lee, Ronnie Deloach, Hugh Hodge, Daniel Morris, Herman Poole, Dr. James Heery and staff, Dr. Stephen Chitty and staff, Dr. Peter Wrobel and staff and the staff of Heartland Hospice.

Remembrances may be made to Hortense Holiness Church, 622 Sawgrass Road, Hortense, Ga. 31543.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staffs of Heartland Hospice and Southeast Georgia Health Systems, Brunswick campus, for the exceptional care given to Elbert during this time.

A guestbook is available online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home of Jesup is serving the family.

Dickson I. Corbett Jr.

Dickson I. Corbett Jr., 63, of Waycross, died Wednesday (July 4, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

He was born in Morrow, Ga., to Dickson I. Corbett Sr. and Mary Copeland Corbett. He made Waycross his home for the past 25 years.

He will forever be remembered for the care and compassion he showed towards anyone he met. He loved people and always treated them the way he would want to be treated. He was preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his father, Dickson I. Corbett Sr., of Waycross, his wife, Barbara Corbett, of Griffin, two daughters, Lindsey Corbett and Samantha Corbett, of Griffin, one granddaughter, Zoe Corbett, of Griffin, a brother, Scott Corbett, of Waycross, a sister, Robin Lynch, of Savannah, and numerous other relatives.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Nina McLean Orlando

Nina McLean Orlando, 83, died Wednesday (July 4, 2018) in her home in Montgomery, Ala.

She was born on Feb. 12,1935 in Waycross, lived in many places across the country during her time as a military wife, and lived in Montgomery since 1979.

Her parents, James Edgar McLean and Susan Hopkins McLean, were active, longtime members of the Waycross community, particularly within First United Methodist Church.

The church was a second home for Nina in her youth, and a treasured part of her heritage.

Music was also at the center of her life. Her passion was piano performance, and her favorite composer was Brahms. She began studying the piano at age 4 and continued as a student, performer and, at times, teacher for most of her life. She had many happy childhood memories of afternoon piano instruction with Miss Isabella, and the fun of roller skating to and from her lessons.

Waycross and her family were the source of lifetime relationships and memories for her. Her cousins, Barbara Hopkins and Georgianne Lott, were her best friends beginning in childhood and extending until the end of their days. The gathering of family for every occasion at either her grandparents’ house or her parents’ home on Carswell Avenue were joyful hours that were the models for the many wonderful occasions she created for others in her adult life.

Summers were spent in Fernandina Beach, Fla., at the Hopkins cottage, a lifetime “happy place” for her, crossing from her own childhood, into her time as a young mother and even into her time with her grandchildren. Deep sea fishing, long walks to the jetty and swimming out past the breakers created a base of sustaining family memories for generations.

She was married to Charles A. Butler from 1954 until 1979, criss-crossing the country as the wife of a Navy pilot. From Virginia Beach to Pebble Beach, and from Newport, R.I., to Key West, Fla., she created a lovely home for her husband and three girls in more than 20 locations, turning that transient lifestyle into a rich adventure for all of them.

As a Navy wife, she served her country with grace and strength, guiding and supporting other Navy families through long separations, and fostering community and celebration in every duty station.

A voracious reader with a vocabulary that made her an unbeatable Scrabble player, Anne Morrow Lindbergh, May Sarton and William F. Buckley Jr. were among her favorite authors. Her formidable memory and razor sharp mind were a source of pleasure and envy until her last hour.

She was a lover of West Highland White Terriers, and a tennis player with a fierce backhand. She honed her gardening skills in many different climates, and was renowned for her cooking and entertaining, making her home a center of celebration for her family and friends over many decades.

She was delighted to return to her beloved Montgomery, Ala., which she fell in love with as a college student at Huntingdon. She married Donald P. Orlando in 1990 and spent many years in Old Cloverdale, eventually settling on Malone Drive, in a house they lovingly restored.

Nina and Donald were devoted members of the Church of the Ascension, taking much strength from their Episcopal faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Susan Converse Zachry and Ann Converse, and her brother, James E. McLean. Jr.

Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Donald P. Orlando, her three daughters, Nancy Butler, Ann Butler (Jerry Cox) and Catherine Butler, and her grandchildren, Julia Butler-Mayes and Colin Butler-Mayes.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross with visitation from 9 until 10 a.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the local Humane Society.

A celebration of life will be held in Montgomery at a later date.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tina Thrift Johnson

Tina Michelle Thrift Johnson, 48, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday morning (July 4, 2018) in Waycross from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Folkston, she was the daughter of Rachel Virginia Crews Byrd, of Homerville, and the late Lonell Thrift. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Isaac Thrift and Ethel Thrift, and her maternal grandparents, Rachel Cason and Owen Allbritton.

She was a seamstress and of the Christian faith. She loved fishing, spending time with her family, writing and reading the Bible.

Survivors include her son and a daughter-in-law, Barry and Shelby Dasher, of Hoboken; a daughter and son-in-law, Rachelle and Jody Thigpen, of Hoboken; seven grandchildren, Isaiah Dasher, Isaac Dasher, Sailor Dasher, Memphis Dasher, Sadie Thigpen, Jared Thigpen and Rayden Harden; her mother, Rachel Byrd, of Homerville; her biological mother, Deloris Lovell, of Blackshear; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Steve Thrift, of Helen, Kevin and Rose Thrift, of Hickox, and Jamie Lovell, of Blackshear; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Rebecca Harris (Chris Maynes), of Hoboken, Chrissy Batten, of Hoboken, Susan Zunigia, of Hickox, and Lorean and Carlton Hunt, of Blackshear; a special cousin, Kathy Cicioroa, of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Bethlehem Cemetery with the Rev. Grady Allbritton officiating.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Jimmy Lee Johnson

Jimmy Lee Johnson, 84, passed away Wednesday (July 4, 2018) at the home of his daughter, Sharon Williams, in Douglas.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John A. Moss is pastor.

Visitation will be Monday at Perry Brothers Funeral Home Chapel from 6 until 8 p.m.

He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Williams.

He is the brother of Helen Johnson-Moss who lives on Glass Street in this city, a nephew, Bishop John A. Moss, two nieces, Renae Taylor (Rev. Dexter) and Gail Moss.

Perry Brothers Funeral Home of Waycross is serving the family.