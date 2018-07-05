July 5,2018

Harrell Clark Royer

Harrell Clark Royer, 80, died Monday evening (July 2, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

He was born in Atlanta, but resided in Waycross since 1974. He was a 1961 graduate of the University of Georgia where he received his bachelor of science and masters in education and was also a member of the University of Georgia Basketball Team.

He was a teacher and coach, employed by the Ware County Board of Education for many years and a member of First Baptist Church in Waycross and the Waycross Kiwanis Club.

He was a son of the late Hugh Royer Sr. and Frances Edwards Royer. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Royer Dykes, and a brother, Hugh Royer Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie F. Royer, of Waycross; a son, Dr. Hal Royer (Dr. Lana Riemann), of Brevard, N.C.; a daughter, Ashley Royer Waller (Dr. Thomas Waller), of Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren, Eda Riemann Royer, Seth Waller, Parker Waller and Davis Waller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning, Aug. 25, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Waycross from 10 until 12 o’clock in the social hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Kalvin ‘Pop’ Byrd

A celebration of life service for Kalvin Kashoun Byrd, 26, of Argyle, will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at Place of Blessing Church of God, 3047 Jessie Steedly Road, Argyle, where Bishop Samuel D. Inman is pastor, Apostle Glynn King will preside with the Rev. Joseph Mobley offering words of comfort.

“Pop,” as he was affectionately known, was born May 4, 1992 in Homerville to Cecil B. Williams Sr. and Virginia Byrd. He received his formal education from the Clinch County Public School System. He worked in the timber industry.

On Saturday (June 30, 2018) he departed this life at his residence. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lashanna Evans, and a brother, Cecil Williams Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Cecil Williams Sr. and Virginia Byrd Williams, of Argyle; brothers, Johnny Grady, of Homerville, Bernard Tyson (Kimberly), of North Dakota, and Kevin Byrd, of Homerville; sisters, Nancy Evans (Daryel), Minster Jamayla Morehead (Kenyun), Yvonne Thomas, Cassandra Pope, Virginia Williams (Kendall), Nicola Byrd, all of Homerville, and Caroline Byrd, of Atlanta; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at 501 Pine Drive, Argyle.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 15 Robinson St., Homerville.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

Burial will be in Pine Forest Cemetery, Homerville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Rebecca Williams

The celebration of life service for Rebecca “Becky” Williams will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., where the Rev. Eric Horne is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour.

The family will assemble at the family residence, 1108 Pendergast St., at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday during visitation from 6 until 8 p.m.

On July 1, 2018 God’s angel came into the room of Sister Rebecca “Becky” Williams and carried her through the open gates at the end of the road.

She was born Nov. 9, 1943 in Camilla, to the late Jeremiah Davis and Josephine Smith.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Erica Y. Graham (Merrick Sr.), of Miami, Fla., two sons, Carlis A. Williams, of Chicago, Ill., and Charles R. Clements, of Atlanta; and a host of grandchildren, Charra R. Clements, Merrick Graham Jr., Charles R. Johnson, Charlecia R. Johnson, Charrolonnay R. Clements, Brianna M. Graham, Andre J. King-Williams and Lauryn R. King-Williams; great-grandchildren, Calvin L. Bender, Charnese R. Bender, Merri’yah Graham, Charae R. Bender, Merrick “RJ” Graham and Rico Cobb.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Theron C. Carter

Theron Clarence Carter Sr., 91, of Waycross, formerly of St. Marys, passed away Monday evening (July 2, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Center.

Born in Blackshear, Feb. 10, 1927, he lived in St. Marys for the last 62 years prior to moving to Waycross in June of this year. He worked in wood procurement for Woodgate at Gilman Paper Company and also owned and operated the St. Marys Jewelers in St. Marys at one time.

He and his wife, Maxine, were full-time RV’ers and were members of Campers on Mission. They also volunteered at Baptist Village Nursing Home for many years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in St. Marys and considered working his hobby.

He was a son of the late Dorsey Clarence and Inez Strickland Carter. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Horace Carter.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Maxine Blount Carter, of Waycross; his daughter and son-in-law, Luegina and Pratt Mounfield, of Lexington, S.C.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Theron Clarence “T.C.” and Beth Carter Jr., of Mountain Home, Ark., and David and Hope Carter, of Woodbine; his sister, Sue Wainright, of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Patrick Carter, Christopher (Nicole) Carter, William Mounfield, Zachary Carter and Hunter Carter; three great-grandchildren, Miles Carter, Gavin Carter and Hudson Carter; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Baptist Village Retirement Center, 2650 Carswell Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Herman Joy Henderson

HOMERVILLE — Herman Joy Henderson, 88, passed away Tuesday (July 3, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House, Waycross, following an extended illness.

He was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Manor, to the late Dan Henderson and Ethel Griffin Henderson. He was a Baptist by faith and worked for Hand Drywall before his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Thompson Mixon Henderson, one brother, Kay Henderson, and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Turner.

Survivors are the mother of his nine children, Ruby Jean Ferris, Waycross; five daughters and sons-in-law, Jean and Gerald Jordan, Pam and Wendell McMillan, Teresa and Fritz Griffin, all of Waycross, Merlene and Wayne Spradley, Blackshear, and Rhonda Beverly, Argyle; four sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Marion Henderson, Freddie Henderson, Carl and Elizabeth Henderson, all of Homerville, and Tim and Angela Henderson, Waynesboro; three sisters and brother-in-law, Janelle and Jake Davis, Blackshear, Iona Turner, Homerville, and Betty Jane Mercer, Manor; one brother and sister-in-law, Huey and Geralda Henderson, Manor; 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Victory Methodist Church Cemetery, Manor.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Camden Lane Harris

Camden Lane Harris came into our world Sunday, July 1, 2018, at 11:09 p.m. Born prematurely at 24 weeks, he passed away Tuesday, July 2.

He is survived by his parents, Hailey Thomas and Obediah Harris, of Waycross; a sister, Bella Harris, of Alma; maternal grandparents, Rhonda (Ken) Hickox, of Atkinson, Tim Thomas, of Hickox; paternal grandparents, Darlene and Stanley Harris, of Waycross; maternal great-grandparents, Charlene and Terry Thomas, of Hickox; paternal great-grandmother, Fay Edwards. of Waycross; aunts, Lyndsay (Kyle) Hardy. of Jefferson, Jaime (John) Stewart, of Blackshear, Lindsey (Brad) Hendrix, of Waycross, Lacie (Denver) Durrence, of Brantley County.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery in Waycross.

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.”

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Dickson Corbett Jr.

Dickson Corbett Jr., 62, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (July 4, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Deborah King-Mays

A funeral for Deborah Ann King-Mays was held Tuesday morning at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric Horne officiating.

Burial followed in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Crews

A funeral for Eugene Crews was held Tuesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Benny Waldron officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Keith Waldron, Timothy Roberson, Daniel Roberson, Suggy Grant, Cody Sweat, Josh Butler, Henry Holton and Matthew Crews.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Philip Charles Harrison

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Philip Charles Harrison, 67, was held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Clinton Kearney.

Active pallbearers were Dustin Harrison, Brandon Harrison, Jimmy Harrison, Ricky Harrison, Bobby Tippins and Dalton Bennett.

Interment was in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Francis Brooks

The funeral for Eugene Francis “Gene” Brooks, 76, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Richard Jeffers and the Rev. Kenny Brooks.

Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were John Brazel, Ben James, Michael Brooks, Chuck Brooks, Nathan Brooks, Charlie Courson, David Stone and David Boker.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Blackshear High School class of 1959 and CSX Transportation past and present employees.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.