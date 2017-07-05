July 5, 2017

Reecy A. Crawford

Reecy Jewel Altman Crawford, 82, of Waycross, died Sunday night (July 2, 2017) at the Bacon County Hospital after a short illness.

She was born in Brantley County Sept. 20, 1934 to the late Cyrus and Gertie (Gertrude) Carter Altman.

She grew up in Hoboken and attended grammar and high school and was in the first graduating class with 12 years in May 1953. In September of 1954 she enrolled in the Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing in Atlanta and graduated in September 1957, then worked for Piedmont Hospital for seven months.

Later she worked at Ware County Hospital in Waycross, then for more than 16 years at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus as a nurse. For many years she was a private duty nurse. She was a former member of the Britt David Baptist Church and the Ailene Deaton Sunday School Class in Columbus and was currently a member of Second Baptist Church and the Faithful Sunday School Class in Waycross.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Brantley J. Crawford, granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Crawford, five brothers, Harold Altman, Bennie Altman, Ralph Altman, Wayne Altman, and Hilton Altman and two sisters, Margaret Faye Altman and Sallie Scheer.

Survivors include two sons, Brantley J. Crawford (DeLisa), of Eastman, Billy Brad Crawford, of Florida; three grandchildren, Lauren Lynn Crawford, of Kentucky, Kelby Crawford (Magan), of Cochran, Kasey Giddens (Courtney), of Eastman; nine great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Savanna, Hunter, Isabella, Madison, Sherry, Carson, Pasley and Danny; four brothers, Gibson Altman, of Macon, Cecil F. Altman (Helen), of Sautee, Ga., Dewitt Altman (Meredith), of Tennessee, Gilbert Altman, of Nahunta; three sisters, Jeanette Altman, of Griffin, Carolyn Lucas, of Waycross, Linda Hickox (Freddie), of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Special appreciation from the family is given to Mary Ann Aspinwall, Alysia Davis, Dorothy Puckett and Deborah Sweat for their devoted and exceptional care when assistance was needed at home.

A funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Second Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Gloria Stahl

Mary Gloria Warner Stahl, 82, went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord Monday evening (July 3, 2017) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a short illness.

She was born in Morven and resided in Valdosta most of her life before moving to Waycross 20 years ago. She was retired from the Veterans Hospital in Gainesville, Fla., as an LPN and was a member of Winona Park United Methodist Church.

She was a daughter of the late James Augustus Warner and Eula Lee Edmondson Warner. She was married to the late Edgar Stahl and was also preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Durden, her second husband, Donald Kage, two sons, Rusty Durden and Ronnie Durden, and two sisters, Emma Lou Johnston and Frances Mathis.

She is survived by a son, Dale Andrew Durden, of Valdosta, a daughter, Cheryl Denise Cornwell (fiancé, Eddie Craton), of Waycross, two grandchildren, Gregory Dale Rawls, of Waycross, and Roddy David Russell (wife, Michelle), of Denver, N.C., and numerous cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Winona Park United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Valdosta. The family will receive friends Friday morning at the church from 10 until 11 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Kelly King Popwell

Kelly Estelle King Popwell, age 50, of Blackshear, died Monday morning (July 3, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a courageous five year battle with cancer.

Born May 31, 1967 in Jacksonville, Fla., she lived many years in Hilliard, Fla., where she graduated from Hilliard High School.

She moved to Pierce County in 1993 and worked many years with Satilla Regional Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross (now Memorial Satilla Health) as a certified x-ray technician.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear and attended the Faithful Friends Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her husband, Wesley Keith Popwell, of Blackshear; her daughter, Kayla Popwell, of Blackshear; her mother, Gloria Ray, of Blackshear; her father and step-mother, Thomas E. III and Letricia M. King, of Hilliard, Fla.; her brother, Thomas E. King IV (wife, Ellen), of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Kimberly A. Rucks, of Florida, and Brigette A. Hardin, of Louisiana; a step-brother, Richard Ray, of Kingsland; her father and mother-in-law, Horace and Wilma Popwell, of Hortense; a brother-in-law, Benjamin Popwell (wife, Rebecca), of Macon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Blackshear with Dr. Bill Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Waters Cemetery in Pierce County.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family requests that members of the First Baptist Church Faithful Friends Sunday School Class and her co-workers in the Radiology Department of Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to be at the church by 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Youth Fund, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Edith ‘Marvine’ Altman

Edith “Marvine” Lewis Altman, 77, of Waycross, passed away Monday morning (July 3, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, she was the daughter of Joseph Herbert Lewis and Mary Magdeline Ham Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Altman, her daughter, Alisa Peeples, three brothers, Hugh Lewis, Noel Lewis and Eldon Lewis, and two sisters, Sara Dowling and Faye Depratter.

She was a charter member of Southside Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and cooking, and was employed many years with the State of Georgia as a clerk.

Survivors include her two daughters and sons-in-law, Anita Thomas (Robert), of Hoboken, and Arlene Thomas (David), also of Hoboken; a son-in-law, Brian Peeples, of Nahunta; three grandchildren, Liza Taylor (Buck), of Rochester, Minn., R.J. Thomas, of Augusta, and Collin Peeples, of Nahunta; a great-grandchild, Rhett Taylor, of Rochester, Minn.; a sister, Oleta Strickland, of Hortense; a special niece, Shirley White, of Brunswick; and a devoted caregiver, Mary Crocker, of Blackshear.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Johns and the Rev. Charles Florey officiating.

Burial will follow in Rob Lewis Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Donald Lewis, Charlie Lewis, Doug Lewis, David Strickland, Collin Peeples and Marc Herrin.

The family will receive friends at the home of Arlene and David Thomas, 347 Evergreen Way, Waycross.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church Thursday morning by 9:30.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Willie Cecil Courson

Willie Cecil Courson, 76, died Monday (July 3, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a member of Telmore Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was the former owner and operator of Davis Jewelers in Alma.

He was a son of the late Quinton Courson and Mary Evelyn Bagley Courson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ray Kelly Courson.

He is survived by a sister, Paulette Varnadore, of Bickley, two brothers, Donald Courson, of Waycross, and Lavell Courson, of Bickley, special great-nieces and nephews, Crystal Courson, Adrianna Porter and Bradley Porter, a special uncle, Dewitt Courson, of Bickley, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Telmore Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Telmore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lottie Grace Turner

NAHUNTA — Lottie Grace Roberson Turner, 94, of Nahunta, passed away early Sunday morning (July 2, 2017) at Bayview Nursing Home after an extended illness.

She was born in Hortense to the late John H. and Janie Johns Roberson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ward Turner, a son, Larry Turner, a daughter, Hilda Groover, and several siblings, brothers, Frank, Hilton, Eugene, Carroll, Tab, Olan and Jesse Roberson, sisters, Verdie Jernigan, Isabelle Smith, Estelle Chaney and Mary Davis.

She was a 1941 graduate of Nahunta High School and was on the basketball team.

She and Mr. Ward were married Nov. 14, 1941 and lived and raised their family in Brantley County. She was a waitress for 50 years, serving at the Biscayne Restaurant in Nahunta, Western Sizzlin in Waycross and the Gold House Restaurant in Nahunta.

After retiring from waitressing, she went to work at Ivey’s Laundry for 16 years, finally retiring in October 2016 at age 93. She was a volunteer at Bayview Nursing Home in Nahunta when her husband Ward was a resident there. After retiring she made her home at Bayview.

She was such a people person and made friends wherever she went. She loved visiting with everyone and liked nothing better than a good joke. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, but she enjoyed services at Bayview and always encouraged residents to join her.

Some of her hobbies were crossword puzzles, sewing, reading and most of all spoiling her grandbabies.

She is survived by a daughter, Wanda Cleland, and a daughter-in-law, Lou Turner, seven grandchildren, Paula Ham (Ronald), Tina Thomas (Kirk), Robert Cleland (Missy), Steve Lee (Michelle), Stacey Lee, Wayne Harrell (Donna) and Mike Harrell (Jenny), 11 great-grandchildren, two special great-great-grandchildren, Meia and Tryston Lyons, all of Nahunta, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and a great host of friends.

A funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Rivers Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Steve Lee, Stacey Lee, Michael Harrell, Wayne Harrell, Sam Chaney and Joseph Ham.

The family welcomes friends to meet at her daughter’s residence, Wanda Cleland, 729 Buffalo Creek Drive, Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www. fryefh.com