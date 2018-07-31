July 31, 2018

Henry Lee Primus

Henry Lee Primus, 71, of 318 Grovehill Ave., Blackshear, passed away Sunday (July 29, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Ella Myles and Bishop A.J. Myles, of Blackshear.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements

Harold W. Ashford

Harold W. Ashford, 74, died Sunday (July 29, 2018) at his residence in Waycross.

He was born July 29, 1944 to the late Ernestine Palmer. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he retired from Ware State Prison as a correctional officer.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Lindsay Ashford Emery, of Blackshear, two grandchildren, Will and Hayley Emery, one sister, Kay Perdue, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Cynthia Anne Parker

A memorial service for Cynthia Anne “Cindy” Parker will be held Sunday at Bennett Cemetery in Millwood at 10:30 a.m.

She died Dec. 1, 2017.

Clara Lincoln

Clara Lincoln, 89, of 3312 Tyre Bridge Road, Patterson, passed away Monday (July 30, 2018) in Twin City.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Debra Lincoln, 5601 Walkerville Road, Patterson.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Wright

The homegoing service for Larry Wright was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Zion Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 514 E. 14th Street, Alma. The Rev. Jaylon Thomas, pastor, presided. The Rev. Stephon Deen delivered words of comfort from John 14: 27 on the topic “Rejoice with Me.”

Pallbearers were James Davis, Maurice Faulk, Jerry Sweat, Ronnie Harris, Terry Davis, Joe Harris and Robert Taylor.

Interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma.

He was born May 10, 1962 in Atkinson County to the late Ona Lee Wright and Ira Wright.

He attended Bacon County schools and later joined the work force at D.L. Lee & Sons. He also worked as a blueberry farmer and truck driver for United Hospital.

He departed this earthly life on Friday (July 20, 2018) at Bacon County Hospital.

Preceding him in death other than his parents are three brothers and two sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memories two children, Larry Jason (Seandell) Wright, Marietta, Command Senior Chief Kelvin B. (Johanna) Lee, Suffolk, Va.; three sisters, Mae Francis Wright, Carolyn Deverger and Helen (Maurice) Faulk, all of Alma; four grandchildren, Jaylin Amaya Wright, Noah James Lee, Kumar Sampson and Ahshging Sampson; a special friend, Gloria Moore; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.