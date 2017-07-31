July 31, 2017

Robert F. Aldridge

Robert F. Aldridge, 81, died Saturday morning (July 29, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla following a brief illness.

He was a native of the Calvary Community of Brantley County but lived most of his life in Ware County. He was the husband of the late Vassie Mae Hyers Aldridge and son of the late Richard Floyd Aldridge and Stella Lucille Strickland Aldridge. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rosetta Hickox.

He worked 25 years at Spatola Footwear and Rubin Brothers Shoe Factory. He was also employed with A&B Auto Parts and retired as landfill operator with the City of Waycross in 1988.

Survivors include a son, Robert F. Aldridge Jr.; three sisters, Janetta Allen (husband, Maxie), of Tallahassee, Fla., Edith Roberts and Linda Harris, both of Waycross; a step-grandson, Phillip Hyers, of Brantley County; a special friend, Darrell Crawford, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 5 o’clock this afternoon at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 5 today at Greenlawn Cemetery. Everyone attending the service is requested to dress in casual attire.

Betty June Patton

Betty June Porter Patton, 81, died Wednesday night (July 26, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was a native of Ocala, Fla., but made her home in Waycross since 2003. She was the wife of the late Freddie Hon Patton and daughter of the late Robert Franklin Porter and Betty Lou Herndon Porter.

She was a member of Brandon Baptist Church in Brandon, Fla., Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Prior to making her home in Tampa, Fla., she was employed by the City of Melbourne in Melbourne, Fla., as secretary to the mayor, and she also worked at the Augusta Chronicle in Augusta as a copy finder. She was a former secretary in the Department of Nursing of the University of South Florida in Tampa and later served as secretary and was eventually elected president with the Tampa Museum of Art in Tampa before retiring after many years of service. She had also served as president of the Baptist Village Residence Council.

Survivors include a daughter, Cathy Anne Bedford (husband, Jeff), of Cherry Log, Ga.; two sons, Robert David Patton (wife, Karen), of Lake Lure, N.C., and James Edward Patton (wife, Pam), of Orlando, Fla.; two grandchildren, Heather Leigh Patton, of Hendersonville, N.C., and Ann Marie Haythorn (husband, William), of Clemson, S.C.; a brother, Robert Lee Porter, of Waycross; a cousin, Molly Herndon, of Baxley; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorials may be sent to the CNA/Nursing Program at Coastal Pines Technical College, 1701 Carswell Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A memorial service will held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Mitchell Chapel at Baptist Village. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Mitchell Chapel. Interment will be held at a later date in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.

Paul H. Dyson

Paul H. Dyson, 55, died Sunday morning (July 30, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Charles A. Raulerson

BLACKSHEAR — Charles Anthony “Chuck” Raulerson, 54, of Blackshear, passed away Friday afternoon (July 28, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Mitchell Daniels

PATTERSON — Mitchell Daniels, 71, of Patterson, passed away Friday evening (July 28, 2017) at his residence in Patterson, following a short battle with cancer.

Born in Jesup, May 28, 1946, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was retired from CSX. He enjoyed going to the mountains, fishing and he was also a very caring husband, father and grandfather. He loved his church, Patterson Baptist, where he was a member.

He was the son of the late Leon and Rena Lee “Johnny” Henderson Daniels.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linnie Richardson Daniels, of Patterson; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Mitchell DeWayne Daniels, of Patterson, and Michael David (Dana) Daniels, of Blackshear; a sister, Opal (Terry) Dennison, of Screven; two brothers, Mickey (Marie) Daniels and Rudolph (Janet) Daniels, both of Offerman; four grandchildren, Joey (Sierra) Daniels, Kurtis (Patricia) Enzian, Brittney (Davis) Hitchner, Dalton Daniels; four great-grandchildren, John Daniels, Aiden Enzian, Logan Enzian and Preston Hitchner; his special canine friend, Kassie; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 to 8 at the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Carol Solomon Rees

Carol Solomon Rees, 86, of Waycross died Saturday (July 29, 2017) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Waycross with the family receiving friends immediately following the service.

A full obituary will follow at a later date.

Mary Lee Wainright

BACHLOTT — Mary Elizabeth Lee Wainright, 96, of the Bachlott community in Brantley County, passed away late Friday evening (July 28, 2017) at Bayview Nursing and Rehab Center in Nahunta after an extended illness.

Born in Hoboken, she was the daughter of Willie Raymond and Mary Emma Hickox Lee. She was also preceded by her loving husband, Woodrow Jackson Wainright, and several brothers and sisters.

She was a homemaker and a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, cooking and most of all loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her three sons and their spouses, Barry Wainright, Charles Wainright (Vickie) and Rudolph Wainright (Sinie), all of Nahunta; one daughter, Rebecca Weber, of Barnesville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters and their spouses, Hazel Justice (Walter), of Waycross, Susie Simms (Wiley), of Marietta; one brother and his spouse, Jerome Lee (Margaret), of Blackshear; a special friend and caregiver, Norma Jean Aspinwall, of Nahunta; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was held Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at the Frye Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Willis Lee officiating.

Visitation was held one hour prior to service starting at 10 a.m. at the chapel.

Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery near Hickox.

Pallbearers were grandsons and great-grandsons, Devant Wainright, Jake Wainright, Jed Wainright, Dezi Wainright, Shay Wainright, Trent Wainright, Corey Wainright, Heath Wainright and Chad Tyler.

Honorary pallbearers were great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bayview Nursing Home, 12884 Cleveland St., Nahunta, Ga. 31553, and also Bethlehem Cemetery, 347 Lee Circle, Nahunta, Ga.

Mary Alice Clubb

Mary Alice King Clubb, 81, died Saturday afternoon (July 29, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was a native of the Caney Bay community of Brantley County, and lived most of her life in Brantley County except for 20 years that she resided in Chiefland, Fla. She was the daughter of the late Zibe King and Alice Roberson King. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Floyd King, Lorena Daniel, Loretta Waldron, Leroy King, Mack King, Parnell King, Erma Grace Crews, Junior King, Ervin King, Edward King, David King, Willene Proctor and Winnie Lee Johnson.

She was a homemaker, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jesse Cornell Clubb, of Waycross; three daughters, Jessie C. Brazell and Diane C. Edwards (husband, Daryl), both of Surrency, and Carmel C. Jackson (husband, Rusty), of Waycross; two sons, Dennis Clubb (wife, Ruth), of Surrency, and the Rev. Tony Clubb (wife, Melanie), of Interlachen, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, Terrell Brazell, Kevin Brazell, Allison Parr, Kimberly Pucciariello, Jennifer Burch, Shannon Samples, Jessica Little,Hillary Cribbs, Heather Rawlins, Jason Clubb, Ansley Jackson, Ian Jackson, Gavin Jackson, Daryl Lee Edwards Jr., and Brittany Cochran; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Petty and Lois Corbitt, both of Manor; half-brothers, Barnie King, Zibe King Jr. and Melvin King, of Hoboken; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to New Hope Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Bobby Hickox, 3407 Lee Road, Hoboken, Ga. 31542.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Hickox. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the residence at 2160 Mattie Shuman Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Izzie Mae Bennett Bess

Izzie Mae Bennett Bess, 57, of 910 Deputy St., passed away Sunday morning (July 30, 2017) at Hospice Satilla House with several loved ones at her bedside.

Family and friends are being received at the family home, 1016 Deputy St., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Henry David Miller

A celebration of life for Army veteran Henry David Miller was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 2808 Piney Grove Road, where Bishop Jessie L. Randle is pastor and his brother, Pastor Harry Lee Miller, pastor of New Bethel Rivers of Living Water Church, St. Paul, N.C., delivered words of comfort from Job 14:1-4.

Accolades were given by his brother, Samuel Miller, classmate, Minister Debra Taylor, and friend, Minister Pete NeSmith.

Active pallbearers were Tyrone Dugger, Larry Murdock, Raymond Pate, Dale Jacobs, Theodore Mackey Jr., and Terry Timmons. Honorary pallbearers were “The Motorcycle Club.”

Interment followed at Blackshear City Cemetery with military honors.

‘Larry’ Hengeveld

A funeral for Henry Lawrence “Larry” Hengeveld was held Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church of Waycross with Dr. Porky Haynes, Dr. Felix Haynes and the Rev. Charlie Mayberry officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were the staff of the Downtown Sandwich Shop.

Active pallbearers were Steven Stipe, Jared Stipe, Jake Stipe, Seth Stipe, Oake Stipe and Jonathan Wilner.

Military Honors were provided by the United States Marine Corps.

Jewel ‘Joey’ Boyd

A funeral service for Jewel Josephine “Joey” Boyd took place Sunday afternoon at Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Ricky Knox and the Rev. Chris Boyd officiating.

Burial was in Camp Branch Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Tom Boyd, John Paul Boyd, Greg Guest, Anthony Henderson, Darrien Henderson and Lee Hamilton.

Honorary pallbearer was Mike Boyd.

Bennett ‘B.D.’ Lewis

A funeral for Bennett Daniel “B.D.” Lewis took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tom Tyer and the Rev. Charlie Rodgers officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Ryan Mock, Allen Tanner, Hank Martinez, Bryce Mixon, Bennie Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Matthew Rodgers and Alex Rodgers.

Jakie Lankford Roberts

A funeral for Jakie Bunn Lankford Roberts took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Smith and the Rev. Edmund Thrift officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Pete Coley, Ronnie Johns, Z.A. Music, Randy Carter, John Morrison and Don Dorminey.

Honorary pallbearers were deacons of Newbern Baptist Church, Dougal Gillis, Julian Dorminey, Chris Dorminey, David Bennett, Bobby Wright and Dan Music.

William ‘H’ Hopkins Jr.

A funeral for William H. “Billy” Hopkins Jr. was held Saturday morning at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Marcia Cochran officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bob Hereford, Bill Hereford, Taylor Hopkins, Taylor Hereford, Jack Lott and George Fesperman.

