July 30, 2018

Mary Louise Altman

BLACKSHEAR — Mary Louise Jacobs Altman, 70, of Blackshear, passed away early Saturday morning (July 28, 2018) at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Screven Oct. 9, 1947, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a seamstress, having worked for several sewing factories in the area including Georgia Headware and Apparel.

She loved to decorate — especially at Christmas — arrange flowers, do crafts including decoupage, cook and shop.

She was a member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late John Alonzo and Willie Mae Cason Jacobs. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Pio Loredo, a sister, Dorothy Jacobs, and all three of her brothers, William “Buddy” Jacobs, Cleve Jacobs and Ervin Jacobs.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Roy E. Altman, of Blackshear; two daughters and a son-in-law, Marie and Gary Meckley, of Silverdale, Wash., and Crystal Loredo, of Blackshear; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Lamar and Bonnie Roberson, of Blackshear, Eric and Celesta Roberson, of Patterson, and Roy Altman Jr., of Hortense; two sisters, Linda (Mike) Justice, of West Green, and Deenie and Danny Thomas, of Patterson; 11 grandchildren, Becky (Tyler) Dixon, Lisa Roberson, Jesse Roberson, Jonathan Lampp, Nathan Loredo, C.J. Herrin, Daniel Herrin, Allison Herrin, Paul (Tiffany) Meckley, Kimberly (Jim) Soper and Hunter Altman; three great-grandchildren, Ella Dixon, Jack Soper and Asher Meckley; her beloved pet dog, Lilly Mae, and cat, Moses; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests memorials to be made to Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Steven J. McKenna

Steven J. McKenna 60, of 1205 Satilla Blvd., Waycross, died late Saturday afternoon (July 28, 2018) at his residence.

Funeral arrangement are incomplete and will be announced upon availability.

Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear is serving the family.

Deacon Jim P. Kennedy

Deacon Jim P. Kennedy, 89, of 905 Tommie Kennedy Circle, died Saturday morning (July 28, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Kennedy residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Dot Landgraf

Dot Landgraf was married to Amel for 37 years when she died Friday (July 27, 2018) after an extended illness.

Their marriage got off to an interesting start. Dot and Amel were to be married in 1981 on Jekyll Island. Arrangements were made for Faith Chapel, best known for the chapel’s famous Tiffany stained glass window. The couple was there. Family and friends were there, too.

There was just one catch. The preacher was a no-show. Phone calls to the missing pastor went unanswered.

That’s when an old family friend stepped in to make sure the ceremony went off despite the unexpected catch.

Judge Francis Houston came to the pulpit from his seat in the congregation and officiated the wedding ceremony.

That was just one interesting moment in the life of an interesting woman.

Doris Anne Daniel Corrigan Strickland Landgraf, 82, of Blackshear, died Friday (July 27, 2018).

She is survived by her husband, Amel Landgraf. She outlived two previous husbands, William Joseph Corrigan and William Parker Strickland Jr.

She was born Dec. 31, 1935 in DeArmanville, Ala., to James Forney Daniel and Tace Anna Ashley Daniel. She was the youngest of three children in the Daniel home. An older brother, James Frank Daniel, and an older sister, Margaret Evelyn Ingle, preceded her in death.

She was raised in Oxford, Ala., and graduated from Oxford High School, where she played flute in the school marching band. She later attended business college in Anniston, Ala. She worked at General Electric and Alabama Gas Light. She was a housewife at the time of her death. She enjoyed completing puzzles and doing word search. When she was younger, she enjoyed playing bridge and bowling. She also enjoyed dancing the jitterbug.

She is also survived by one son, Stephen W. (Jan) Corrigan, of Savannah; daughters, Suzanne Thomas, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Marty (Stephen) Warenfelt, of Springfield, Ga., Thea Randee Frykman, of Marrietta, Tana S. (Pete) Rhodes, of Stockbridge; grandchildren, Charlie (Magdalena) Davis, Emily Thomas, Addie Corrigan, Daniel Corrigan, Matthew Warenfelt and Sarah Warenfelt; and great-grandchildren, Nicole Martel and Charlie Davis IV.

It was daughter Suzy who introduced Dot and Amel. Amel then drove from his home in Atlanta to Blackshear to date Dot. Amel would then make the long drive back to Atlanta, where he worked for the National Forestry Service.

Dot was first married to Navy Lt. William Corrigan in 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Anniston, Ala. The Corrigans moved to Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. Their children, Stephen and Suzy, were born there. Lt. Corrigan later died along with nine other sailors when their plane crashed into the sea off Rota, Spain.

In 1965, Dot married attorney Billy Strickland in a ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Blackshear. They made their home in Blackshear. Dot and Billy enjoyed attending Georgia Bulldogs football games and visiting their Satilla River cabin at 3-R Fish Camp. That marriage produced daughter, Marty. Billy Strickland died of a heart attack in 1979.

In 1981, Dot married Amel Landgraf in that memorable wedding ceremony on Jekyll, and they made their home in Blackshear, where they were living at the time of her death.

Dot used to say she was always known as Mrs. Billy Strickland. Then came Amel and she was known as Mrs. Amel Landgraf. And Dot would add the folks never could say Landgraf.

A memorial service will be held this evening at 6 o’clock at Pearson-Dial Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Visitation will be held earlier in the day from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Blackshear, Ga. 31516, the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502 or to the USO at www.uso.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register book at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Henry Lee

A funeral for Charles Henry Lee, mayor of Hoboken, was held Sunday afternoon at the Hoboken Community Center with the Rev. Shane O’Neal and Jonathan McMillan officiating.

Burial followed in Hoboken City Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were the City of Hoboken Council members and employees.

Active pallbearers were Daniel Westberry, Joel Lee, Barry Lee, James Lee, Wesley Lee and Daniel Lee.

Flag honors were presented by they City of Hoboken Police Department.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.