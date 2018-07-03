July 3, 2018

Crystal McBride

Crystal LaShae McBride, 24, of Waycross, died suddenly Thursday evening (June 28, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was born in Waycross to Bryant Rawls and the late Shamekia McBride and lived in Jacksonville and Waycross for most of her life. She lived a life of passion that included being a loving mother of her four sons, she always had a smile on her face and enjoyed dancing and living life.

She is survived by her four sons, Derrick McBride, Kingston McBride, Levi McBride, Tristan McBride, all of Waycross; her father, Bryant Rawls (fiancée, Samirah Wiggins), of Waycross; three sisters, Patricia McBride, of Waycross, Bryshae McBride, of Waycross, Tyesha Truett, of Odum; three brothers, Bryant Rawls Jr., of New York, N.Y., Zalon Rawls, of Waycross, Donovan Rawls, of Waycross; a maternal grandfather, Clint McBride, of Waycross; a god-mother, Jackqueline James, of Waycross; two special aunts, Angela Rawls, of Jacksonville, Fla., Sheila Kite, of Salisbury, N.C.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Congregational First Born Church in Waycross.

The family has requested Jaquan Jones, Joe Kitchen, Derrick Cobb, Eric Rawls, Jimmy Moore and Lucious Wesley to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 10:45 a.m.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Virginia Renew

Virginia “Bootsy” Renew, 79, of Waycross, died Sunday night (July 1, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Atkinson County to the late Hoyt Fleming James and Letitia Sears James. She moved to Waycross in 1964 where she worked for Wells Cargo for more than 20 years before retiring.

She was a member of Union Hill Congregational Christian Church in Axson. She was an avid reader, and loved spending time at her vacation homes on the St. Marys River and in Pearson. She enjoyed being at both places and taking in all the nature that surrounded her.

More than anything, she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Randy Cornelius, and two brothers, Cecil James and Ben James.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jimmy E. Renew Sr., of Waycross; three children, Selena R. Cornelius, of Blackshear, Yvonda R. Dyson (husband, Darryl), of Waycross, Jimmy E. Renew Jr. (wife, Linda), of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Cornelius, of Blackshear, Clayton Cornelius (wife, Amber), of Waycross, Stephanie Dyson Duck (husband, Corey), of Waycross, Brian A. Dyson, of Atlanta, Haley R. King (husband, Ryan), of Waycross, Dylan Renew, of Waycross, Jared Renew, of Waycross; two great-grandchildren, Seth King and Sofia King, of Waycross; a sister, Yvonne Osborne, of Shelton, Wash.; a brother-in-law, Larry Renew, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

A private graveside service will be held in Union Hill Congregational Christian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Hill Congregational Christian Church, c/o Peggy James, 240 Woodrow Lane, Axson, Ga. 31624.

Mozelle Jones

Mozelle “Toots” Jones was born July 12, 1935 in Telmore, to the late Leola Maultsby Pearson and Moses Robinson, and reared by the late Adline Jacobs.

She was educated in the public school system of Waycross, and was a graduate of Center High School class of 1955. Upon graduating from high school, she worked diligently to support her family, which included employment with Gold Kist Pecan Company for 22 years and Waycross Molded for 15 years.

At the age of 27, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior when she joined the First Born Church of the Living God, under the late Elder J.L. Hill. A few years later, she moved her membership to the Mother Church under the late Bishop H.J. Echols.

She served in various aspects of the ministry local and national — member of the City Wide Usher Board of Waycross, Diocese usher, Prayer Band member, Deaconess, and Sunday School teacher. She was a faithful steward of Cathedral of Faith Ministries while under the leadership of Senior Bishop Leonard Goode.

She was known for her love of hats, her dog “Juicy,” her southern hospitality and most of all, the soul food that her blessed hands prepared.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Moses “Jack” Moody, and two sisters, Inez Robinson and Vera Robinson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Joyce Wells, of Palm Bay, Fla., Glory Jones Lisero, of San Angelo, Texas, Sheila Jones, of Madison, Ala.; two sons, Napoleon Jones, of Atlanta, and James Carnell Jones, of College Park; four loving sisters, Bettie D. Wilson (Bill), of Waycross, Leila Mae Sanders, of Jamaica Queens, N.Y., Ludean Willis, of Waycross, Thelma Hawes, of Wilmington, N.C.; one brother-in-law, Robert Jones, of Atlanta; one sister-in-law, Ella Fitch, of Hartford, Conn.; aunts, Inez Studivent, Ruth Mae Jones, Evelyn Robinson, Lillie Mae Robinson and Rosetta Robinson, all of Waycross; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Casonya Brown, of Stone Mountain; one god-daughter, Andrea Burse-Scotton, of Waycross; Beloved kids, Leonard Burse III (Gwen) and Carlton Burse (Tara); special friends, Leonard and Eva Burse and Hattie Ruth Cunningham; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation and public viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, Waycross.

The Jones family will be accepting family and friends starting today at 820 Woodward St., Waycross.

All floral arrangements may be sent to Lamb’s International Funeral Home, 3360 Buena Vista Road, Columbus, Ga. 31906.

Robert Jesse Johns

NAHUNTA — Robert Jesse Johns, 61, of Nahunta, passed away Saturday (June 30, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Jesup, he was the son of Roscoe Johns and Macie Crews Johns. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Randy Johns.

He worked many years as a Logger with Murray Logging. He attended the Church of God and enjoyed mechanicing, camping and hunting.

Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert “JJ” Johns (Tiffany), of Midway, Jesse “Cole” Johns (Cassie), of Callahan, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, Logan Johnson (Dalton), of Blackshear, Jamie Hurd, of Oklahoma, Jack Hurd, of North Carolina, Jessica Baggett Johns, of North Carolina, Carson Johns, of Callahan, Fla., Macie Johns, Lynsey Johns and C.J. Johns, all of Nahunta, Cameron Johns, of Callahan, Fla., and Tanner Johns, of Midway; his great-granddaughter, Emma Brown, of Blackshear; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Lonnie Ward Johns, of Nahunta, and Andy Roscoe Johns (Camille), of Nahunta; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at Frye Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Whaley officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting 10 a.m. at the chapel.

The family will be receiving friends at the residence of Drene Herrin, 6152 Highway 301, Nahunta.

H. Clark Royer

H. Clark Royer, 80, died Monday evening (July 2, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Raymond David Smith

NAHUNTA — Raymond David Smith, 84, of Nahunta, passed away Monday morning (July 2, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Lulaton, he was the son of Luther Prince Smith and Essie Mae Boyd Smith. He was also preceded in death by a son, Philbert Ray Smith, and several brothers.

He was a member of Lulaton Baptist Church and served in the United States Air Force. He was a self-employed commercial pilot and loved airplanes and flying. He also was a gunsmith and enjoyed building things from start to finish, mechanics and history.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Jeannie Smith, of Nahunta; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael Terry Smith (Peggy), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Teriann Michelle Arnold, of Lulaton, Johni Diane Rhoden, of Odum, and Benjamin Smith, of Brunswick; eight great-grandchildren, Chandler Rhoden and Cade Rhoden, both of Odum, Conner Kabar and Kyler Smith, both of Brunswick, Maychailey Smith, of Lulaton, Brayden Howell and Naomi Howell, both of Brunswick, and Jimmy Dean Howell, of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service with military honors will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wilbur Dean and the Rev. Hilton Morgan officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Tressa Cook Musgrove

A funeral for Tressa Maud Cook Musgrove was held Monday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Bobby Musgrove officiating.

Burial followed in Bennett Cemetery.

