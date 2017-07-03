July 3, 2017

James H. Crews

James H. Crews, 73, died Wednesday afternoon (June 28, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Hilliard, Fla., but his military career led him to several places living in Hinesville and Waycross most of his life. He retired after 20 years of service from the United States Army. He was a carpenter by trade and attended Jordan New Congregational Methodist Church.

He was a son of the late Sam and Selma Crews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Jean Sowell, Rachel Gilliard, and Peggy Foster, three brothers, John Crews, Sam Crews and Roger Crews.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Crews, of Blackshear; two sons, Jamie Crews (wife, Kiesha), of Waycross, and Kevin Crews (wife, Nancy), of Ft. Myers, Fla.; two granddaughters, Amber Crews, of Waycross, and Jessica Crews, of Webster, Fla.; two sisters, Lula Strickland (late husband, Strick), of Waycross, and Vonnie Ryles (husband, Bob), of Callahan, Fla.; a brother, W.W. Crews, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

“To my adopted daughters of hospice, Michelle, Misty and Denise: I have fell in love with all of you. You are part of my family. I have been with you a long time. I can’t wait to see you come every week. So I will say you all mean the world to me. Also, from my heart to yours; everyone in Hospice I say many thanks to you all.”

A graveside service was held 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Jordan Cemetery in Dixie Union with the Rev. Mike Aldridge officiating. Military rites were conducted by a contingent of the United States Army from Fort Stewart.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

James ‘Jimmy’ Jeffers

James Reavis “Jimmy” Jeffers, 65, of Patterson, died early Saturday morning (July 1, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside following a short illness.

A Waycross native, he was born Aug. 24, 1951 to the late William Henry “Rock” Jeffers and Dorothy Deen Jeffers Harris. He lived many years in Ware County before moving to Pierce County in 2006. He was retired as the superintendent for the Ware County Public Works Department following 22 years of service.

He enjoyed music and singing, having been the lead singer and guitarist for his former band, Kountry Knights. He was of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Jeffers.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Liz Simpson Jeffers, of Patterson; two daughters, Jennifer Gordon (Randy Clotfelter), of Baxley, and Jessyka Scurry (husband, Bo), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Brittny Gordon, of Waycross, Brooke Gordon, of Valdosta, and Skyler, Gracie, Jenna and Rock Scurry, all of Waycross; his sister, Becky Hayes (husband, Paul), of Blackshear; his brother, Billy Jeffers (wife, Debra), of Blackshear; extended family, Sam Gordon and his children, Kaitlyn Griffin, Sarah Gordon, Molly Gordon and Luke Waters; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Tuesday evening at 7 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5 o’clock until time of the service.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Reecy J. Crawford

Reecy J. Crawford, 82, of Brantley County, died Sunday evening (July 2, 2017) at Bacon County Hospital in Alma after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Lottie Grace Turner

NAHUNTA — Lottie Grace Roberson Turner, 94, of Nahunta, passed away early Sunday morning, (July 2, 2017) at Bayview Nursing Home after an extended illness.

She was born in Hortense to the late John H. and Janie Johns Roberson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ward Turner, a son, Larry Turner, a daughter, Hilda Groover, and several siblings, brothers, Frank, Hilton, Eugene, Carroll, Tab, Olan and Jesse Roberson, sisters, Verdie Jernigan, Isabelle Smith, Estelle Chaney and Mary Davis.

She was a 1941 graduate of Nahunta High School and was on the basketball team. She and her husband were married on Nov. 14, 1941 and lived and raised their family in Brantley County.

She was a waitress for 50 years, serving at the Biscayne Restaurant in Nahunta, Western Sizzlin’ in Waycross and the Gold House Restaurant in Nahunta. After retiring from waitressing, she went to work at Ivey’s Laundry for 16 years, finally retiring in October 2016 at age 93.

She was a volunteer at Bayview Nursing Home in Nahunta, when her husband Ward was a resident there. After retiring she made her home at Bayview. She was such a people person and made friends wherever she went.

She loved visiting with everyone and liked nothing better than a good joke. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, but she enjoyed services at Bayview and always encouraged residents to join her. Some of her hobbies were crossword puzzles, sewing, reading and most of all spoiling her grandbabies.

She is survived by a daughter, Wanda Cleland; and a daughter-in-law, Lou Turner; seven grandchildren, Paula Ham (Ronald), Tina Thomas (Kirk), Robert Cleland (Missy), Steve Lee (Michelle), Stacey Lee, Wayne Harrell (Donna) and Mike Harrell (Jenny); 11 great-grandchildren; and two special great-great-grandchildren, Meia and Tryston Lyons, all of Nahunta; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and a great host of friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening starting at 4 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Rivers Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Steve Lee, Stacey Lee, Michael Harrell, Wayne Harrell, Sam Chaney and Joseph Ham. Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church Wednesday by 1:30 p.m.

The family will be receiving friends at her daughter’s residence, Wanda Cleland, 729 Buffalo Creek Drive, Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www. fryefh.com

Anne Landrum Lee

A funeral for Anne Landrum Lee took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Hilton Morgan officiating.

Burial was in High Bluff Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Kit Lee, Curt Landrum, Kevin Steedley, Tony Lee, Steve Landrum, James Lee, Jake Trull and Daniel Ammons.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were the Ware County class of 1965. Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Lounette S. Sams

A funeral for Lounette Steverson Sams was held Sunday afternoon at Swamp Road Baptist Church with Brother Joe Chancey and Brother Joey Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Billy Giddens, Brad Giddens, Andy Thrift, Randall Thrift, Brian Thrift, Michael Johnson and Caleb Temple.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Carol Jean Farr

A memorial service for Carol Jean Cason Farr was held Saturday afternoon at First Presbyterian Church of Waycross with Dr. Norman H. McCrummen III officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were the First Presbyterian Choir and staff of Magnolia House.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Ellen Hattaway

A graveside service for Mary Ellen Hattaway was held Saturday morning at Oakland Cemetery with Chaplain Ron Knapp officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Gwendolyn K. Merck

A celebration of life took place Saturday morning for Gwendolyn K. Merck at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Barry Giddens offering words of comfort and strength.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Vince Settle, Butch Miller, Moi Monroe III, Kevin Merck, Paul Merck and the Rev. Ed Carney.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were the Adult Bible Sunday School Class and the Waycross Garden Club.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.