July 29, 2017

‘Larry’ Hengeveld

Henry Lawrence “Larry” Hengeveld, 79, of Waycross died Wednesday evening (July 26, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a short illness.

He was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Hollis Queens, N.Y., to Henry Hengeveld and Florence Schultheis.

He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and studied Economics at NYU GBA, personnel management and industrial relations at Farleigh Dickinson University, and graduated with honors from New York University.

Genealogy was very important to him and he traced his family back to 1400s. He was a consummate volunteer. In his early years, he enjoyed volunteering with the Hollis Presbyterian Church in Hollis Queens, N.Y., from 1960 until 1962 as well served as Cub Scout Master in the same parish.

He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 (14) in the Korean War and received an honorable discharge and a Purple Heart. In 1956, he re-enlisted at Cherry Point, N.C., MCAS as an airplane mechanic. In the mid 1960s he worked at Jet Propulsion Laboratories in New Jersey.

He was a Pack Leader for Troop 171 and 72 in Westfield, N.J., from 1975 until 1978. He was an Award winning agent with New York Life Insurance Company, August 1964 through 2014 and was a member of the Rotary Club since 1990.

He was a volunteer firefighter with the Mt. Tabor Volunteer Fire House (Morris County, N.J.) from 1963 until 1975 and a member of the Beaver Motor Coach Group. He was a former president of Lake Minisink Association in Bushkill Falls, Pa.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Carter Stipe Hengeveld, of Waycross; two children, Jennifer Lynn Wilner, of Edison, N.J., and her husband, Jonathan; his son, Christopher Garrett Hengeveld, of Taneytown, Md., and his wife, Mary; five step-sons, Steve Stipe (wife, Dolores), of Waycross, Stan Stipe (wife, Jennifer), of Jacksonville, Fla., Scott Stipe (wife, Shae), of Patterson, Ga., Shannon Stipe (wife, Kris), of Jacksonville, Fla., Stuart Stipe (wife, Summer), of Blackshear; 16 grandchildren, Alexis, Alexandra, Hanna, Charleen, Amanda, Steven, Jake, Jada, Jared, Jessica, Sterling, Seth, Lilly, Drew, Oake and Trinity.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2 until 3:45 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church of Waycross, “Building Fund,” 702 Elizabeth St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Jewel Josephine Boyd

Jewel Josephine “Joey” Boyd, 73, died suddenly Thursday (July 27, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was born in Pearson, but resided in Ware County most of her life. She retired from Piggly Wiggly and was employed with King Edward Cigar Factory many years ago. She was a member of Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy.

She was a daughter of the late Rufus Smith and Jewel Moore Smith. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Christine Adams, and a brother, R.G. Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Rudolph Boyd, of Waycross; two children, Danny Boyd (wife, Janet), of Waycross, and Amy Mann (husband, Marshall), of Glen St. Mary, Fla.; five grandchildren, Lauren Williams, Danielle Mullis, Shay Williams, Jana Morgan (husband, Byron) and Sara Boyd; three great-grandchildren, Adam Lankford, Brant Morgan and Brayden Morgan; six siblings, Johnny Smith, of Chiefland, Fla., Linda Hamilton (husband, Jackie), of Bickley, Clarice Bishop (husband, Elwood), of Bickley, Kay Belcher, of Waycross, Ann Smith (husband, Roger), of Jonesboro, and Judy Parramore (husband, Steve), of Pelham; four sisters-in-law, Shirley Henderson, of Waycross, Roselyn Connell, of Waycross, Judy Boyd, of Bickley, and Wanell Boyd, of Manor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy.

Burial will follow in Camp Branch Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Mary Lou Prevatt

Mary Lou Prevatt, 82, died Thursday (July 27, 2017) at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

She was born in Coffee County but resided in Ware County most of her life. She worked in the cafeteria at Waresboro Elementary School for many years and also drove a pilot car for mobile home escort services. She was a member of Waresboro Church of God.

She was a daughter of the late John David Musgrove and Lovena Tanner Musgrove. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Lindsey, her second husband, Felton Prevatt, a sister, Eva Nell Musgrove, and three brothers, Jimmy Musgrove, David Earl Musgrove and Edgar Musgrove.

She is survived by six children, Eddie Lindsey (Jane), of Axson, Lena Merritt (J.R.), of Millwood, Wayne Lindsey (Janice), of Alma, the Rev. Glenn Lindsey (Cheryl), of Waresboro, Tommy Lindsey (Becky), of Wilsonville, and Roger Prevatt, of Waresboro; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Harvey Musgrove (Sadie), of Millwood, Raymond Musgrove (Bonnie), of Douglas, and Chester Musgrove (Myra), of Homeland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Green Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Betty June Patton

Betty June Porter Patton, 81. died Wednesday night (July 26, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

