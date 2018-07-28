July 28, 2018

Charles Henry Lee

Charles Henry Lee, 81, mayor of Hoboken, died Thursday afternoon (July 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness.

He was born in Brantley County to the late Floyd Henry and Minnie Griffin Lee and lived in Brantley County most of his life. He was a resident of the City of Hoboken for 52 years where he worked for Varn’s for 37 years. He began in maintenance and then in 1983 was given the night shift foreman position. He worked in this position until moving to scale operator, the position from which he retired in April 2010.

He served on the city council from January 1988 until March 1995. In March 1995, he took office as mayor and was still serving the City of Hoboken. He was an active full-time mayor since retiring in 2010 and knew the city like the back of his hand, especially the water system.

Mayor Lee was instrumental in helping Hoboken get many streets paved, having a red light installed, building the Hoboken Community Center and sidewalks, getting several areas of town cleaned up and helping the city get a huge generator. He served as Hoboken mayoral representative on the Southern Georgia Regional Commission, Regional Transportation Roundtable. He was instrumental in helping to promote the Hoboken Christmas Parade, as well as the Old Fashion Day festivals held in Hoboken.

He was a huge supporter of the Southeast Cancer Unit and helped with those fundraisers as long as he was able.

He was most recently working hard for approval of a home renovation grant for low to moderate home owners in the city. He was also looking forward to the completion of the new city park so that everyone could have a place to enjoy spending time with family and friends.

He loved people and loved helping people, especially those in need. He was dedicated to his job, day or night he was always available to oversee the job and make sure it was completed. He has been a big asset to the City of Hoboken with his knowledge about equipment and his willingness to serve the citizens of Hoboken to make it a better place for everyone living here and traveling thru the city.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, Lester Lee, Edward Lee, J.H. Lee, Lawrence Lee and three sisters, Elizabeth Heath, Gertrude Lee and Annie Lee Westberry.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Gladys Lee, of Hoboken; two children, William Lee (wife, Tootie), of Hoboken, Tammie Thigpen (husband, Saul) of Hoboken; eight grandchildren, Charles Williams (wife, Kay), of Hoboken, Sierra Lewis (husband, Lance), of Hickox, Mark Thigpen, of Waynesville, July Weissert (husband, Ray), of Orlando, Fla., Jody Thigpen (wife, Rachelle), of Hoboken, Jeremy Thigpen, of Nahunta, Riley Lee (wife, Morgan), of Waycross, Mary O’Neal (husband, Shane), of Hoboken; 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Myra Jane Tyre (husband, Fred), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hoboken Community Center. Burial will follow in Hoboken Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 to 8 at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

The family requests the City of Hoboken Council members and employees to serve as honorary pallbearers. They should meet at the Hoboken Community Center by 1:30 Sunday.

The family is meeting at the home of William and Tootie Lee, 5407 Raybon Road West, Hoboken.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.