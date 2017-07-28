July 28, 2017

Sandra Taylor

The celebration of life service for Sandra Taylor will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where the pastor is Bishop John A. Moss.

Burial and committal service will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 1:30 p.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 1314 Mary St. Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 5 until 7 p.m. Friends are also being received at her residence, 1314 Mary St.

Sandra Taylor , 60, was born in Waycross (Newtown) and attended Waycross High School, graduating in 1975. She was employed with Memorial Satilla Health for 38 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Collie (Julie Mae) McKelvin, and her husband, Gregory Taylor.

She was of a quiet spirit, but openly shared her joy and compassion with everyone. She was one to be genuinely concerned about the welfare of others and would give to those in need. Her sense of humor was quick to capture everyone’s attention and looking for the next belly laugh.

She leaves behind some attentive and devoted daughter’s daughters, Chondra McKelvin and Kendra Taylor, both of Waycross; some very supportive siblings, Verlinda (Tommie) Kemp, Raymond (Connie) McKelvin, Waycross, Dennis (Leota) McKelvin, Washington, Tony (Sandy) McKelvin, Blackshear, Walter (Leslie) McKelvin, Valdosta, Collie Jr. (Robin) McKelvin, Jerome (Tracie) McKelvin, of Huntsville Ala.; six amazing grandkids, Christopher McKelvin, Stacy Paschall Jr., James Gardner, Takecia McKelvin, Karianna Alexander and Bryan Baisden Jr.; two great-grandkids, Christopher Jr., and Chyris; and a host of caring nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the guest book at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Bennett ‘B.D.’ Lewis

Bennett Daniel “B.D.” Lewis, 81, passed away Wednesday night (July 26, 2017) at his home in Waycross after a lengthy illness.

He was born Dec. 19, 1935 in Barwick to the late Irvin Lee Lewis and Oris Aileen Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn Huber, Virginia Hilliard and Catherine Jean Hurst.

He was a resident of Waycross and Copperhill, Tenn. He loved his mountain home in Tennessee and enjoyed staying there with his family as often as possible, saying that he was most happy when on “the hill.”

He was a member of Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hilliard. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a faithful servant of his Lord. He was a living example of sharing the light of Christ’s Love in his life.

He retired from Southern Bell after 35 years of loyal service, then owned and operated Lewis Starter and Alternator in Jacksonville, Fla., and Lewis General Store and Lewis Trailer Sales in Hoboken.

He is survived by his loving wife, Faye Rodgers Lewis, of Waycross; one brother, Thomas Leighton Lewis, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; his children, Benny (Stacy) Lewis, of Jacksonville, Fla., Cathy (Hank) Martinez, of Callahan, Fla., Cindy (Matthew) Rodgers, of Callahan, Fla., Benjamin Lewis and Angel (Allen) Tanner, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Alison Martinez, Virginia Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Alex Rodgers, Bryce Mixon; three great-grandchildren, Emily Williams, Austyn Williams and Brylinn Mixon; his brother-in-law, Charlie Rodgers (Sharyll), of Tampa, and sisters-in-law, Nancy Rodgers Porter (Mike), Waycross, and Van Carter (Donnie), Waycross; a special nephew, Ryan Mock, Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Ryan Mock, Allen Tanner, Hank Martinez, Bryce Mixon, Bennie Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Matthew Rodgers and Alex Rodgers.

The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jewell Josephine Boyd

Jewell Josephine (Joey) Boyd, 73, died Thursday night (July 27, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short term illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

‘Larry’ Hengeveld

H. Lawrence “Larry” Hengeveld, 79, of Waycross died Wednesday night (July 26, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 until 3:45 p.m. at the church.

A complete obituary is to be published in the Waycross Journal-Herald.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Lou Prevatt

Mary Lou Prevatt, 82, died Thursday afternoon (July 27, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.