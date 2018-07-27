July 27, 2018

Larry Wright

Larry Wright, 56, of Alma, passed away Friday (July 19, 2018) at Bacon County Hospital in Alma with his loved ones at his bed side.

He was born on May 10, 1962 in Atkinson County to the late Ona Lee Wright and Ira Wright.

He attended Bacon County schools in Alma, where he later joined the work force at D.L. Lee & Sons. He also worked as a blueberry farmer and truck driver for United Hospital.

Preceding him in death besides his parents were 13 siblings, Bobby Ann Wright, Catherine Wright, Henry Lee Wright, Jerry Harris, Robert Lee Harris, George Batton, Shirley Jean Wright, Ira Lee Wright Jr., Daniel Lee Wright, Rosetta Wright, Rosly Batton, Robert Batton and Johnny Lane Batton.

He leaves to cherish his memories three children, Larry Jason (Seandell) Wright, of Marietta, Command Senior Chief Kelvin B. (Johanna) Lee, of Suffolk, Tammy Marion; six sisters, Mae Frances Wright, Carolyn Deverger, Helen Faulk, Luberta Wright, Terry Wright, Emma Jean Foster; five brothers, Moses Wright, Clifton Batton, Larry Batton, Franklin Batton, John Lewis Batton; four grandchildren, Jaylin Amaya Wright, Noah James Lee, Tamera Marion, Ajiah Marion; a great-grandchild, Zy’Kevieion; three sisters-in-law, Lois Batton, Billie Batton, Clara Harris; a brother-in-law, Maurice Faulk; two uncles, Samuel Rivers, Will Rivers; a special friend, Gloria Moore; god-family, the Ansley Bennett family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 14th Street, Alma. The Rev. Jalon Thomas is the pastor. The Rev. Stephon Deen, pastor of the First African Baptist Church of Alma, will deliver words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

The body will lie in repose at the church from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The cortege will assemble at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the residence, 128 Edgewood Drive, Alma.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, of Blackshear, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Lee

Charles Lee, 81, mayor of Hoboken, died Thursday afternoon (July 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Larry Thomas

Larry Thomas, 67, of Metter, formerly of Waycross, passed away Tuesday (July 24, 2018) at Pheobe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.

He was the husband of Terri Thomas.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.