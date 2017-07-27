July 27, 2017

Hester Lee Grant

Hester Lee Grant, 72, of Patterson, passed away Wednesday (July 26, 2017) at the Orange Park Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., with her daughter, Brenda, and Mrs. Hester’s sisters at her bedside.

She was the wife of Jonathan Grant.

The family is receiving friends at the home of their daughter, Brenda Palmer, 341 Walker St., Blackshear.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Henry David Miller

Army veteran Henry David Miller, 63, of Blackshear, made his homegoing departure early Thursday morning (July 20, 2017).

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” (Revelation 21:4)

He was born May 10, 1954 in Mershon to the late Henry L. Miller and Annie Muriel Miller. He graduated from Blackshear High School in 1972. Upon graduating from high school, he entered the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War.

After returning home to Blackshear, he met and married Myra Rebecca Welch in 1977. He later pursued a career in driving trucks. He worked for Rural Gas for many years before he retired. He began enjoying his retirement by riding motorcycles with friends, fishing and watching soap operas and western movies.

Preceding him in death were his fathers, Henry L. Miller, John Wesley Harris and Winfield Smiley, and his brother, Michael Miller.

He left to cherish his wonderful memories his loving children, Zedrick (Sandra) Miller, San Diego, Calif., and Kimberly (Nemi) Hightower, Blackshear; his loving mother, Annie M. Harris, Blackshear; three sisters, Valeria Miller, Blackshear, Jearnita Miller, Waycross, and Sharon (Harold) Clark, Riceboro; three brothers, Charles Miller, Blackshear, Samuel (Amy) Miller, Portland, Ore., Harry (Teresa) Miller, of St. Paul, N.C. and Warren (Faye) Miller, of Brunswick; a special friend, Janice Taylor, of Waycross; several grandchildren, aunts, uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

The family is currently receiving friends at the home of his mother, Annie Miller Harris, 5115 Aurelia St.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Words of comfort will be delivered by his brother, Minister Harry Miller.

Interment will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The cortege will assemble at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 5115 Aurelia St., Blackshear.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Randy Killens Sr.

The homegoing celebration for Randy Killens Sr. will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, with Pastor Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr. offering words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Barnar Memorial Gardens. The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble Saturday at 1320 Ketterer St. at 10:15 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday during visitation from 7 until 9 p.m.

Randy Killens Sr., affectionately known as “Fish,” was born Oct. 8, 1953 to the late Mary Howard and the late Harry Killens Sr. He received his formal education in the school system of Ware County.

He met and married the late Kiki Killens on May 6, 2006.

He was endowed with a friendly smile, a sweet spirit and a loving personality. On Sunday morning (July 23, 2017) he transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Howard, his father, Harry Killens Sr., step-father, Floyd Howard Sr., and his wife, Kiki Killens.

He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Ranchelle Killens (Terrell McGahee Sr.), of Hope Mills, N.C., Kizzie Killens (Alfriddo “Fino” Booth), of Cordova, Tenn., and Renea Monroe; one son, Randy Killens Jr.; five brothers, Harry Killens Jr. (Kathy), John Howard (Rhonda) and Ricky Howard, all of Waycross, Floyd Howard Jr. (Shirley), of Powder Springs, and Willie Lee Howard (Shenetta); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Burney O. Freeman

A celebration of life service for Burney O’Neal Freeman, 76, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., with the church pastor, the Rev. Dr. Norris L. Woods Sr., offering words of comfort.

He was born July 14, 1941 in Waycross to the late Oscar B. Freeman and Maggie Fantroyal Freeman. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1960 where he played football, basketball and was “The Drum Major” in the Marching Tiger Band.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1960. During his service he was stationed in various places including Washington, D.C., Vietnam, Hawaii and Charleston, S.C. His home base was New London, Conn., where he taught race relations. He served as a radioman and was deployed on many submarines, USS Greenling SSN614, USS Thomas A. EdisonSBBn610 Blue, USS Omaha SSN692, USS Galveston CLG-3, USS Sam Houston SBN609 Gold, USS Robert E. Lee SSBN601 Blue and USS Newport News CA 148.

He retired from the United States Navy after 20.5 years of service. After his retirement he worked at Northeastern Utilities Nuclear Plant in Mills Stone, Conn., and retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he served as director of organization of New York Metro Postal Service Union. He also served valiantly as South 9 Democratic County Committee Member in the Township of Irvington, N.J.

“Uncle Burney,” as he was affectionately known to most, loved everyone and was a joy to be around. He could lift your spirit, make you laugh and cry at the same time. He was a sharp dresser and dressed to impress.

He departed this life on Saturday night (July 22, 2017) after an illness. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Sonny Freeman, a niece, Kendra D. Freeman, and two nephews, Travis King and Chris Jordan.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Derek L. Freeman, of Atlanta; a daughter, Necole Parker, of Hagerstown, Md.; a step-daughter, Karen Godfrey, of Norwich, Conn.; a step-son, Tyrone Fisher, of Irvington, N.J.; three brothers, Ronnie Freeman (Catherine), of Atlanta, Garrad Freeman (Karen), of Piscataway, N.J., and Kevin Freeman, of Rochester, N.Y.; two sisters, Lucille Freeman, of Waycross, and Ann Sanders, of Wilson, N.C.; his step-mother, Nora Freeman, of Wilson, N.C.; grandsons, Zakee Freeman, of Atlanta, Javier Mays, of Norwich, Conn., Jerell Mays, of Boston, Mass.; step-grandson, Tyrese Fisher, of Irvington, N.J.; granddaughters, Jannah, Freeman, Zainah Freeman, Nila Freeman and Amani Freeman, all of Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Nasir Freeman and Malia Patterson, both of Atlanta; nieces and nephews, Janice McLean, Terrence Freeman (Nicole), both of Waycross, Kier Freeman (Pam), of Atlanta, Kaitlyn Freeman, of Hillside, N.C., Tiffany Harrington, of Pennsylvania; special devoted nieces, Donna Jordan and Sharon Murford, both of Waycross; special devoted friends, Juliette Johnson, of Atlanta, Oree Rawls, of Waycross, and William Rood, of Waycross; cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of his sister, Lucille Freeman, 1415 Elizabeth St., and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery with military honors.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Arthur Carl Murray Jr.

Arthur Carl “A.C.” Murray Jr., 87, died Wednesday afternoon (July 26, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla following a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Bennett ‘B.D.’ Lewis

Bennett D. “B.D.” Lewis, 81, died Wednesday night (July 26, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Larry Hengeveld

H. Lawrence “Larry” Hengeveld, 79, of Waycross died Wednesday night (July 26, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Barbara Lane Willis

Barbara Lane O. Willis, 74, of Savannah, wife of Winston J. Willis, died Tuesday (July 25, 2017) at Hospice Savannah.

She was born in Waycross on Aug. 11, 1942, the daughter of the late Marshall and Lorraine Bryson O’Rear.

She graduated from Waycross High School in Waycross in 1960, attended and graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Valdosta State College in 1964. She worked as a quality control specialist for the State of Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services. She retired in 1997 and lived in Savannah during her remaining years.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Winston J. Willis; and son, Christopher Lane Willis.

Remembrances should be made to the organization of one’s choice.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1 W. Macon St., Savannah.

A reception will be held following the service in the historic Green-Meldrim Parish House for family and friends.

Sandra Taylor

The celebration of life service for Sandra Taylor will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where the pastor is Bishop John A. Moss.

Burial and committal services will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at 1314 Mary St. on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 5 until 7 p.m.

Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Elizabeth C. Robbins

A funeral for Elizabeth I. Callahan Robbins was held Wednesday morning at Kettle Creek Church with the Rev. Bill Ligon, the Rev. Mike Jones and the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Brantley, Jimmy Brown, David Callahan, Lucas Conner, Adam Craft and Jimmy Harris.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of The Eagles Sunday School Class.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ramonia H. Griffin

A funeral for Ramonia Hickox Griffin was held Wednesday morning at The Way of Holiness Church with the Rev. Andy Hickox officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Hoboken.

Pallbearers were Marty Symons, Bo Petty, Jason Munford, Josh Murray, Mark Luce and Jerry Aldridge.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Nell LaCount Hood

The funeral for Nell LeCount Hood, 74, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Oakland Cemetery.

Officiating were Dr. Benny Pate, Dr. Bill Young and Dave Wilkins.

Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.