July 26, 2018

Harrell L. Cottingham

Harrell “Harold” Loveard Cottingham, 84, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday (July 21, 2018) at his residence.

He had been a resident of Glynn County most of his life. He was born in Waycross Aug. 15, 1933 to the late William H. Cottingham and the late Dora Lee Peagler.

He retired from Georgia Pacific after 32 years of service. He attended Buckingham Place Church of God, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korea conflict.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-son, Marty Gilbert Bagley, and a brother, Bill Cottingham.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jimmie Jent Cottingham, of Brunswick; son, Keith Cottingham, of Brunswick; four daughters, Jenny Lee Scott, of Willacoochie, and June Cottingham, Vicky Copeland and Tonya Prescott, all of Brunswick; two step-daughters, Cindy Marie Holland and Terry Lynn Taylor, both of Brunswick ; a step-son, Ronald “Skeeter” Anthony Bagley, of Brunswick; a sister, Dora Lee Steur, Bryan City, N.C.; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and other family members.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.

A funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bobby Moore officiating.

Interment will follow the service at Chapel Park Cemetery with military honors presented by the United States Air Force.

Serving as active pallbearers are Ronald Anthony Bagley, James Owens, A.J. Bagley, Tony Holland, Michael Holland, Eric Huff and Keith Cottingham.

Honorary pallbearers are David Hope, Billy Gray, Dr. Mark Watkins, Dr. Scott Clay, Jeff Chapman, Dr. Fussell, Dr. Sharpie and Billy Reddick.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Cottingham family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick.

Sylvester Smith

Sylvester Smith, 59, of 1205 Cabinet St., Waycross, passed away Sunday (July 22, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

“Daddy,” as he was affectionately called, was born in Waycross to the late John Lee Smith and Valley Anderson Smith. He was educated in the Ware County School System. In his adult life, he was employed as a supervisor at Walmart. He enjoyed fishing and watching football.

He was married to Marlaner Hunter Smith.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Marlaner Smith; children, Erica Smith, Brandon (Jaquana) Smith, Amanda (Jerry Brown), Taylor (Bryanna) Smith, Tiyon Smith and Vallie Smith; grandchildren, Naudia, Tatianna, Dereon, Malik, Arianna and Jayden; siblings, Tina Bailey, John Smith, Linda Smith, Teressa Hill, Jessie Smith, Christine Smith, Stacey and Tracey (the Smith twins), Paul Howard, Lee Johnny Howard and Jan Smith; and other relatives; special friends, Karrie Cox, R.C. Coachman, Johnnie Barnes, Nathaniel Anderson, Sonny Strickland and others.

A memorial service will be held at 6 o’clock this evening in the chapel of Rainge Memorial. The Rev. Marie Rainge will offer words of comfort.

Memorialization is through cremation.

The family is receiving friends at the residence, 1205 Cabinet St., Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Wright

Larry Wright, 56, of Alma, passed away on Friday (July 19, 2018) at the Bacon County Hospital System in Alma with his loved ones at his bed side.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 14th Street, Alma. The Rev. Jalon Thomas is the pastor. The Rev. Stephon Deen, pastor of the First African Baptist Church of Alma, will deliver words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

The body will lie in state at the church from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The cortege will assemble at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the residence, 128 Edgewood Drive, Alma.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Annie Jane Turner

Annie Jane Turner, 79, died Tuesday morning (July 24, 2018) at the Hospice House Satilla following a short illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and attended World Harvest Church of God. She was a homemaker most of her life.

She was a daughter of the late George Leonard Merritt and Rosa Lee Thomas Merritt. She was married to the late Brady Turner.

She is survived by two sons, Allen Turner (Amy), of Blackshear, and Wayne Turner, of Waycross, a daughter, Brenda Turner, of Albany, a grandson, Cody Turner, of Waycross, two great-grandchildren, Diamond and Graceland Turner, a brother, Sherman Merritt, of Waycross, a sister, Ermalene Crews, of Hoboken, a special niece, Crystal Killingsworth, of North Carolina, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tracy Levetta Smith

Tracy Levetta Smith, 45, of Waycross, passed away Monday morning (July 23, 2018).

The family is receiving friends at home of her daughter, Zakia, at 1101 Crosby St., Waycross.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Lisa Crews Gill

HOBOKEN — Lisa Tabatha Crews Gill, 46, of Hoboken, passed away Friday morning (July 20, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross after a brief illness.

Born in Waycross, she was the daughter of Marlene Sellers Stone and the late Curtis Crews. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Juanita Crews, three brothers, Hank Crews, Curtis Crews Jr. and John Crews, a sister, Beth Odum, and a nephew, Tye Crews.

She was a final finisher at Clayton Homes and loved taking care of her kids, listening to music and cooking (she was a great cook).

Survivors include her husband, Joey Gill, of Waycross, a son, Joshua Gill, of Waycross, a daughter, Madison Gill, of Waycross, her mother and step-father, Marlene Sellers Stone (Lawrence), of Douglas, second mother, Frances Crews Hopton (Duane), of Hoboken, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Cynthia Spikes (Anthony), of Waycross, and Kristy Krautheim (Justin), of Hoboken, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Altman officiating.

Burial will follow in Hoboken Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Spikes, Hunter Smith, Justin Krautheim, Marshall Green, Evelyn Jewell, Dylan Jewell and Dale Jewell.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Harold D. Fiveash

A funeral for Harold D. Fiveash was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Fiveash and Faye Lewis officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Perry Elliott, Derick Fiveash, Jaj Jones, Blake Harris, Rabbit Sowell and Denny Sowell.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Ware County High School class of 1969.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charles Joseph Redfern

OFFERMAN — The funeral for Charles Joseph “Joe” Redfern, 83, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. James Lightsey and the Rev. Lyle Shiferdek Jr.

Interment was in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Kevin Durrance, Shawn Sweat, Josh Simpson, Levi Dunnigan and Jerry Durrance.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the New Beginners Sunday school and deacons of Offerman Baptist Church as well as all members of the volunteer fire department.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.