July 26, 2018

Tracy Levette Smith

The memorial service for Tracy Levette Smith will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, where the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr. is the pastor. He will offer words of comfort.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her daughter, Zakia, 1101 Crosby St. To contact the family, call Velma Cobb at (912) 286-3844.

Vocalist Tracy Levette Smith was born in Waycross on Oct. 27, 1972 to the late Verlyn Gail Smith Eberhart and the late Spencer James Gay Sr. She was raised by the late Gracie and James Willie Mullen.

She graduated as a Bulldog with the class of 1991 from Waycross High School. She would later earn her associate’s degree from Okefenokee Technical College. She worked in the medical field as a CNA and x-ray tech. She also worked in the Ware County school system as a substitute teacher and at Children’s Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn.

She was a faithful member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Fer-Rell Malone Sr. and the late Rev. Arnold McKinney. As a member, she was a part of The Voices of Macedonia. Occasionally, she would share her voice at other churches and various events in the surrounding area.

After fulfilling a charge to keep she had, her Lord and Savior appointed and anointed Tracy to lead His heavenly choir Monday (July 23, 2018).

She was preceded in death by special family members, Viola and Richard Gamble, Leila and Leroy Smith, her grandparents, Ida and John Smith, her great grandparents, Fannie and John Slay and Rebecca and Green Smith, her sister, Mattie Rascoe, her brothers, Frank Taylor and Orlandas (Rock) Gay, cousin Iris Johnson and spiritual mother, Leola Lee Davis.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Maurice Taylor; two daughters, Zakia Taylor (Ken) and Rebekah Swift (Malcolm); step-daughter, Cassandra Moore (Micheal); five grandchildren, Kamari, Zibria, Axyl, London, Kayden; five step-grandchildren, Alayna, Quinshana, Quincy, Khaliah, Kendrick; brothers, Spencer Jr. (LaTasha), Willie, Anthony, Joseph; sisters, Lanika, Debra, Vickie, Joyce, Lavern (Greg); aunts, Velma (Joe Bobby), Lenora (Bobby), Gracie (Michael), Elizabeth McConnell; uncles, John Henry, John A. (Beth), James (Francine); god-sister, Kemoa Jones; god-children, The Fab 5, Tracy, Zakia S., Latrice, John Jr., Iris; three best friends, Shirley Gardner, Sheila Brown, Phyllis King; a special friend, Howard; step-father, Cornell Eberhart; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Ephraim L. Johnson

PATTERSON — A funeral for Ephraim Lawton Johnson, 82, of Patterson, took place Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Elder Alvin Johnson, Elder Lewis Mixon and Elder Willis Lee officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Blake Johnson, Wyatt Johnson, Jon Godley, Kyler Johnson, Grant Dickerson and Chris Moncus.

Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Folkston Park Care and Rehabilitation Center and the nurses of Georgia Hospice Care.

Burial followed in the New Home Cemetery with full military rites by the United States Army honor guard from Fort Stewart.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.