July 26, 2017

Jakie Lankford Roberts

Jakie Bunn Lankford Roberts, 82, died Monday night (July 24, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

She was born Dec. 1, 1934 in Waresboro to Jake and Vivian Lankford. She retired as a school principal following 30 years in education in Florida. She then became an assistant principal in Nicholls and retired from there after 10 years. She was elected as “Teacher of the Year” in both Georgia and Florida and as a “National Teacher of the Year” from Florida.

She was a long time member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, serving in several offices and was elected “Girl of the Year.” She was an active member of the Waycross-Ware County Retired Educators Association and served as publicity chairman. She was a Christian and a member of Newbern Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and the church secretary.

She dreamed for many years of traveling to foreign, exotic places with her husband, Bob. She visited Germany, went through the Alps, Austria, Italy, The Vatican, France, Switzerland and England with her sister, Ginger.

Although it was great fun something was missing. When she retired she discovered what it was … going with Bob. They took off to Hawaii, Alaska, most of the other states, Canada (up the west coast and up the east), Japan, China, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Germany, England, Scotland, Wales, Italy and Switzerland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Vivian Bunn Lankford, one son, Ren Roberts, a sister-in-law, Shirley Peavy, and brother-in-law, Lamar Roberts.

She is survived by her husband, Robert A. “Bob” Roberts, a daughter, Shannon Roberts Palmer (husband, Commander Prescott Palmer), three grandchildren, Autumn, Alyssa and Austin Palmer, a sister, Ginger Lankford Folsom (husband, Ken Folsom), one niece and five nephews.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 until 10:30.

The deacons of Newbern Baptist Church are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:40 a.m. Saturday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Waudell Crews

FOLKSTON — Waudell Crews, 85, of Folkston, passed away Sunday (July 23, 2017) in Donaldsonville.

He was born in Winokur on Oct. 2, 1931 to the late Arch Crews and Dossie Harris Crews. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a faithful member of Sand Hill Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Crews, two sisters, Louise Stewart and Evelyn Hilton, and two brothers, Hilton Crews and Ed Crews.

He is survived by his sons, Terry (Judy) Crews and Chuck (Ann) Crews; six grandchildren, Tim Crews, Steven Crews, Amanda Parker, Andrew Crews, Jay Crews and Christy Crews; five great-grandchildren, Edan Crews, Eliana Crews, Fisher Parker, Maverick Crews and Bodie Crews; two sisters, Frieda Nettles and Clarice Mullins; a brother, Lamar Crews; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 to 8 o’clock at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Sand Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Jack Stolte and the Rev. Trent Long officiating. Burial will be in Racepond Cemetery at Sand Hill Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Eddie Eugene Prescott

Eddie Eugene Prescott, 73, of St. Augustine, Fla., passed away Monday (July 24, 2017) at The Community Hospice Palliative Care in Jacksonville after an extended illness.

Born in Savannah, he was the son of Lee Roy Prescott and Gladys Opal Register Prescott. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Coleman Prescott.

He was a member of Gideon’s International and North Jacksonville Baptist Church (NJBC.org), where he served as an usher. He retired from JEA after working 31 years in power plant maintenance, and was a member of the REA (Retired Employee Association). He loved gardening and grew many fruit trees. He was a member of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief, traveled many times to New Orleans to assist after Hurricane Katrina, helped build the building for the Women’s Resource Center and participated in missions to other places.

Survivors include his wife, Glinda Wylene Manor Prescott, of St. Augustine, Fla., his son, Gene D. Prescott (Kelli), of St. Johns, Fla., two grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth Prescott and Ryan Michael Prescott, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria Wright (Jimmy), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Glenda Wainright (John), of Nahunta, sister-in-law, Ann Prescott, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Corum, the Rev. William “Buddy” Morris and the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery, Nahunta.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church Thursday by 2:30 p.m.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at North Jacksonville Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Corum and the Rev. William “Buddy” Morris officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tenn. 37214; or North Jacksonville Baptist Church; 8531 N. Main St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32218; or Riverside Chapel Baptist Church, 1998 Riverside Road, Nahunta, Ga. 31553.

Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Janie Dixon Tyre

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Janie Julean Dixon Tyre, 77, was held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Hacklebarney Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Monroe Gill and Elder Alvin Johnson.

Interment was in the Ben James Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Joey Butler III, Joey Butler IV, Jeffrey Butler, Scott Brady, Brian Buggington, Eric Butler, James Capps and Ethan Brady.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.