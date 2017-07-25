July 25, 2017

William H. Hopkins Jr.

William Hart Hopkins Jr., 96, of Waycross, died Sunday (July 23, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

Born in Waycross, he lived in Waycross all his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hart Hopkins Sr. and Flora Anderson Hopkins, his first wife, Betty Black Hopkins, and two sisters, Mary Jane Vredenburg and Martha Mason.

He was a graduate of the University of Georgia where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, graduating in the year 1942.

He was an active member of First United Methodist Church, past president of the Booth Fellowship Sunday School Class, past member of the Chancel Choir and previously served on the administrative board.

In the year 1942, he was called to serve in the U.S. Navy, and served as communication officer aboard the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Paul Jones for two years, sailing in the North Atlantic, protecting convoys carrying war materials on their way to the European Theatre of War.

In the year 1946, after World War II, he returned to his hometown of Waycross and entered the family business J.T. Hopkins & Sons where he worked as a salesman for 22 years.

He was past president of Hopkins Enterprises of Waycross, Inc., DBA Hopkins Sporting Goods and WilMar Sportswear Co., and previously served as president of the Hatcher Point Mall Merchants Association.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Myrick Hopkins, of Waycross; two sons, William Hart Hopkins III (wife, Marvelle), of Orange Park, Fla., and Marvin Black Hopkins Sr. (wife, Diane), of Waycross; four grandsons, Brent Hopkins (wife, Lindsay), Will Hopkins, David Hopkins (wife, Shannon), Mart Hopkins; a granddaughter, Frances Hart Hopkins Woodard (husband, Kevin); four great-grandchildren, Owen Hopkins, Camp Hopkins, Jack Hopkins and Dalton Hopkins.

He is also survived by a step-daughter, Linda Fievet Elliot (husband, Jim); three step-sons, Charles Joseph Fievet (wife, Polly), Christopher Myrick Fievet (wife, Paddy), Dr. Craig Neubert Fievet (wife, Donna); and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning at the church beginning at 10 o’clock.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Elizabeth Robbins

Elizabeth Irene Callahan Robbins, 86, went home to be with her Lord Sunday (July 23, 2017) at the Hospice House Satilla after a brief illness.

She was a graduate of Waycross High School and a lifelong resident of Waycross. She was a gifted musician, playing both piano and organ. She served in the music ministry of her church and in the community for most of her life. She was a wonderful primary Sunday School teacher and was remembered fondly by her former students. She was also a devoted teacher of the Bible in the ladies ministry.

She served alongside of her husband in ministry at Life Christian Center for many years and continued to do so after their retirement in many other facets of ministry around the country. She was a member of Christian Renewal Church in Brunswick, the fellowship of Church Ministers International and presently attended Kettle Creek Church.

She was born Aug. 17, 1930 in Waycross. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence (Mildred) Callahan, and her father and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lee (Roberta) Robbins.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, The Rev. Edward L. Robbins, of Waycross, her aunt, Doris Callahan, of Waycross, and many cousins. She truly loved her God, her family and her friends and was loved deeply in return. She had many children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters in the Lord.

A celebration of life service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kettle Creek Church. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Music Funeral Home this evening from 6 until 8.

The family requests memorials to be sent to Kettle Creek Church, 2523 Carswell Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Priscilla ‘Sissy’ Bennett

Priscilla Ellen “Sissy” Bennett, 46, passed away Friday (July 21, 2017) at The Medical University of South Carolina Hospital in Charleston after a courageous battle with cancer.

“Sissy” was born Dec. 9, 1970 in Grand Forks, N.D. A child of a military service man, she and her family moved quite frequently in her early years, eventually settling in southeast Georgia where she lived in Jesup and Blackshear and graduated from Pierce County High School.

She and her mother owned and operated several restaurants including Aniston’s in Douglas and she managed retail stores before discovering the real estate business. For the past seven years, she worked in property management in Bluffton, S.C.

She loved life and loved to travel. New York City was one of her favorite places along with the King and Prince on Saint Simons Island. Countless nights were spent overlooking the ocean from her balcony with friends and family.

Her stylish and conservative manner was always tasteful and her eye for decorating was second to none. It was as if she could make something out of nothing.

She loved shopping and more importantly, loved giving to others. She had a deep faith in God and was a very spiritual person who loved being a Gigi more than anything.

Her father, James Bennett, her mother, Patsy Griffin Bennett Clark, her stepfather, Archie Clark, and her sister, Wanda Bennett, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Carl Cirinelli, of Rincon; son, Nicholas “Nick” Shipley, of Ft. Polk, La.; daughter, Aniston Stalvey, of Jesup; step-children, Angelo and Gabriella Cirinelli, of Wayne, N.J.; granddaughter, Adrianna; one sister, Deborah Spradley (husband, Orman), of Jesup; and two brothers, Doug Bennett (companion, Dawn), of Blackshear, and Jeff Bennett (wife, Deena), of Patterson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members; and her beloved canine companion, Cooper Oxford.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Howard & Jones Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Manning and the Rev. Donald Stalvey Sr. officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Randy Killens

Randy Killens, 63, passed away Sunday (July 23, 2017) at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, after a brief illness.

The family is receiving friends at the home of brother and sister-in-law, John and Rhonda Howard, 1320 Ketterer St., Waycross.

Sandra M. Taylor

Sandra McKelvin Taylor, 60, passed away Sunday (July 23, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Friends are being received at her residence, 1314 Mary St.

Clifton Daniel Knight

Clifton Daniel Knight, 57, died Friday night (July 21, 2017) at his brother’s residence in Waycross.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and was a carpenter.

He was the son of the late James Royal Johns III and Betty Christine Wise Johns.

Survivors include one son, Nicholas Knight, one brother, Thomas E. Bullard, and one sister, Gwen Whitaker.

Memorialization is by cremation. A private service will be held a later date.

Audrey Chapman

Audrey Dinkins Chapman, 73, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (July 23, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Weamon and Estelle Dowling Dinkins.

She worked for many years as the food service manager for the Holiday Inn in Waycross, and eventually retired with the Georgia Department of Corrections. She was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church.

Although it was her vocation, she loved to cook for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Clifton Dinkins.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Chapman, of Waycross; six children, Michele Strickland, of Waycross, James Strickland (wife, Cindy), of Waycross, Marie Benasuly (husband, Matt), of Douglasville, Michael Strickland, of Savannah, Amanda Chapman (husband, Jamie), of Waycross, Candace Taylor (husband, Steven) of Charlottesville, Va.; six grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Patsy Watson, of Harrietts Bluff, Jimmy Dinkins, of Harrietts Bluff, Ruby Pierce, of Waycross, Liz Hanzi, of Harrietts Bluff, Carolyn Johnson, of Patterson; and numerous other relatives.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Harrietts Bluff.

Jesse E. Pittman Sr.

Jesse Euegene Pittman Sr., 59, died Wednesday morning (June 28, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

He was a native of Homerville but lived all of his life in the Ruskin community of Ware County. He was the son of the late J.W. Pittman and Mary Alma Thomas Pittman Yarbrough. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Lamar Pittman.

He was a former machine operator with B&M Wood Products of Manor and also worked as a welder with Huey’s Welding at Millwood.

He was also assistant Scout Master with Troup 301 of the Boy Scouts of America. He is remembered by his family as a good man and a devoted father, grandfather and brother.

Survivors include two sons, Jesse Eugene “Charlie” Pittman Jr and David Wayne Pittman (wife, Jessica Robyn Pittman), of Waycross; three granddaughters, Alexis Shyanne “Lex” Pittman, Skylar Jade “Cricket” Pittman and Way’Lynn Sage “Jumbo” Pitman, all of Waycross; two sisters, Anita Music (husband, Allen), of Waycross, and Sherry Griggs (husband, Tim), of Douglas; two brothers, Robert Pitman and Terry “Bug” Yarbrough, both of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday (Aug. 12, 2017) at New Life Church with the Rev. Andy Peacock officiating.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Rev. George O’Berry

The Rev. George G. O’Berry, 68, departed his earthly body, bound for Glory, on Sunday (July 23, 2017).

He was a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church where he recently served as pastor until declining health forced his retirement earlier this year. Ordained in 1982, he also served as pastor of other churches in the Baptist affiliation.

He was a member of the Cassia Lodge and various hunting clubs. An avid hunter and fisherman, he leaves behind the greatest catch of his life, his wife of 47 years, Karleen Stalvey O’Berry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Letha Harrell O’Berry, and his in-laws, the Rev. Jesse and Elaine Stalvey.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, are his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon O. and Kylan Danforth; three grandchildren, Allie Grace, Kylie and Kase Danforth, all of Nashville; his sister and brother-in-law, Janice O. and Jim Lee, of St. Simons Island; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Lynn S. Maine, of Valdosta, Vivian S. and Johnny Smith, and Jamie S. Douglas, all of Homerville; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at First Baptist Church of Homerville Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in the Pine Forest Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at Roundtree Funeral Home in Homerville this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Hospice Foundation, c/o Halcyon Hospice, 101 Northside Drive, Bldg. E, Valdosta, Ga. 31602.

His final message to all can be found in II Corinthians 13:11, “Finally, brethren, farewell. Be perfect, be of good comfort, be of one mind, live in peace; and the God of love and peace shall be with you.”

Harris Boyd Jr.

A celebration of life for Harris Boyd Jr. was held Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church where the Rev. Alfred Stevens Jr. is pastor, and his nephew, Pastor Jimmy R. Boyd, pastor of Christian Love Bible Baptist Church, Valdosta, delivered words of comfort using “Make a Difference” from Matthew 5:13-14.

Accolades were given by Pastor Kenneth Price, Lance Adamson and Ricky Brantley.

Active pallbearers were Robbie Hendrix, Leon Saunders, Mike Hickox, Eddie O’Hara, Dexter White and Ernest Lattimore.

Interment followed at Oakland Cemetery.

