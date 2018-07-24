July 24, 2018

Laura Susan Thrift

Laura Susan Lloyd Thrift, 64, of Toccoa, passed away Friday (July 20, 2018) after a brief illness.

A daughter of the late Geneva Johns and Jack Lloyd, she was born Oct. 11, 1953 in Waycross and lived for the majority of her life here. She lived in Toccoa for the past few years to be with her grandchildren.

She was a compassionate and loving person who always took care of others. She was always willing to put others before herself.

She was of the Baptist faith and in addition to her parents, was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Sheffield.

She was loved dearly and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Nathan Doan, of Toccoa, her son and daughter-in-law, Will and Kelly Thrift, of Atlanta, two brothers, Tommy (Beth) Lloyd, of Blackshear, and John (Rhonda) Proctor, of Waycross, and three granddaughters, Ellie, Laurel and Lucy. Her granddaughters were the lights of her life!

A celebration of life will be held Saturday in Waycross at Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 401 Pendleton St., at 2 p.m.

Friends and family are all invited to attend and celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Susan to The American Cancer Society, or the Ware County Animal Services, 3030 Brown Drive, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Larry Wright

Larry Wright, 56, of Alma, passed away on Friday (July 19, 2018) at the Bacon County Hospital System in Alma.

The family is receiving friends at the residence, 128 Edgewood Drive.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Sylvester Smith

Sylvester Smith, 59, of Waycross, passed away Sunday (July 22, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

The family is receiving friends at the residence1205 Cabinet St., Waycross.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Charles David Crosby

NAHUNTA — Charles David Crosby, 59, of Nahunta, passed away early Monday morning (July 23, 2018) at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick after an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, he was the son of Mary Crews Crosby, of Nahunta, and the late Pete Crosby.

He was a freight locater for Union Camp Chemical and a member of Riverside Chapel Baptist Church. He loved hunting, and riding the roads.

Survivors include his son, Pete Crosby (Jody Able), of Nahunta; a daughter and son-in-law, Marikay Clark (Charles), of Nahunta; four grandchildren, Mallory Crosby, Lydia Anderson, Leland Anderson and Elana Clark; mother, Mary Crews Crosby, of Nahunta; sister, Michelle Crosby, of Nahunta; two uncles and aunts, James and Reba Crews, of Nahunta, and Burnice and JoAnn Crews, of Hoboken; special cousin, Bobby and Debra Crews; special friends, Bicknell and Kate Manor; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at New Hope Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Florey and the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating.

Pallbearers will be Joey Crews, Toby Crews and Matthew Dykes.

Honorary pallbearer will be Bobby Crews.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com