July 24, 2017

Janie Dixon Tyre

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Janie Julean Dixon Tyre, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (July 21, 2017) at Baptist Medical Center – Downtown in Jacksonville following a short illness.

Born in Blackshear Nov. 26, 1939, she lived in Florida for several years before moving back to Blackshear 15 years ago. She had been a hairdresser and a sales associate for Belk’s and JC Penney’s before working for and later retiring from Winn Dixie where she served as the bakery manager and cake decorator.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and especially enjoyed working in her flower gardens.

She cherished her grandchildren and was a very active member of Hacklebarney Baptist Church where she was in the Adult Sunday School Class, had sung in the choir and had worked in the children’s ministry.

She was a daughter of the late Frank Foster and Mozell Carter Dixon. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Dixon.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Paul Tyre Jr., of Blackshear; two daughters and a son-in-law, Paula and Scott Brady, of Windemere, Fla., and Janie Davis, of Clarksville; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Joey Butler III, of St. Augustine, Fla., Jeffrey and Deana Butler, of St. Cloud, Fla., and Mike and Melinda Tyre, of Douglas; three sisters, Winifred King and Diane Moseley, both of Blackshear, and Connie Davis, of Waycross; two brothers, Fred (Melba) Dixon and Ronnie Dixon, all of Blackshear; 12 grandchildren, Brooke (Brian) Buffington, Bridgett (Shon) Coleman, Lindsey (James) Capps, Ethan Brady, Joey (Christy) Butler IV, Eric (Heather) Butler, Risa (Chris) Perkins, Tiffany Butler, Foster Butler, Chasse Butler, April Tyre and Abry Tyre; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Hacklebarney Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Ben James Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church Tuesday afternoon from 1 until 3.

Memorials may be made to the Hacklebarney Baptist Church, 6501 Hacklebarney Road, Blackshear, Ga. 313516.

Memorials may be made to the Hacklebarney Baptist Church, 6501 Hacklebarney Road, Blackshear, Ga. 313516.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ramonia H. Griffin

Ramonia Hickox Griffin, 59, of Hoboken, died Saturday morning (July 22, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Leon Leonard Hickox and Louree Crews Hickox. She had made her home in Brantley County for all of her life. She worked as a food server for Baptist Village Retirement Communities until she retired due to her health.

She was an active member of The Way of Holiness Church in Waycross. She loved attending church and visiting nursing homes. She loved spending time outdoors at her home admiring the wildlife and nature that surrounded her. More than anything, she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Sheets and Lena Mae Hickox.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael Griffin, of Hoboken; three daughters, Ramona Roberson (husband, Franklin), of Waycross, Misty Murray (husband, Josh), of Waycross, Cristy Jones, of Hoboken; nine grandchildren, Cierra Munford (husband, Jason), Tara Roberson, Emily Griffin, Michael Fisher, Nathaniel Murray, Joshua Murray, Dekayla Griffin, Hunter Jones, Haylee Jones; two great-grandchildren, Jaiden Munford and Adrianna Munford; two sisters, Elsie Beverlin, of Hoboken, Patricia Bell, of Jacksonville, Ga.; her best friend, Rose Hickox (husband, Andy), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Way of Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Hoboken.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nell LaCount Hood

Nell LeCount Hood, 74, of Waycross, passed away Friday (July 21, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

Born in Waycross Nov. 1, 1942, she lived in Ware County most of her life. She was a 1960 graduate of Waycross High School and went on to graduate from the University of Georgia in 1964 with a bachelor of education degree. Subsequently, in 1972 with a she received a masters of education. While at UGA, she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority.

She taught at Southwood School for nine years until 1982 and impacted the lives of many students, being recognized by the board of trustees for her extraordinary service.

She made the career move to Pierce County and was awarded the Pierce County Middle School “Teacher of the Year.” That same year, she received the “Patricia B. Ireland Advisor of the Year Award” by the Georgia Student Council Association.

In 2000, she was recognized as one of “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers” (recognizing the best teachers in America as selected by students). She taught math (in both the middle and high schools) and also coached middle school girls basketball. She retired in 2002.

She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Blackshear and was in the Faith Walkers Sunday School Class.

When she wasn’t pouring into her students on the court and in the classroom, she enjoyed cheering on the Georgia Bulldawgs and the Atlanta Braves, or she was looking for a good fishing spot (either freshwater or saltwater). Her passion for fishing was certainly genetic, being passed from her grandfather, the late Alex Hood, down to her father and renowned sportsman, Charlie Hood, and ultimately to Nell.

Whether in her early years at Dover’s Bluff with her father and grandfather, or on the Satilla with her cousin, Billy Stovall, fishing was a big part of her life — and a pastime that gave her life.

In later years, she was a constant source of encouragement for her sister Alex, who struggled for many years from the terrible disease of lupus. While she had her own health challenges, to include lupus and cancer, Nell never complained and quietly fought her own battles with a combination of stubborn grit and deep faith.

Even in the last few years, with a body that was giving out, Nell’s sharp mind and refreshing wit were recognized and appreciated by all who knew her (students, friends, church family and extended family). What a gift of a life she was to all who knew her.

She was a daughter of the late Charles LeCount and Mary Lee Salter Hood. She was also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Faye Alexander Hood.

Survivors include her first cousins, Helen Hood Wilkins and Katy Hood Herrington (daughters of Mary and Marvin Hood), Bill Hood and Aleene Hood Kight (parents, Charlotte and Bill Hood), and Billy Stovall (son of Faye and Bill Stovall).

She was blessed to have an angel as a next-door neighbor, Lisa Stafford. Lisa and her daughter, Caroline, dearly loved Nell and went above and beyond to help their neighbor and friend, often serving as Nell’s caregiver, and providing comforting words and encouragement even as she drew her final breath.

In addition to the Staffords, Nell was blessed to have another angel in her life who loved and cared for her for many years, Lillie Mae Hill.

Nell’s family is most grateful for the love and compassion Lisa, Caroline and Lillie Mae showed and how each of them epitomizes what it means to be both a Christian, neighbor and friend.

She also leaves behind her four-legged children who brought her so much joy, her dachshunds, Daphene and Daisy Mae, and numerous other relatives, friends and former students.

Family and friends look forward to properly recognizing her life well lived and the Great Creator of her life, at the visitation Tuesday at Pearson-Dial Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Hood family lot in the Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502, the Okefenokee Humane Society, 1501 Blackwell St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to First Baptist Church, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

William H. Hopkins Jr.

William H. “Billy” Hopkins Jr., 96, of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon (July 23, 2027) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Elizabeth C. Robbins

Elizabeth I. Callahan Robbins, 86, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday afternoon (July 23, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Burney O. Freeman

Burney O’Neal Freeman, 73, died Saturday night (July 22, 2017) at Hospice Satilla House.

Friends are being received at the home of his sister, Lucille Freeman, 1415 Elizabeth St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Peggie Joan Harris

BLACKSHEAR — Peggie Joan Harris, 77, of Blackshear, passed away late Friday evening (July 21, 2017) at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was a dog groomer for more than 60 years and was a member of the Groomers Association. She attended Ward Memorial Methodist with her late mother, Ola Mae, and loved to fish and cook. She was also an amateur carpenter and had traveled across the U.S. with special friends and enjoyed every minute of it.

She was the daughter of the late Waltey Lyman and Ola Mae Houston Harris. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Glen Harris, and by a niece, Kathy Harris.

She is survived by her caregiver and companion, Jackie Thomas; special friends, Kelsey and Tyler Jones, Alison, Kenny, Johnathon and Christopher Brown, Kim Kladis; brother, Ronnie and Janice Harris; niece, Darlene (husband, Barry) Aldrige and their son, Tyler; nephew, Steven; niece, Stephanie, nephew, Scot Harris; and many other family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held by her friends at a later date.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Memorials may be made to the Allmons Camp for Animal Aid, 2988 Midway Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Audrey Chapman

Audrey Chapman, 73, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (July 23, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

A.P. Henderson

A funeral for Alvin Pierce “A.P.” Henderson took place Sunday afternoon at Zenith Baptist Church with the Rev. Mitchel Deems and the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial was in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Mooneyhan conducting the committal.

Serving as pallbearers were the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brad Henderson, Truman Henderson, Britt Henderson, Dustin Henderson, Jacob Henderson, Sam Henderson, Jackson Henderson, Mindi Deas, Deprise Tomberlin, Tessa Grace Henderson, Trey Henderson, Noah Henderson and Penelope Henderson.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Alva ‘Laverne’ Lairsey

A funeral for Alva “Laverne” Lairsey took place Saturday afternoon at Olivet Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Crawford officiating.

Burial was in High Bluff Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Joe Dixon, Joe Griner, Joseph Griner, Jimbo Thrift, George Thrift and Shawn Hendrix.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Jimmie Lee Odom Jr.

A celebration of life for Jimmie Lee Odom Jr. took place Saturday morning at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Norris L. Woods Sr., pastor, presiding, and Bishop A.J. Myles delivering the eulogy.

Burial was in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Jimmy Ponder, Bernard Davis, Ollie Davis, Ottis Gainer and Eddie O’Hara.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were cousins and friends.

The flower attendants were ushers and friends.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.