July 23, 2018

Ephraim L. Johnson

Ephraim Lawton Johnson, 82, of Patterson, died Saturday morning (July 21, 2018) at Folkston Park Care and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.

Born July 14, 1936 in Patterson, he was a son of the late William Hansford and Irma Viola Winn Johnson. He lived several years in Jacksonville, Fla., while serving in the U.S. Army with the Artillery Unit but returned to Pierce County where he was a longtime accomplished brick mason and a farmer.

He was a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Hickox where he served as an ordained deacon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jody Ward Crosby, two sisters, Mildred Davis and Irene Mobley, and three brothers, Earl Johnson, Ray Johnson and Harry Johnson.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Marie Johns Johnson, of Patterson; his daughter, Sheila Godley (husband, Steve), of Brunswick; two sons, Wade Johnson (wife, Lisa) and Keith Johnson (wife, Carole), all of Folkston; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Moncus (husband, Chris), of Brunswick, Ana Crosby, of Ray City, Jared Crosby (wife, Amy), of Universal City, Texas, Blake Johnson (wife, Brooke), of Folkston, Wyatt Johnson (wife, Sky), of Panama City, Fla., Kyler Johnson (wife, Abbey), of Atlanta, Kameron Dickerson (husband, Grant), of Waverly, and Trey Godley, Ryan Godley and Jon Godley, all of Brunswick; 12 great-grandchildren and two more expected; his brothers and sisters, Alvin Johnson (wife, Betty), of Patterson, Carl Johnson (Connie), of Kingsland, Linnie Arpen (husband, Ron), of Jacksonville, Fla., Louise Register (husband, Gene), of Homerville, Lee Johnson (wife, MaryAnn), of San Antonio, Texas, Clyde Johnson (wife, Brenda), of Blackshear, Kate Johnson, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Annie Belle Griffis (husband, Sid), of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will take place at New Home Cemetery in Offerman.

The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Harold D. Fiveash

Harold D. Fiveash, 66, passed away Saturday morning (July 21, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a brief illness.

He lived most of his life in Waycross and was born to Julius R. Fiveash Sr. and Doris Leonia Sowell Fiveash. He was a 1969 graduate of Ware County High School. He was a planner scheduler for the Nuclear Power Industry.

Survivors include two sons, Jason Fiveash (Leslie), of Waycross, and Alex Fiveash (Julia), of Fayetteville, N.C., one brother, Julius R. Fiveash Jr. (Dorothy), of Brunswick, two nieces, Christine Jones (Jaj), of Waycross, and Angela Taylor (Ray), of Young Harris, one nephew, Derick Fiveash (Gwen), of Darien, and several great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Members of the 1969 class of Ware County High School are asked to gather at the funeral home Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Charles ‘Joe’ Redfern

PATTERSON — Charles Joseph “Joe” Redfern, 83, of Patterson, passed away early Saturday morning (July 21, 2018) at his home following a courageous battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Born in Thomasville, Feb. 16, 1935, he lived in Blountstown, Fla., followed by Jacksonville, Fla., for many years prior to moving to Patterson in 2000.

He was a graduate of Blountstown High School and attended Chipola Junior College. He was retired from the Federal Reserve Bank and served as a part-time usher at the Jacksonville Coliseum.

He was a very active member of Offerman Baptist Church having sung in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, helped to start the New Beginners Sunday School Class of which he was a member, served as a deacon and also served on several committees including the construction of the new social hall.

He had been on several mission trips to Honduras and Tennessee. He enjoyed volunteering his time for the cancer drive by cooking Boston butts and served as the fire chief for the Offerman Volunteer Fire Department. He loved gardening, yardwork, football and baseball (having played on the church baseball team) and tolerated fishing with his wife since she loved it. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by them all.

He was a son of the late James D. and Mary Lou Bozeman Redfern. He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 33 years, Barbara Davidson Redfern.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Joy Lynn Johnson Redfern, of Patterson; five daughters, Gerri and Robert McCormick, of Orlando, Fla., Jolie and Ken Swails, of Duval County, Fla., Debbie (David) Brady, of Patterson, Linda and Bill Beverly, of Callahan, Fla., and Toni Wineman Sweat, of Patterson; his son, Tim and Brenda Redfern, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his sister, Samantha Dean, of Marianna, Fla.; his brother, Reggie (Sally) Redfern, of Panama City, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, Vicki (Chris) Owens, Joey (Laila) Redfern, Ben (Davian) McCormick, Allen (Landis) Redfern, Bryan (Melissa) McCormick, Blair Swails, Chelsea Swails, Barbara-laine Swails, Kayla (Rich) Evans, Becky (Kevin) Durrance, Erin (Josh) Meeks and Shawn (Tulsa) Sweat; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the volunteer fire department along with the deacons and Sunday School Class at Offerman Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials to be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Randy C. Anderson

The funeral for Randy Charles Anderson, 63, was held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at University Boulevard Church of God.

Officiating were the Rev. Jerry Herndon and the Rev. Matt Cason.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Brad Anderson, Mark Johnson, Rusty Anderson, Joseph Austin, Chris Cason and Marcus Tillman.

Honorary pallbearers were Keith Dean, Lanis Deal and Joshua Harris.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Albert O.J. Gatton III

A funeral for Albert O.J. Gatton III was held Saturday at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Bob Cushing officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Bowland, Steve Summer, Brandon Barnes, Shane Barnes, Jimmy Howell and Andy Hendricks.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Linda Gail Jordan

A funeral for Linda Gail Jordan took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock Jr. officiating.

Burial was in Rome Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Alex Jordan, Kevin Jordan, Edmond King, Don King, Phillip King and Charlie Connell.

Sylvia L. Johnson

A celebration of life for Sylvia Louise Johnson took place Saturday afternoon at Church of Christ Written in Heaven with prayer of comfort by Paster Ferrell Malone, Old Testament reading by Elder Laverne Lundy and New Testament reading by Elder Annie Fay Faye Cooper, reflections by Minister Sierra Alford, MIT Dennis Perine and Bishop Marvin Cochen Jr.

Acknowledgements and resolution was given by Sharon Proctor and the eulogny by Bishop John A. Moss.

Burial was in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Nathan White, Robert McNeal, Otis Gainer and Bernard Davis.

Honorary pallbearers were Kinan Taylor, Devin Johnson, Jonathan Lane, Jared Johnson and Tommy Kemp.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.