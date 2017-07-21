July 22, 2017

A.P. Henderson Jr.

Alvin Pierce “A.P.” Henderson Jr., 91, died Wednesday night (July 19, 2017) at his son’s residence in Waycross after a short illness.

He was born Aug. 21, 1925 in Flint, Ga., but he lived most of his life in Manor where he graduated from Manor High School in 1942. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II.

He was a self-employed pulpwood producer and logger for more than 40 years. He was a dedicated steward of the land, growing and managing his timber, was a charter member of the 60 Bushel Corn Club and was awarded Ware County Master Tree Farmer.

He was a founding member of Zenith Baptist Church, deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was a former member of the Waycross Exchange Club and a member of the Sons of the Confederates.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Pierce Henderson Sr. and Jewel Mae Strickland Henderson, his wife, Jacqueline Scruggs Henderson, a grandchild, Pierce Henderson, and a daughter-in-law, Penny Henderson.

Survivors include his daughter, Rosanne Deas (husband, Barry), of Manor; three sons, Al Henderson (wife, Debbie), of Steinhatchee, Fla., Richard T. Henderson (wife, Lori), of Waycross, and Adam Henderson (wife, Regina), of Manor; one sister, Helen Henderson Inman, of Macon; 10 grandchildren, Brad Henderson, Truman Henderson (Amanda), Britt Henderson (Kasey), Dustin Henderson, Mindi Deas, Deprise Tomberlin (Brent), Jacob Henderson, Sam Henderson, Tessa Grace Henderson and Jackson Henderson; three great-grandchildren, Trey Henderson, Noah Henderson and Penelope Henderson; a special friend, Eloise Cox, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Sunday at Zenith Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5 until 8 p.m. today at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Willa Jean Murphy

Willa Jean Byrd Murphy, 76, of Blackshear, passed away Friday morning (July 21, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Waycross, May 23, 1941, she lived in Pierce County most of her adult life. She was retired from the Peoples Bank where she worked as a proofer. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed reading, sewing and crossword puzzles. She dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren for they were her greatest joy.

She was a daughter of the late William Ira and Alfreda Boyett Byrd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Daniel Murphy Sr., a son, Adam Craig Murphy, and a sister, Jacquelyn McGarity.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Sherri Murphy Jr., of Blackshear; two sisters, Jo (Emory) Browning and Jeanette Bennett, all of Waycross; her brother, William (Barbara) Byrd, of Waycross; four grandchildren, Kalie (Devin) Minchew, Julie Murphy, Sarah Murphy and Abby Murphy; a great-grandson, Brantley Adam “BAM” Minchew; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

As per her request, she is to be cremated and her cremains interred between her husband and son in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.